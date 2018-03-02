CME Group : Reaches Highest-Ever Monthly Volume of 27.3 Million Contracts for February 2018

CHICAGO, March 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, today announced it reached an all-time high monthly average daily volume (ADV) of 27.3 million contracts during February 2018, up 48 percent from February 2017. This milestone surpasses the prior peak of 20.9 million contracts in November 2016 by 31 percent. During 2018 to date, there were 26 trading days with volume above 20 million contracts, compared with four days during the same period in 2017. Open interest at the end of February was 130 million contracts, an increase of 11 percent from the end of February 2017, and up 21 percent from year-end 2017.

Equity Index volume averaged 4.9 million contracts per day in February 2018, up 93 percent from February 2017. Highlights include:

Record Equity Index options ADV, up 98 percent to 1.5 million contracts, including 74 percent growth in E-mini S&P 500 Weekly options and 161 percent growth in E-mini S&P 500 End-of-Month (EOM) options

Record E-mini Dow futures ADV, up 181 percent to 348,000 contracts

E-mini S&P 500 futures and options ADV grew 74 percent to 3.6 million contracts

E-mini Nasdaq 100 futures and options ADV rose 192 percent to 547,000 contracts

E-mini Russell 2000 futures and options averaged 162,000 contracts per day, up from an average 110,000 contracts during January 2018

Monday and Wednesday Weekly S&P 500 options (E-mini and Standard) traded an average 144,000 contracts per day, up from an average 91,000 contracts per day in January 2018

Options volume averaged 6.1 million contracts per day in February 2018, up 59 percent from February 2017. Highlights include:

Second consecutive monthly ADV record of 6.1 million contracts, surpassing previous record of 4.5 million contracts in January 2018

Record electronic options ADV of 3.8 million contracts, up 76 percent

Interest Rate volume averaged a record 15.8 million contracts per day in February 2018, up 50 percent from February 2017. Highlights include:

Record Eurodollar futures ADV, up 59 percent to 4.8 million contracts

Record Interest Rate options ADV, up 58 percent to 3.9 million contracts

Record daily open interest for Eurodollar futures of more than 17 million on February 28

Record 10-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV, up 33 percent to 2.7 million contracts

Treasury futures and options ADV rose 48 percent to 8.2 million contracts

Record monthly ADV across 10-Year, 5-Year and 2-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures, as well as Ultra 10-Year Treasury Note futures and Ultra 30-Year Treasury Bond futures



Record monthly ADV across the 5-Year, 10-Year and 30-Year U.S. Treasury Note options

Eurodollar options ADV increased 47 percent to 2.5 million contracts

Electronic Eurodollar options ADV grew 55 percent to 735,000 contracts

Fed Fund futures ADV rose 11 percent to 371,000 contracts

Foreign Exchange volume averaged 1.1 million contracts per day in February 2018, up 42 percent from February 2017. Highlights include:

Euro FX futures and options ADV grew 41 percent to 307,000 contracts

Japanese yen futures and options ADV rose 23 percent to 198,000 contracts

British pound futures and options ADV increased 39 percent to 158,000 contracts

Australian dollar futures and options ADV grew 68 percent to 142,000 contracts

Metals volume averaged 690,000 contracts per day in February 2018, up 32 percent from February 2017. Highlights include:

Gold futures and options ADV grew 38 percent to 380,000 contracts

Copper futures and options ADV increased 28 percent to 159,000 contracts

Silver futures and options ADV rose 21 percent to 121,000 contracts

Record Copper options ADV, up more than 400 percent to 1,100 contracts

Agricultural volume averaged a record 2 million contracts per day in February 2018, up 29 percent from February 2017. Highlights include:

Record Soft Red Winter Wheat futures ADV, up 17 percent to 196,000 contracts

Record Hard Red Winter Wheat futures ADV, up 77 percent to 99,000 contracts

Fifteen record daily open interest days for Hard Red Winter Wheat options, surpassing 95,000 contracts open interest on February 22

Record Corn futures ADV, up 29 percent to 569,000 contracts

Grain and Oilseed futures and options ADV increased 30 percent to 1.8 million contracts

Electronic Agricultural options ADV increased 22 percent to 205,000 contracts

Energy volume averaged 2.8 million contracts per day in February 2018, up 13 percent from February 2017, representing the second-highest monthly ADV ever. Highlights include:

WTI Crude Oil futures and options ADV grew 33 percent to 1.7 million contracts, including 31 percent growth for WTI futures ADV of 1.4 million contracts, representing the second-highest monthly ADV ever

Energy options ADV grew 18 percent to 352,000 contracts

Heating Oil futures and options ADV rose 15 percent to 205,000 contracts

Footnote: To see CME Group daily over-the-counter (OTC) notional cleared volumes and open interest, monthly OTC notional cleared volumes and monthly total trade count, go to http://www.cmegroup.com/education/cme-volume-oi-records.html

MONTHLY AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME (ADV)







Total Exchange ADV

(in thousands)



Feb 2018 Feb 2017

Trading Days 19 19









PRODUCT LINE Feb 2018 Feb 2017 Percent Change Interest Rates 15,816 10,553 50% Equity Indexes 4,905 2,538 93% Foreign Exchange (FX) 1,087 760 42% Energy 2,808 2,489 13% Agricultural Commodities 1,988 1,542 29% Metals 690 523 32% Total 27,294 18,410 48%







VENUE Feb 2018 Feb 2017 P Percent Change Open outcry 1,971 1,442 37% CME Globex 24,313 16,184 50% Privately negotiated 1,010 778 30%









ROLLING THREE-MONTH AVERAGES

Average Daily Volume (In thousands)



3-Month Period Ending PRODUCT LINE Feb-18 Jan-18 Dec-17 Nov-17 Interest Rates 10,699 8,673 7,970 8,379 Equity Indexes 3,608 2,911 2,632 2,667 Foreign Exchange (FX) 1,069 1,011 941 1,014 Energy 2,771 2,732 2,489 2,579 Agricultural Commodities 1,446 1,315 1,278 1,284 Metals 662 684 616 657 Total 20,254 17,326 15,925 16,580









VENUE Feb-18 Jan-18 Dec-17 Nov-17 Open outcry 1,412 1,127 1,066 1,106 Electronic 18,032 15,509 14,265 14,872 Privately negotiated 810 690 594 604

Average Rate Per Contract (In dollars)



3-Month Period Ending PRODUCT LINE Jan-18 Dec-17 Nov-17 Oct-17 Interest Rates 0.471 0.467 0.464 0.471 Equity Indexes 0.785 0.768 0.736 0.732 Foreign Exchange (FX) 0.789 0.785 0.784 0.783 Energy 1.120 1.133 1.114 1.077 Agricultural Commodities 1.255 1.251 1.254 1.257 Metals 1.333 1.315 1.299 1.319 Total 0.738 0.736 0.723 0.726

