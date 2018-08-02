CNOOC : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movement...

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

31/7/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedCNOOC Limited 2 August 2018

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 883

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

preceding month 44,647,455,984 N/A N/A N/A Increase/ (decrease) during the month --- N/A N/A N/A Balance at close of the month 44,647,455,984 N/A N/A N/A

No. of other classes of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share option scheme including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1. Pre-Global Offering Share Option Scheme

Exercise Price HK$1.19 per Share

(04/02/2001) ordinary shares(Note 1)

2001 Share Option Scheme

Exercise Price: HK$1.232 per Share

(04/02/2001) ordinary shares(Note 1)

2002 Share Option Scheme

Exercise Price: HK$2.108 per Share

(06/06/2002) ordinary shares(Note 1)Granted

No. of new shares of No. of new shares of issuer issued during issuer which may be the month pursuant issued pursuant thereto thereto as at close of Movement during the month the month --- 0 --- 0 --- 0 Exercised

Particulars of share option scheme including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

2002 Share Option Scheme

Exercise Price: HK$3.152 per Share

( 06/06/2002 ) ordinary shares(Note 1)

2002 Share Option Scheme

Exercise Price: HK$5.62 per Share

( 06/06/2002 ) ordinary shares(Note 1)

2005 Share Option Scheme

Exercise Price: HK$5.56 per Share

( 31/12/2005 ) ordinary shares(Note 1)

7.

2005 Share Option Scheme

Exercise Price: HK$7.29 per Share

( 31/12/2005 ) ordinary shares(Note 1)

2005 Share Option Scheme

Exercise Price: HK$14.828 per Share

( 31/12/2005 ) ordinary shares(Note 1)

9.

2005 Share Option Scheme

Exercise Price:

No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issuer which may be issued during the issued pursuant month pursuant thereto as at close of Movement during the month thereto the month --- 0 --- 0 --- 0 --- 0 --- 0 --- 31,950,000 Exercised

HK$9.93 per Share

( 31/12/2005 ) ordinary shares(Note 1)

2005 Share Option Scheme

Exercise Price: HK$12.696 per Share

38,093,000

( 31/12/2005 ) ordinary shares(Note 1)

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

N/A N/ATotal funds raised during the month from exercise of options (HKD)

---