COASTAL BANKING COMPANY, INC.
CBC National Bank :'s Mortgage Division Named one of 'Top Workplaces in Atlanta' for Fourth Consecutive Year

03/13/2018

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla., March 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CBC National Bank, headquartered in Fernandina Beach, with branches in Fernandina Beach, Ocala and The Villages, Fla., and Beaufort and Port Royal, S.C., and with its mortgage banking division headquartered in Atlanta, today announced that the mortgage division has been named by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution to its 2018 Top Workplaces list, the fourth consecutive year CBC's mortgage division has achieved this coveted designation.

More than 2,500 companies were nominated or asked to participate in the 2018 Top Workplaces awards by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and its partner, Energage. Energage then anonymously surveyed nearly 100,000 metro Atlanta employees that agreed to participate, yielding 150 companies earning the Top Workplaces designation.

"It is a testament to all of our employees that CBC National Bank's mortgage division has been recognized by an independent organization as one of top workplaces in Atlanta for four consecutive years," said Brynn Stensrud, president of CBC National Bank's Mortgage Division. "The division has been a strong performer for many years, owing to their exemplary work, which is a direct result of their belief in our company's direction and their knowledge that they are valued and treated with respect."

"To be a Top Workplace, organizations must meet strict standards for organizational health," said Stu Ehrlich, senior vice president and director of Human Resources. "And who better to ask about work life than the people who live the culture every day − the employees. Time and time again, it has been demonstrated that what's most important to our associates is a strong belief in where the organization is headed, how it's going to get there, and the feeling that everyone is in it together.  A company wins with a healthy culture. Leadership's job is to listen, connect and celebrate success."

About CBC National Bank
CBC National Bank, headquartered in Fernandina Beach, Fla., provides a full range of consumer and business banking services through full-service banking offices in Fernandina Beach, Ocala and The Villages, Fla., and Beaufort and Port Royal, S.C. The company's residential mortgage banking division, headquartered in Atlanta, includes traditional retail and wholesale lending, as well as a national retail group that has lending offices in Georgia, Maryland, Illinois, Ohio and Tennessee. The company's SBA lending division originates SBA loans primarily in Jacksonville, Ft. Myers, Tampa and Vero Beach, Fla., Greensboro, N.C., Atlanta and Beaufort. For more information, please visit CBC National Bank's website, www.cbcnationalbank.com.

About Coastal Banking Company Inc.
Coastal Banking Company Inc., headquartered in Beaufort, S.C., is the $604.7 million-asset bank holding company of CBC National Bank. The company's common stock is publicly traded on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol CBCO. For more information, please visit the company's website, www.coastalbanking.com.

On Nov. 7, 2017, First Federal Bancorp Inc., the holding company of First Federal Bank of Florida, announced a definitive merger agreement to acquire Coastal Banking Company Inc., and CBC National Bank. It is expected that the merger will close and the two companies will become one organization in the second quarter of 2018, pending required regulatory approvals.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cbc-national-banks-mortgage-division-named-one-of-top-workplaces-in-atlanta-for-fourth-consecutive-year-300613014.html

SOURCE CBC National Bank


© PRNewswire 2018
