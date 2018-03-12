Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  CME Group    CME

CME GROUP (CME)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS US - 03/12 05:33:57 pm
168.17 USD   -1.90%
04:51pCME : Another Exchange Jumps on Bitcoin Bandwagon
DJ
03/08CME GROUP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/07Global regulators set out proposals to stop 'flash crashes'
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

CME : Another Exchange Jumps on Bitcoin Bandwagon

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2018 | 04:51pm CET

By Alexander Osipovich

A startup exchange active in the derivatives market is expanding into bitcoin, the latest sign that market operators remain excited about cryptocurrencies despite bitcoin's recent price slump.

New York-based trueEX LLC on Monday announced plans to offer derivatives on bitcoin and other "digital assets." That makes it at least the sixth U.S. trading venue to jump into cryptocurrency derivatives in recent months.

Bitcoin's price has fallen in half since hitting a high of nearly $20,000 in December, when investor mania for the digital currency hit a recent peak. But even with bitcoin's value bobbing around $10,000, more financial firms have been eager to offer new products tied to the volatile digital currency.

Chicago-based exchange giants CME Group Inc. and Cboe Global Markets Inc. launched bitcoin futures in December. Their contracts let traders bet on the price of bitcoin without directly holding the digital currency, all on a regulated marketplace.

Some lesser-known players have also launched or planned to launch bitcoin derivatives, including LedgerX, a startup bitcoin-options exchange; Cantor Exchange, a small trading venue owned by broker Cantor Fitzgerald LP; and Nadex, owned by London-based IG Group.

Nasdaq Inc. has also said it is exploring the idea of introducing bitcoin futures.

Like its predecessors, trueEX is betting that Wall Street banks and money managers want to be able to trade bitcoin on a regulated market, without the risks that often come with cryptocurrency exchanges, such as theft.

The move is the latest gambit by trueEX Co-Founder and Chief Executive Sunil Hirani, a serial entrepreneur who helped bring derivatives trading from the phone to the screen over the past two decades and has more recently been eyeing opportunities in cryptocurrencies.

TrueEX initially plans to offer a type of contract called a "non-deliverable forward" linked to bitcoin prices. Such contracts are popular in foreign-exchange trading. They allow two parties to agree to pay each other in the future an amount based on the value of two currencies, such as the dollar and the euro.

The plan is under review by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, which regulates trueEX, the company said in a statement.

Despite the budding interest in bitcoin, many on Wall Street are still wary of trading the cryptocurrency because of its uncertain legal status, as well as the risk that their holdings could be stolen by hackers. Investors have lost more than $700 million worth of digital currencies this year in hacks of cryptocurrency exchanges in Japan and Italy.

The bitcoin-futures market remains small compared with that for bitcoin itself. In February, about $75 million worth of CME's futures changed hands each day, on average, while the comparable number at Cboe was around $62 million. Meanwhile, an average of over $1 billion worth of bitcoin changed hands daily on major cryptocurrency exchanges last month, according to blockchain.info, a bitcoin data and services provider.

Founded in 2010, trueEX isn't the first exchange to try to launch non-deliverable forwards on bitcoin. TeraExchange LLC, a startup trading platform, introduced a similar product in 2014 but it never gained traction.

Mr. Hirani has a history of building successful ventures. In 1999 he co-founded Creditex, one of the first electronic-trading venues for credit-default swaps -- a type of derivative that can used to be bet on whether a company or group of companies defaults on its debt. Nine years later, he sold Creditex to Intercontinental Exchange Inc. for $513 million.

He returned to his entrepreneurial roots with trueEX, which sought to take advantage of postcrisis regulations that pushed more derivatives trading onto electronic platforms.

The company is now the sixth-largest venue for the trading of interest-rate swaps in the U.S., having traded $9 trillion of them last year, according to industry group FIA.

Write to Alexander Osipovich at [email protected]

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS -0.40% 123.98 Delayed Quote.-0.04%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CME GROUP
04:51pCME : Another Exchange Jumps on Bitcoin Bandwagon
DJ
03/08CME GROUP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/07Global regulators set out proposals to stop 'flash crashes'
RE
03/05CME : U.S. Libor exposures larger than thought at $200 trillion - ARRC
RE
03/05CME : Bitcoin Price Continues its Rebound as Average Transaction Fees Drop
PR
03/02CME GROUP : Reaches Highest-Ever Monthly Volume of 27.3 Million Contracts for Fe..
PR
03/01HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : London Metal Exchange to introduce $1 OTC fee..
RE
03/01CME GROUP : Announces New SOFR Futures Launch Date and Contract Specifications
PR
03/01CME : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF..
AQ
02/28CME GROUP : Global Head of Commodity and Options Products to Present at Citi Con..
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/06LIBOR Replacement II 
03/02Record numbers at CME thanks to February volatility 
03/01UPCOMING DIVIDENDS : 84 Companies, 42 Increases, 21 Double-Digit Increases 
02/19Is Gold On The Way To $1,400? 
02/1526 DIVIDEND INCREASES : February 5-9, 2018 (Part 1: Industrials And Information .. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 026 M
EBIT 2018 2 679 M
Net income 2018 2 165 M
Debt 2018 310 M
Yield 2018 3,72%
P/E ratio 2018 27,14
P/E ratio 2019 25,43
EV / Sales 2018 14,6x
EV / Sales 2019 13,7x
Capitalization 58 348 M
Chart CME GROUP
Duration : Period :
CME Group Technical Analysis Chart | CME | US12572Q1058 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends CME GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 175 $
Spread / Average Target 2,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Terrence A. Duffy Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bryan T. Durkin President
Julie Holzrichter Chief Operating Officer
John W. Pietrowicz Chief Financial Officer
Kevin D. Kometer Chief Information Officer & Senior MD
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CME GROUP17.37%57 334
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED17.54%44 971
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC5.30%44 097
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.20.69%29 420
DEUTSCHE BOERSE13.53%26 100
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE3.77%18 903
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.