Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited Quarterly Report

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited (ASX:COB) (OTCMKTS:CBBHF) provides the Company's Quarterly Report.



April to June 2018 - Highlights



- Projects



Thackaringa Project



- Thackaringa Pre-Feasibility Study successfully delivered



- Thackaringa Project Optimisation Studies underway



- Bankable Feasibility Study commenced



Cobalt Trends



- Cobalt Market Update - near term DRC supply growth impacts pricing.



Long term market balance remains very tight.



Corporate



- Thackaringa Project - Strategic Rationale



- HAV MOU test work delivered - technical discussions held



To view the full report, please visit:

http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/MFNXG6V8







