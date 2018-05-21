Log in
COATS GROUP PLC (COA)
Coats : Capital Markets Day

05/21/2018 | 08:25am CEST

21 May 2018

Coats Group plc

Capital Markets Day

Coats Group plc ('Coats' or the 'Company'), the world's leading industrial thread manufacturer,is hosting a Capital Markets Day for investors and analysts in London this afternoon where senior management will share insights into the Coats business.

There will be no material new information provided at the event. Interim results for the six months ending 30 June 2018 will be announced on 31 July 2018.

The presentation slides from today's event will be available at www.coats.comfollowing the event.

Enquiry details

UK media Richard Mountain / Nick Hasell +44 (0) 20 3727 1374

Investors Rob Mann +44 (0) 20 8210 5175

.

About Coats Group plc

Coats is the world's leading industrial thread manufacturer and a major player in the Americas textile crafts market. At home in more than 50 countries, Coats employs 19,000 people across six continents. Revenues in 2017 were US$1.5bn. Coats' pioneering history and innovative culture ensure the company leads the way around the world, providing complementary and value added products and services to the apparel and footwear industries; applying innovative techniques to develop high technology Performance Material threads and yarns in areas such as automotive composites and fibre optics; and extending the crafts offer into new markets and online. Headquartered in the UK, Coats is a FTSE 250 listed company on the London Stock Exchange. It is the Official Thread Supplier to the Royal Shakespeare Company. To find out more about Coats visit www.coats.com.

Disclaimer

Coats Group plc published this content on 21 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2018 06:24:02 UTC
