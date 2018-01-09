CME Group : and JPX Announce Launch of Japanese Yen-Denominated TOPIX Futures Contract on CME Globex

CHICAGO and TOKYO, Jan. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, and Japan Exchange Group (JPX), Asia's leading comprehensive exchange group, today announced the launch of Japanese Yen-denominated Tokyo Stock Price Index (TOPIX) futures contracts to begin trading on CME Globex on February 5, 2018, pending all relevant regulatory review periods.

"International investors turn to CME Group to manage their equity index risk, and we are pleased to provide them with access to another strong, global benchmark: TOPIX," said Terry Duffy, CME Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "CME Group is now the only derivatives marketplace outside of Japan to offer futures based on the two main Japanese equity indices, Nikkei and TOPIX, which provide opportunities for customers who need to hedge or seek greater exposure to the Japanese equity markets."

"Trading TOPIX futures on both CME and Osaka Exchange, the derivatives market of JPX, offers international investors the opportunity to take advantage of greater liquidity and more efficient price discovery," said Akira Kiyota, Group CEO, JPX. "We look forward to growing our markets together with CME Group and driving global visibility for TOPIX as a benchmark."

Financially-settled TOPIX futures contract will be listed with and subject to the rules and regulations of CME. TOPIX is a free-float adjusted market capitalization-weighted index that is calculated based on all common stocks listed on the First Section of Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE), the cash market of JPX, and is widely used as a benchmark by institutional investors in Japan. The index is administered and published by the TSE, and regarded as a gauge of overall trends in the Japanese domestic stock market. The contract unit of trade is the TOPIX Index multiplied by JPY 5,000.

About CME Group

As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) is where the world comes to manage risk. Through its exchanges, CME Group offers the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. CME Group provides electronic trading globally on its CME Globex platform. The company also offers clearing and settlement services across asset classes for exchange-traded and over-the-counter derivatives through CME Clearing. CME Group's products and services ensure that businesses around the world can effectively manage risk and achieve growth.

About JPX

JPX, the Asia's leading comprehensive exchange group, is integrated market infrastructure, with its business domain covering cash and derivatives market operation, self-regulation, and clearing Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE), the Asia's largest cash equities exchange, is home to more than 3,500 companies and a wide variety of ETP and REIT products, and Osaka Exchange (OSE), the derivatives arm of the group, provides trading opportunities for Japanese derivatives such as Nikkei 225 futures, TOPIX futures, and JGB futures. In addition to efficient, stable and transparent market mechanisms, self-regulation at Japan Exchange Regulation and CCP functions provided by Japan Securities Clearing Corporation also contribute to trust and confidence in its robust and reliable market infrastructure. JPX will drive market development and continue to diversify its business portfolio as it pursues the next step forward towards becoming "Your Exchange of Choice". For further information, please visit our website: http://www.jpx.co.jp/english/.

