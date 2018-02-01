Cnooc : Sees Higher Output, Rise in Capex in 2018

By Chester Yung

Cnooc Ltd. (0883.HK) said Thursday it expects a modest gain this year in its net crude-oil and natural-gas output and a rise in its capital spending.

The Chinese offshore oil-and-gas producer is targeting net production of 470 million to 480 million barrels of oil equivalent in 2018, up from an estimated 469 million BOE in 2017.

Net production for 2019 is estimated to be about 485 million BOE, the company said in a statement.

Beijing-based Cnooc expects capital expenditures of 70 billion yuan to 80 billion yuan ($11.1 billion-$12.7 billion) this year, up from CNY60 billion-CNY70 billion it budgeted for 2017.

Cnooc is a unit of China National Offshore Oil Corp., the country's major oil company.

