Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  CNH Industrial    CNHI   NL0010545661

CNH INDUSTRIAL (CNHI)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

New Fiat Chrysler boss must deliver Marchionne plan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2018 | 11:36am CEST
TV crews are seen in front of the university hospital (Universitaetsspital) in Zurich

MILAN (Reuters) - New Fiat Chrysler boss Mike Manley faces the task of executing his predecessor's plan to boost production of SUVs and catch up on electric cars to keep the world's seventh-largest carmaker competitive in the absence of a merger.

Jeep division head Manley was named on Saturday to succeed Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne, one of the auto industry's most tenacious and respected leaders, who fell seriously ill after suffering complications following surgery.

Marchionne had been due to step down next April, so the market reaction was limited on Monday. The shares initially fell more than 5 percent, but then pared some losses and were down 2.4 percent by 0930 GMT.

"The downside may be modest, at least in the next 12 months. But long-term concerns will build – Marchionne ran FCA in a command and control style, with constant firefighting measures," said Bernstein analyst Max Warburton.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) said British-born Manley would pursue the strategy that Marchionne outlined last month.

FCA has pledged to increase production of sport utility vehicles and invest in electric and hybrid cars to double operating profit by 2022. It also unveiled bold targets for Jeep, which has become FCA's ticket to creating a high-margin brand with global appeal.

WORK TO DO

Analysts said that choosing the 54-year-old Manley, under whose watch Jeep's sales surged fourfold, sent a clear message that FCA was staying on course and would keep the Jeep brand at the heart of its growth plan.

"Manley knows that his primary focus is on execution and that, already, he has a strategy into which his team has bought," said George Galliers, an analyst at Evercore ISI.

"There is no reason the 2022 plan cannot be executed."

Under Manley, the company is expected to sharpen its focus on revamping individual brands, including ailing Fiat in Europe, Chrysler in the United States and Alfa Romeo, which has yet to turn a profit despite multibillion-euro investments.

Marchionne, widely credited with rescuing both Fiat and Chrysler from the brink of bankruptcy, had focused on fixing FCA's finances first, notably erasing all debt.

He was a gift to investors, including Italy's Agnelli family, through 14 years of canny dealmaking, growing Fiat's value 11 times, helped by spinoffs of tractor maker CNH Industrial and Ferrari. The Agnellis still have a controlling interest in all three companies.

But his track record at fixing some of FCA's brands was mixed, with investments and product launches repeatedly delayed.

Profitability in Europe is only gradually recovering, FCA has yet to make significant inroads in China, and the company relies on North America for three-fourths of profits just as that market is expected to come off its peaks.

QUESTIONS FOR FERRARI

Marchionne had advocated industry mergers to share the cost of building electric, hybrid and self-driving cars, but gave up the quest when his preferred target, General Motors Co, rejected his advances.

FCA said on Saturday that Manley would execute the new strategy to ensure a "strong and independent" future .

Without a partner in sight, Manley needs to show FCA can keep churning out profits on its own, even as emissions rules tighten, SUV competition intensifies and worries over potential U.S. emissions fines abound.

"Sergio's deal-making and political skills will be missed as FCA faces trade/tariff uncertainty ... and a constantly shifting landscape in Latin America," Barclays said in a note.

While FCA had a succession plan, the future appears less clear at Ferrari, the luxury brand that Marchionne was due to lead until 2021.

Ferrari announced some midterm targets this year - pledging to double core earnings and churn out hybrids and an SUV - but a detailed strategy was due in September.

New CEO Louis Camilleri "inherits an absurd valuation, a product plan that's far from settled internally and 2021 financial targets that Sergio scribbled on a napkin and that may be difficult to deliver," Bernstein's Warburton added.

Ferrari shares were down 3.6 percent.

Marchionne made some bold choices in recent years, notably raising production beyond a self-imposed cap, but was always careful to not dilute the brand's exclusivity.

Analysts questioned whether Camilleri would be able to do the same and grow Ferrari beyond what it is today while keeping dealers, racing fans, owners and collectors on board.

"(Ferrari) will always be like a fine race car. Marchionne increasingly had it tuned to perfection," Galliers said. "It has to be seen if it can remain so without him."

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Peter Cooney/Keith Weir)

By Agnieszka Flak

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CNH INDUSTRIAL -0.25% 8.822 End-of-day quote.-21.02%
FERRARI -2.40% 119.8 End-of-day quote.36.99%
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES -1.08% 19.32 Delayed Quote.8.30%
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES -2.31% 16.416 End-of-day quote.10.10%
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION 0.23% 39.4 Delayed Quote.-3.88%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CNH INDUSTRIAL
11:36aNew Fiat Chrysler boss must deliver Marchionne plan
RE
10:46aCNH INDUSTRIAL : Fiat Chrysler shares drop as CEO exit creates uncertainty
AQ
07/22FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Jeep exec takes over Fiat, marking end of Marchionne..
AQ
07/22Illness ends career of Sergio Marchionne, the CEO who liked to fix things
RE
07/22SERGIO MARCHIONNE : The executives replacing Marchionne at FCA, Ferrari, CNH
RE
07/22Fiat Chrysler names Jeep boss to replace stricken CEO Marchionne
RE
07/22Factbox - The executives replacing Marchionne at FCA, Ferrari, CNH
RE
07/21SERGIO MARCHIONNE : Fiat Chrysler names Jeep boss to replace stricken CEO Marchi..
RE
07/21THE LATEST : New FCA chief Manley had been seen as a star
AQ
07/21MARCHIONNE EXITS FIAT CHRYSLER, FERR : sources
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/21Marchionne replaced at FCA, Ferrari, CNH 
07/11OAKMARK GLOBAL FUND : Second Quarter 2018 
07/11David Herro Market Commentary Q2 2018 
05/29Eni, Telecom Italia among decliners as Italy plunges 
05/25Tracking Mason Hawkins' Southeastern Asset Management Portfolio - Q1 2018 Upd.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 28 960 M
EBIT 2018 1 874 M
Net income 2018 904 M
Debt 2018 8 502 M
Yield 2018 2,04%
P/E ratio 2018 16,13
P/E ratio 2019 13,20
EV / Sales 2018 0,78x
EV / Sales 2019 0,80x
Capitalization 14 105 M
Chart CNH INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
CNH Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CNH INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 16,8 $
Spread / Average Target 62%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Derek Neilson Chief Executive Officer
Sergio Marchionne Chairman
Massimiliano Chiara Chief Financial & Sustainability Officer
Alan Berger Chief Technical Officer
Mina Gerowin Herrmann Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CNH INDUSTRIAL-21.02%14 047
KOMATSU LTD-23.40%28 205
PACCAR-11.72%22 322
KUBOTA CORP-19.32%20 183
KION GROUP-14.31%8 779
HITACHI CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO LTD-14.78%7 048
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.