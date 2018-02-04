Hubert de Chefdebien, coordinator of the ASTEE (French Scientific and Technical Association for Water and Environment) BREF working group and CNIM Director of Public Affairs, will supervise a web conference on February 5, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon, on the topic of

'Revision of waste BREF documents: Upcoming changes for facility managers and how to prepare for them'

The BAT (Best Available Techniques) conclusions, which are regulatory in effect, are not always explicit. Their implementation calls for great care.

Agenda:

Context and regulatory framework The various BREF documents:

- BREF for Large Combustion Plants (Example)

- BREF for Waste Treatment

- BREF for Waste Incineration

- ROM - Report on Monitoring Crucial point: The efficiency of monitoring instruments - Ineris study Key points for the implementation of BAT conclusions

The BREF documents are Best Available Techniques reference documents published by the European Commission specifying operating requirements for industrial installations.