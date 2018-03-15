Log in
COASTWAY BANCORP INC (CWAY)
COASTWAY BANCORP, INC. Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Buyout

03/15/2018 | 11:57pm CET

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.:

  • Do you own shares of Coastway Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ CM: CWAY)?
  • Did you purchase any of your shares prior to March 14, 2018?
  • Do you think the proposed buyout is fair?
  • Do you want to discuss your rights?

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal claims against the board of directors of Coastway Bancorp, Inc. (“Coastway” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ CM: CWAY) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the Company’s entry into an agreement to be acquired by HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (“HarborOne”) (NASDAQ GS: HONE) in a transaction valued at approximately $125.6 million. Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of Coastway will receive $28.25 in cash for each share of Coastway common stock.

If you own common stock of Coastway and purchased any shares before March 14, 2018, if you would like to learn more about this investigation, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra at Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., 300 Delaware Avenue, Suite 1220, Wilmington, Delaware 19801, by telephone at (888) 969-4242, or by e-mail at [email protected].

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Wilmington, Delaware, Garden City, New York, and San Francisco, California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2018
