CMS Energy :'s Utility Unit, Consumers Energy, Declares Quarterly Dividend on Preferred Stock

02/05/2018 | 10:31pm CET

JACKSON, Mich., Feb. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Consumers Energy, the principal subsidiary of CMS Energy, has declared a quarterly dividend on the utility's preferred stock. 

CMS Energy Logo

The following dividend is payable April 1, 2018, to shareholders of record March 5, 2018: $1.125 per share on the $4.50 stock (NYSE: CMS_pb).

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is a Michigan-based company that has an electric and natural gas utility, Consumers Energy, as its primary business and also owns and operates independent power generation businesses.

For more information on CMS Energy, please visit www.cmsenergy.com.

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cms-energys-utility-unit-consumers-energy-declares-quarterly-dividend-on-preferred-stock-300593676.html

SOURCE CMS Energy


© PRNewswire 2018
