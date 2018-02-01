Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  CNOOC Ltd    0883   HK0883013259

CNOOC LTD (0883)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Cnooc : Sees Higher Output, Rise in Capex in 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/01/2018 | 10:15am CET
   By Chester Yung

Cnooc Ltd. (0883.HK) said Thursday it expects a modest gain this year in its net crude-oil and natural-gas output and a rise in its capital spending.

The Chinese offshore oil-and-gas producer is targeting net production of 470 million to 480 million barrels of oil equivalent in 2018, up from an estimated 469 million BOE in 2017.

Net production for 2019 is estimated to be about 485 million BOE, the company said in a statement.

Beijing-based Cnooc expects capital expenditures of 70 billion yuan to 80 billion yuan ($11.1 billion-$12.7 billion) this year, up from CNY60 billion-CNY70 billion it budgeted for 2017.

Cnooc is a unit of China National Offshore Oil Corp., the country's major oil company.

Write to Chester Yung at [email protected]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CNOOC LTD
10:15a CNOOC : Sees Higher Output, Rise in Capex in 2018
09:39a CNOOC LIMITED : Announces its 2018 Business Strategy and Development Plan
01/20 CNOOC : undervalued at current oil price
01/18 Empyrean Energy PLC - Producon and Sale of Gas from Dempsey 1-15 Well Commenc..
01/15 CNOOC : Makes Every Effort to Ease Winter Gas Shortage in China
01/05 Exxon Mobil Reports Oil Discovery Off Guyana
2017 CNOOC : New Refineries Add to Asian Gasoline Supply
2017 CNOOC : CNOOCs Weizhou field begins production
2017 CNOOC : Alberta charges Nexen over explosion that killed two oil sands workers
2017 OIL REVENUE : The balance sheet so far
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/10 Exxon makes sixth oil discovery off Guyana
01/09 CNOOC : An Asian Oil Tiger Paying A Nice Dividend
2017 GE & BAKER HUGHES : Where Do We Go From Here?
2017 Best and worst oil and gas drilling and exploration stock performers for 2017
2017 Total to launch large-scale development of Brazil's Libra oilfield
Financials ( CNY)
Sales 2017 180 B
EBIT 2017 43 876 M
Net income 2017 31 908 M
Debt 2017 105 B
Yield 2017 4,13%
P/E ratio 2017 13,81
P/E ratio 2018 10,56
EV / Sales 2017 3,02x
EV / Sales 2018 2,63x
Capitalization 439 B
Chart CNOOC LTD
Duration : Period :
CNOOC Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | 0883 | HK0883013259 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends CNOOC LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 11,4  CNY
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guang Yu Yuan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ke Qiang Xu President & Executive Director
Hua Yang Chairman
Wei Zhi Xie Chief Financial Officer
Guang Qi Wu Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CNOOC LTD8.56%69 807
CONOCOPHILLIPS6.50%69 890
EOG RESOURCES6.73%66 594
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION1.49%57 210
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-3.89%42 123
OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LTD4.36%41 292
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.