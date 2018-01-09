Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  CME Group Inc    CME

CME GROUP INC (CME)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

CME Group : and JPX Announce Launch of Japanese Yen-Denominated TOPIX Futures Contract on CME Globex

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/09/2018 | 02:01am CET

CHICAGO and TOKYO, Jan. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, and Japan Exchange Group (JPX), Asia's leading comprehensive exchange group, today announced the launch of Japanese Yen-denominated Tokyo Stock Price Index (TOPIX) futures contracts to begin trading on CME Globex on February 5, 2018, pending all relevant regulatory review periods.

"International investors turn to CME Group to manage their equity index risk, and we are pleased to provide them with access to another strong, global benchmark: TOPIX," said Terry Duffy, CME Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "CME Group is now the only derivatives marketplace outside of Japan to offer futures based on the two main Japanese equity indices, Nikkei and TOPIX, which provide opportunities for customers who need to hedge or seek greater exposure to the Japanese equity markets."

"Trading TOPIX futures on both CME and Osaka Exchange, the derivatives market of JPX, offers international investors the opportunity to take advantage of greater liquidity and more efficient price discovery," said Akira Kiyota, Group CEO, JPX. "We look forward to growing our markets together with CME Group and driving global visibility for TOPIX as a benchmark."

Financially-settled TOPIX futures contract will be listed with and subject to the rules and regulations of CME.  TOPIX is a free-float adjusted market capitalization-weighted index that is calculated based on all common stocks listed on the First Section of Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE), the cash market of JPX, and is widely used as a benchmark by institutional investors in Japan. The index is administered and published by the TSE, and regarded as a gauge of overall trends in the Japanese domestic stock market. The contract unit of trade is the TOPIX Index multiplied by JPY 5,000.

To learn more about CME Group TOPIX futures, please visit: www.cmegroup.com/topix.

About CME Group                                                                                                                  

As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) is where the world comes to manage risk.  Through its exchanges, CME Group offers the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals.  CME Group provides electronic trading globally on its CME Globex platform.  The company also offers clearing and settlement services across asset classes for exchange-traded and over-the-counter derivatives through CME Clearing.  CME Group's products and services ensure that businesses around the world can effectively manage risk and achieve growth.

CME Group, the Globe Logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, CME Direct and Globex are registered trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc.  All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. 

About JPX

JPX, the Asia's leading comprehensive exchange group, is integrated market infrastructure, with its business domain covering cash and derivatives market operation, self-regulation, and clearing Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE), the Asia's largest cash equities exchange, is home to more than 3,500 companies and a wide variety of ETP and REIT products, and Osaka Exchange (OSE), the derivatives arm of the group, provides trading opportunities for Japanese derivatives such as Nikkei 225 futures, TOPIX futures, and JGB futures.  In addition to efficient, stable and transparent market mechanisms, self-regulation at Japan Exchange Regulation and CCP functions provided by Japan Securities Clearing Corporation also contribute to trust and confidence in its robust and reliable market infrastructure. JPX will drive market development and continue to diversify its business portfolio as it pursues the next step forward towards becoming "Your Exchange of Choice". For further information, please visit our website: http://www.jpx.co.jp/english/.

CME-G  

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cme-group-and-jpx-announce-launch-of-japanese-yen-denominated-topix-futures-contract-on-cme-globex-300578270.html

SOURCE CME Group


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CME GROUP INC
02:01a CME GROUP : and JPX Announce Launch of Japanese Yen-Denominated TOPIX Futures Co..
01/04 CME : CFTC Moves to Address Industry Concerns Over Virtual Currencies -- 2nd Upd..
01/04 CME : CFTC Moves to Address Industry Concerns Over Virtual Currencies -- Update
01/03 CME GROUP : Reached Record Average Daily Volume of 16.3 Million Contracts in 201..
2017 CME GROUP INC : ex-dividend day
2017 CME GROUP INC. : Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2017 Earnings Release, C..
2017 CME : Total Market Capitalization of all Cryptocurrencies is now Above $600 Bill..
2017 E*Trade lets customers trade in Cboe bitcoin futures
2017 Twitter seeks business ad dollars with live news, CEO tweets
2017 CME GROUP : Inc. Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2017 Earnings Release, C..
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/03 Q4 volume slips at CME Group
2017 BITCOIN FUTURES : Why I Trade BTC (CME), Not XBT (CBOE)
2017 CME declares $3.50 dividend
2017 CME Group volume dips from last year's busy November
2017 Bitcoin futures launch to be Dec. 18
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.