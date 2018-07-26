Factbox - Tributes paid to former Fiat Chrysler CEO Marchionne

The carmaker's controlling family shareholder confirmed news reports of his death on Wednesday, without giving the cause of death or saying when he had died.

Following are some of tributes paid to Marchionne.

Apple CEO Tim Cook:

"Sad to hear of the unexpected passing of Sergio Marchionne, an auto industry visionary and a remarkable leader. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and everyone at Fiat Chrysler."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau:

"He was a giant in the auto industry, a friend of the Italian-Canadian community, and a visionary in the corporate world. Sergio Marchionne's death is a huge loss, and Sophie and I send our condolences to his family and friends."

PSA Group CEO Carlos Tavares:

"I am extremely sorry to hear this very sad news and I extend my sincere condolences to the family of Sergio Marchionne. Marchionne’s leadership will remain our benchmark in the automotive industry."

Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer:

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Sergio Marchionne. On behalf of all of us at Aston Martin Lagonda, I would like to extend our sincere sympathies and condolences to his family, friends and colleagues at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles."

Daimler Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche:

"The auto industry has lost a real giant. And many of us have lost a very dear friend: Sergio Marchionne."

Gary Jones, United Auto Workers President:

"During the industry's dark days of the recession, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and RAM were at a perilous point. Working with the UAW members, the FCA rebirth was born when many doubted it would come. As in all labor-management relationships, there were clashes and disagreements."

"And when history looks back at his legacy, despite bumps and bruises along the way, in the end, the sun wasn't setting when he left the company, the sun was rising. That will long be remembered."

Chase Carey, Chairman and CEO of Formula 1 motor racing:

"He led with great passion, energy and insight, and inspired all around him. His contributions to Formula 1 are immeasurable. He was also a true friend to all of us and he will be deeply missed."

Italian President Sergio Mattarella:

"Marchionne wrote an important page in the history of Italian industry. As leader of Fiat he went through years of very deep and radical transformation of markets, production systems, financial strategies, and trade union relations. He has ensured the continuity and the re-launch of the group by building a new combination able to keep up with the competition."

Bill Ford, executive chairman of Ford Motor Co:

"Sergio Marchionne was one of the most respected leaders in the industry whose creativity and bold determination helped to restore Chrysler to financial health and grow Fiat Chrysler into a profitable global automaker. His extraordinary leadership, candor and passion for the industry will be missed by everyone who knew him. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family at this difficult time."

Silvio Berlusconi, former prime minister and media tycoon:

"With Sergio Marchionne Italy loses not only the most brilliant of its managers, but one of the symbolic figures of our country. He represented the best of Italy."

"...An Italy that is not afraid of competition, knows how to face it and win thanks to the quality of Italian products and the creative capacity of people and businesses."

Volkswagen Chief Executive Herbert Diess:

"With Sergio Marchionne the auto industry has lost a great thinker and shaper."

General Motors CEO Mary Barra:

"Sergio created a remarkable legacy in the automotive industry. Our thoughts are also with our industry colleagues at Fiat Chrysler as they deal with this sudden loss."

Domenico Siniscalco, former Italian finance minister, now Italy country head at Morgan Stanley:

"Sergio was a unique blend of a visionary and an executor. He combined a grand vision and the ability of getting things done. This is a real tragedy."

Carlos Ghosn, Chairman and CEO Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi:

"Our entire team at Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi were saddened to learn of the death of Sergio Marchionne. At this difficult time, we would like to express our sympathies to the Marchionne family, to our colleagues at Fiat Chrysler, Ferrari and CNH International."

