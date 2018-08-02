Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  CNOOC Ltd    0883   HK0883013259

CNOOC LTD (0883)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 08/01
12.98 HKD   -1.07%
09:59aCNOOC : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movement...
PU
07/26CNOOC : Announcement
PU
07/23Exxon Increases Its Resource Estimate for Guyana's Stabroek Block
DJ
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

CNOOC : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movement...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2018 | 09:59am CEST

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/7/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedCNOOC Limited 2 August 2018

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 883

Description :N/ABalance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

(2) Stock code :N/ABalance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Description :

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

Par value

capital

shares

(HKD)

(HKD)

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

No. of ordinary shares

2. Preference SharesStock code :

N/A

Description :

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

N/A

Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Description :

No. of other

classes of

shares

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month(HKD):

N/A

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

(1) (2)No of preference shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

44,647,455,984

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

---

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of

the month

44,647,455,984

N/A

N/A

N/A

No. of other classes of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of

share option

scheme

including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1. Pre-Global Offering Share Option Scheme

Exercise Price HK$1.19 per Share

(04/02/2001) ordinary shares(Note 1)

2.

2001 Share Option Scheme

Exercise Price: HK$1.232 per Share

(04/02/2001) ordinary shares(Note 1)

3.

2002 Share Option Scheme

Exercise Price: HK$2.108 per Share

(06/06/2002) ordinary shares(Note 1)Granted

---

---

---

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

thereto

thereto as at close of

Movement during the month

the month

---

0

---

0

---

0

Exercised

---

---

---

Cancelled

---

---

---

Lapsed

---

---

---

Particulars of share option scheme including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

4.

2002 Share Option Scheme

Exercise Price: HK$3.152 per Share

( 06/06/2002 ) ordinary shares(Note 1)

5.

2002 Share Option Scheme

Exercise Price: HK$5.62 per Share

( 06/06/2002 ) ordinary shares(Note 1)

6.

2005 Share Option Scheme

Exercise Price: HK$5.56 per Share

( 31/12/2005 ) ordinary shares(Note 1)

7.

2005 Share Option Scheme

Exercise Price: HK$7.29 per Share

( 31/12/2005 ) ordinary shares(Note 1)

8.

2005 Share Option Scheme

Exercise Price: HK$14.828 per Share

( 31/12/2005 ) ordinary shares(Note 1)

9.

2005 Share Option Scheme

Exercise Price:

Granted

---

---

---

---

---

---

No. of new

No. of new shares of

shares of issuer

issuer which may be

issued during the

issued pursuant

month pursuant

thereto as at close of

Movement during the month

thereto

the month

---

0

---

0

---

0

---

0

---

0

---

31,950,000

Exercised

---

---

---

---

---

---Cancelled

---

---

---

---

---

---Lapsed

---

---

---

---

---

---

HK$9.93 per Share

( 31/12/2005 ) ordinary shares(Note 1)

10.

2005 Share Option Scheme

Exercise Price: HK$12.696 per Share

---

---

---

---

---

38,093,000

( 31/12/2005 ) ordinary shares(Note 1)

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

---

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

N/A N/ATotal funds raised during the month from exercise of options (HKD)

---

Disclaimer

CNOOC Limited published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2018 07:58:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CNOOC LTD
09:59aCNOOC : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movement...
PU
07/26CNOOC : Announcement
PU
07/24CNOOC : Lingshui 17-2 Gas Field Development Project Teg System
AQ
07/23Exxon Increases Its Resource Estimate for Guyana's Stabroek Block
DJ
07/15CNOOC : to Invest $3 Billion in Nigeria's Hydrocarbon Sector
DJ
07/14CNOOC : Nexen Energy ULC Ordered to Pay $290,000 Fine for a Violation of the Mig..
AQ
07/12Energy Shares Detract From Broader Gains In Asian Markets
DJ
07/04CNOOC : Signs a PSC with Roc Oil and Smart Oil
AQ
07/04CNOOC : signs production sharing agreement with Roc Oil and Smart Oil
AQ
07/04CNOOC : Signs a PSC with Roc Oil and Smart Oil
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/2915 High Yield 'Safer' Dividend Energy WallStars Gush For July 
07/23Exxon, Hess raise Stabroek resource estimate by 25% to 4B boe 
07/19GT Biopharma to study combination of OXS-1550 and leading blood cancer drug 
07/16Cnooc seen investing another $3B in Nigeria oil operations 
07/05PETROBRAS : On The Rise With Room To Run 
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 223 B
EBIT 2018 73 795 M
Net income 2018 53 510 M
Debt 2018 90 088 M
Yield 2018 5,15%
P/E ratio 2018 9,42
P/E ratio 2019 9,08
EV / Sales 2018 2,68x
EV / Sales 2019 2,52x
Capitalization 508 B
Chart CNOOC LTD
Duration : Period :
CNOOC Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CNOOC LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 13,3  CNY
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guang Yu Yuan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ke Qiang Xu President & Executive Director
Hua Yang Chairman
Wei Zhi Xie Chief Financial Officer
Sung Hong Chiu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CNOOC LTD15.69%74 487
CONOCOPHILLIPS30.83%84 561
EOG RESOURCES16.37%75 194
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION13.94%63 796
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED6.41%44 418
WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP17.02%43 436
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.