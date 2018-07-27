Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  CNP Assurances    CNP   FR0000120222

CNP ASSURANCES (CNP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

CNP Assurances : Press release CNP Assurances- meeting of the board of directors- 27 July 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/27/2018 | 06:27pm CEST

Paris, 27 July 2018

Meeting of the Board of Directors, 27 July 2018

During the meeting of CNP Assurances' Board of Directors on 27 July 2018, Frédéric Lavenir's decision to resign from his position for personal reasons, effective as of 31 August, was formally recorded.

The Board of Directors unanimously paid tribute to the remarkable work that Frédéric Lavenir has accomplished during the course of the six years he has spent as CEO of CNP Assurances.

Furthermore, following advice from its remunerations and appointments committee, the Board of Directors has decided to appoint Antoine Lissowski as temporary CEO, effective as of 1 September 2018. Antoine Lissowski will remain in this temporary position until a new CEO is appointed.

The Board of Directors has announced that a recruitment firm has been appointed to assist in choosing a new CEO.

The Board of Directors reiterated that it has full confidence in the abilities of its management teams, and indeed in of all CNP Assurances employees to continue implementing CNP Assurances' growth strategy.

Jean-Paul Faugère, chairman of CNP Assurances' Board of Directors said: 'I am sorry to see Fréderic Lavenir go after six years of constant and friendly collaboration. CNP Assurances owes him a great deal. Alongside the management team, I will be keen to ensure our company's continuity and momentum to the benefit of its customers, partners and employees, with the support and confidence of all of its directors'.

Eric Lombard, CEO of Caisse des Dépôts said: 'I would like to pay tribute to everything that Frédéric Lavenir has accomplished as CEO of CNP Assurances since 2012. In spite of persistently low interest rates in Europe, CNP Assurances' net profits in 2017 were the highest since its IPO. This confirms the suitability of its strategy to expand the product mix and to develop the multi-partnership business model. The contribution that Frédéric Lavenir has made to CNP Assurances was essential for its transformation and digitisation. Caisse des Dépôts is committed to continuing to develop CNP Assurances as a listed, multi-partnership bancassurance company'.

Disclaimer

CNP Assurances SA published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 16:26:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CNP ASSURANCES
07:23pCNP ASSURANCES : French insurer CNP appoints interim CEO
RE
06:27pCNP ASSURANCES : Press release CNP Assurances- meeting of the board of directors..
PU
07/25CNP ASSURANCES SA : half-yearly earnings release
07/19CNP ASSURANCES : launches a new type of individual healthcare cover distributed ..
PU
07/12CNP ASSURANCES : France's La Poste plans to buy stake in insurer CNP Assurances
RE
07/12CNP ASSURANCES : Frederic Lavenir, CNP Assurances' Chief Executive Officer, wish..
AQ
07/12CNP ASSURANCES : 12 July 2018Frédéric Lavenir, CNP Assurances’ Chief Execu..
PU
06/30CNP ASSURANCES : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting right..
CO
06/25Recent floods cost French insurers around 430 million euros - insurance body
RE
06/17CNP ASSURANCES : Ag students get education boost
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/23CNP Assurances SA ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017'Safe' Financial-Services March Upsides Led By Maiden Holdings; Downsides By .. 
2016CNP Assurances SA reports FY15 results 
2015THE ISHARES MSCI FRANCE ETF : An Exceptional Fund 
2015AFLAC : Is It Time To Buy? 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 31 543 M
EBIT 2018 2 987 M
Net income 2018 1 300 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,75%
P/E ratio 2018 9,80
P/E ratio 2019 9,30
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,42x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,35x
Capitalization 13 389 M
Chart CNP ASSURANCES
Duration : Period :
CNP Assurances Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CNP ASSURANCES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 19,6 €
Spread / Average Target 0,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frédéric Lavenir Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean-Paul Faugère Chairman
Antoine Lissowski Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Philippe Van Haecke Manager-Programmes & Information System
François Pérol Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CNP ASSURANCES1.64%15 593
ALLIANZ-3.50%91 064
CHUBB LTD-6.07%63 172
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP-8.95%48 089
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP0.44%45 464
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES5.05%44 523
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.