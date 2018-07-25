Log in
07/25/2018 | 04:22pm CEST
8.989 EUR   -0.12%
Tributes paid to former Fiat Chrysler CEO Marchionne

07/25/2018 | 04:22pm CEST

(Reuters) - Former Fiat Chrysler chief executive Sergio Marchionne, one of the auto industry's most tenacious and respected auto chiefs, has died, succumbing to complications from surgery.

The carmaker's controlling family shareholder confirmed news reports of his death on Wednesday, without giving the cause of death or saying when he had died.

Following are some of tributes paid to Marchionne.

Italian President Sergio Mattarella:

"Marchionne wrote an important page in the history of Italian industry. As leader of Fiat he went through years of very deep and radical transformation of markets, production systems, financial strategies, and trade union relations. He has ensured the continuity and the re-launch of the group by building a new combination able to keep up with the competition."

Bill Ford, executive chairman of Ford Motor Co:

"Sergio Marchionne was one of the most respected leaders in the industry whose creativity and bold determination helped to restore Chrysler to financial health and grow Fiat Chrysler into a profitable global automaker. His extraordinary leadership, candour and passion for the industry will be missed by everyone who knew him. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family at this difficult time."

Silvio Berlusconi, former prime minister and media tycoon.

"With Sergio Marchionne Italy loses not only the most brilliant of its managers, but one of the symbolic figures of our country. He represented the best of Italy."

"...An Italy that is not afraid of competition, knows how to face it and win thanks to the quality of Italian products and the creative capacity of people and businesses."

General Motors CEO Mary Barra:

"Sergio created a remarkable legacy in the automotive industry. Our thoughts are also with our industry colleagues at Fiat Chrysler as they deal with this sudden loss."

Domenico Siniscalco, former Italian finance minister, now Italy country head at Morgan Stanley.

"Sergio was a unique blend of a visionary and an executor. He combined a grand vision and the ability of getting things done. This is a real tragedy."

Francesca Re David, head of Italian metalworkers union Fiom:

"(He was) a man with whom we have had bitter clashes over the years and who represented a model of relations with the unions which was at the centre of a deep conflict with Fiom. Marchionne has been an adversary whose value we recognise. To his family, we send the condolences of our organisation."  

Carlos Ghosn, Chairman and CEO Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi

"Our entire team at Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi were saddened to learn of the death of Sergio Marchionne. At this difficult time, we would like to express our sympathies to the Marchionne family, to our colleagues at Fiat Chrysler, Ferrari and CNH International."

(Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia, Giselda Vagnoni and Laurence Frost; Editing by Keith Weir)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CNH INDUSTRIAL 3.78% 9 End-of-day quote.-22.36%
FERRARI 0.39% 114.4 End-of-day quote.30.30%
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES 2.39% 16.556 End-of-day quote.8.45%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 29 061 M
EBIT 2018 1 857 M
Net income 2018 904 M
Debt 2018 8 515 M
Yield 2018 2,02%
P/E ratio 2018 16,08
P/E ratio 2019 13,22
EV / Sales 2018 0,77x
EV / Sales 2019 0,85x
Capitalization 13 832 M
