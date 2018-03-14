HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. : To Acquire Coastway Bancorp, Inc.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (“HarborOne”)(NASDAQ: HONE) and Coastway
Bancorp, Inc. (“Coastway”) (NASDAQ: CWAY) today announced that they have
entered into a definitive agreement under which HarborOne will acquire
Coastway in an all cash transaction valued at approximately $125.6
million. Coastway stockholders will receive $28.25 for each share of
Coastway common stock. The transaction has been unanimously approved by
the boards of directors of both companies.
Coastway, the holding company of Coastway Community Bank, is
headquartered in Warwick, Rhode Island. With 9 branches in the greater
Providence area, as well as 3 mortgage lending offices, Coastway has
$739 million in assets and deposits of $477 million as of December 31,
2017. The combined company will be the 12th largest
publicly-traded New England community bank based on total assets, with
65 locations serving individuals and business across Massachusetts,
Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Maine. The combined company will be
positioned to be a major mortgage lender in New England, and the number
one mortgage lender in Rhode Island.
“This is a strategic acquisition for HarborOne, and a great fit with our
growth plan. The Rhode Island market is incredibly attractive to us, and
Coastway’s established position provides a natural extension of our
successful Commercial Lending business in Rhode Island. This is a unique
opportunity for HarborOne to access excellent customer demographics and
grow our business,” said James Blake, President and Chief Executive
Officer of HarborOne Bancorp.
“We are expanding our footprint and growing our brand. But our core
principles remain the same,” commented HarborOne Bancorp EVP/COO/CFO
Joseph Casey. “HarborOne has a deep commitment to our customers, our
employees and our communities. Demonstrating our commitment to those
same constituencies in Rhode Island is top priority – and it will drive
our business growth more than anything.”
William White, President and Chief Executive Officer of Coastway, said,
“HarborOne and Coastway have so much in common; our values, our history,
and the commitment we make to the customers and communities that we
serve. This is a great union for both companies, and our customers will
benefit with access to expanded mobile banking capabilities, rewards and
affinity programs, and new products. For those who choose to use our
branches, all of our branches will remain open so they will continue to
enjoy the convenience they’re used to.”
The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2018 and is
subject to customary closing conditions, including the approval of the
stockholders of Coastway and required regulatory approvals.
FIG Partners acted as financial advisor to HarborOne and Goodwin Procter
LLP acted as its legal advisor. Sandler O’Neill & Partners, L.P. acted
as financial advisor to Coastway and Luse Gorman, PC acted as its legal
advisor.
About HarborOne Bancorp, Inc.
HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for HarborOne Bank, the
largest co-operative bank in New England. HarborOne Bank serves the
financial needs of consumers, businesses, and municipalities throughout
Southeastern Massachusetts through a network of 14 full-service
branches, two limited service branches, a commercial loan office in
Providence, Rhode Island, a residential lending office in Westford,
Massachusetts, and 13 free-standing ATMs. The Bank also provides a range
of educational services through “HarborOne U,” with classes on small
business, financial literacy and personal enrichment at two campuses
located adjacent to our Brockton and Mansfield locations. Merrimack
Mortgage Company, LLC, a subsidiary of HarborOne Bank, is a full-service
mortgage lender with 33 offices in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and
Maine, and also does business in seven additional states.
About Coastway Bancorp, Inc.
Coastway Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Coastway Community
Bank which was originally founded in 1920 as the Telephone Workers
Credit Union, which later changed its name to Coastway Credit Union and
converted to Coastway Community Bank in 2009. Coastway Community Bank is
headquartered in Warwick, RI and has nine branches in Rhode Island.
Additional information is available at www.coastway.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements herein constitute forward-looking statements within
the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended,
and Section 21E of the Exchange Act and are intended to be covered by
the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform
Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, which are based on
current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry and
markets in which HarborOne and Coastway operate and beliefs of and
assumptions made by HarborOne management and Coastway management,
involve uncertainties that could significantly affect the financial
results of HarborOne or Coastway or the combined company. Such
statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “will,”
“would,” “expects,” “project,” “may,” “could,” “developments,”
“strategic,” “launching,” “opportunities,” “anticipates,” “estimates,”
“intends,” “plans,” “targets” and similar expressions. These statements
are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of HarborOne and
Coastway management and are subject to significant risks and
uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth
in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors.
Factors that could cause such differences to exist include, but are not
limited to, adverse conditions in the capital and debt markets and the
impact of such conditions on HarborOne’s and Coastway’s business
activities; changes in interest rates; competitive pressures from other
financial institutions; the effects of general economic conditions on a
national basis or in the local markets in which HarborOne and Coastway
operates, including changes that adversely affect borrowers’ ability to
service and repay HarborOne’s or Coastway’s loans; changes in the value
of securities in HarborOne’s investment portfolio; changes in loan
default and charge-off rates; fluctuations in real estate values; the
adequacy of loan loss reserves; decreases in deposit levels
necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments;
operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity, fraud
and natural disasters; changes in government regulation; changes in
accounting standards and practices; the risk that goodwill and
intangibles recorded in HarborOne’s or Coastway’s financial statements
will become impaired; demand for loans in HarborOne’s or Coastway’s
market area; HarborOne’s or Coastway’s ability to attract and maintain
deposits; risks related to the implementation of acquisitions,
dispositions, and restructurings; the risk that HarborOne may not be
successful in the implementation of its business strategy; difficulties
in integrating HarborOne and Coastway; risks associated with the ability
to consummate the proposed transaction and the timing of the closing of
the proposed transaction; changes in assumptions used in making such
forward-looking statements and the risk factors described in the Annual
Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed by
HarborOne and Coastway with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the
“SEC”), which are available at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov.
Should one or more of these risks materialize or should underlying
beliefs or assumptions prove incorrect, HarborOne’s or Coastway’s actual
results could differ materially from those discussed. Readers are
cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking
statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. HarborOne
and Coastway disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any
forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions
or factors, new information, future events or other changes, except as
required by law.
Additional Information about the Proposed Transaction and Where to
Find It
In connection with the proposed merger, Coastway will file a proxy
statement with the SEC. HarborOne will also file relevant materials in
connection with its proposed acquisition of Coastway. Stockholders of
Coastway are urged to read the proxy statement and other relevant
documents and any amendments or supplements to those documents, because
they will contain important information which should be considered
before making any decision regarding the transaction. A free copy of
the proxy statement, as well as other filings containing information
about HarborOne and Coastway, when they become available, may be
obtained at the SEC's Internet site (http://www.sec.gov).
Copies of the proxy statement may also be obtained, free of charge, from
Coastway’s website at www.coastway.com
under the “Investor Relations” tab, or by contacting Coastway’s investor
relations department at Coastway Bancorp, Inc., One Coastway Blvd.,
Warwick, Rhode Island 02886, Attention: Investors Relations, Telephone:
(401) 330-1600.
Certain Information Regarding Participants
HarborOne and
Coastway and their respective directors, executive officers and other
members of management and employees may be deemed to be participants in
the solicitation of proxies of Coastway stockholders in connection with
the proposed transaction. You can find information about Coastway’s and
HarborOne’s executive officers and directors in the materials filed by
Coastway and HarborOne with the SEC. Additional information regarding
the interests of those participants and other persons who may be deemed
participants in the transaction and a description of their direct and
indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, may be obtained
by reading the proxy statement filed by Coastway with the SEC on April
10, 2017 and other relevant documents regarding the proposed merger to
be filed with the SEC. Free copies of these documents may be obtained as
described in the preceding paragraph.
