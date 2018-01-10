CNT : Voluntary Announcement – Updated Information Relating to the Petition

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CNT GROUP LIMITED北 海集團有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 701)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

UPDATED INFORMATION RELATING TO THE PETITION

This announcement is issued by the board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of CNT Group Limited (the "Company") on a voluntary basis. The Board also refers to the announcements (the "Announcements") of the Company dated 22 June 2017, 25 June 2017, 30 June 2017, 7 July 2017, 19 September 2017, 16 November 2017, 28 November 2017 and 13 December 2017 on the Petition and Derivative Action. Unless the context requires otherwise, the capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcements.

The Company received on 9 January 2018 a sealed copy of the order made by the High Court on 13 December 2017 that (1) leave be granted to withdraw the Petition; and (2) costs of the Petition be reserved to the trial of the Derivative Action.

The Company will issue further announcement when there is any material development in the Derivative Action insofar and to the extent the Company is concerned.

On behalf of the Board CNT Group Limited Lam Ting Ball, Paul

Chairman

Hong Kong, 10 January 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Lam Ting Ball, Paul and Mr. Chong Chi Kwan as executive Directors; Mr. Tsui Ho Chuen, Philip, Mr. Chan Wa Shek, Mr. Zhang Yulin and Mr. Hung Ting Ho, Richard as non-executive Directors; and Mr. Wu Hong Cho, Mr. Danny T Wong and Mr. Zhang Xiaojing as independent non-executive Directors.