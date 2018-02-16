CNH Industrial : Sorocaba, Brazil plant achieves Silver Level designation in World Class Manufacturing

LONDON, Feb. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CNH Industrial's (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) Sorocaba plant in the state of São Paulo, Brazil has achieved Silver level certification in the World Class Manufacturing (WCM) program. Inaugurated in 2010, the plant stands out by producing the largest, most up-to-date combine harvesters in the market, while generating excellent results in productivity, quality, safety, sustainability and internal engagement. The site manages over 17,000 parts and has two assembly lines exclusively for combine harvesters that simultaneously produce 12 different machine models and a total of 363 product versions.

WCM is one of the global manufacturing industry's highest standards for the integrated management of manufacturing plants and processes. It is a pillar-structured system based on continuous improvement, designed to eliminate waste and loss from the production process by identifying objectives such as zero injuries, zero defects, zero breakdowns and zero waste. To certify improvements, a system of periodic third-party audits evaluates all of the WCM pillars, forming an overall score for each plant that is the basis for three achievement levels: Bronze, Silver and Gold.

The Sorocaba plant made significant improvements in the areas of Cost Development, Early Equipment Management, Clarity of Objectives and Commitment of Organization. Its level of WCM expansion has 74% of its production areas now working with lean manufacturing concepts.

With a workforce of some 1,800 and a total area of 526,000 m2 (180,000 m2 of which are covered), production volumes in the Sorocaba plant reached 10,000 machines in November 2017. In terms of water consumption, the plant is considered the second most efficient in Latin America and was one of the first to adopt Industry 4.0 initiatives, with over 46 projects working with intelligent and interconnected devices, further increasing automation.

Of the 64 CNH Industrial plants worldwide, one has already achieved Gold (in Madrid, Spain) and another 15 are Silver certified. In addition to Sorocaba, three other Brazilian plants have obtained Silver certification, in Curitiba (PR), Sete Lagoas (MG) and Contagem (MG).

The Sorocaba site is also certified according to, ISO 14001 (environmental management system), OHSAS 18001 (occupational health and safety), ISO 50001 (energy management) and OEA-P (customs security).

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com

