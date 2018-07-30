Log in
COBALT BLUE HOLDINGS LTD (COB)
Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited Quarterly Report

07/30/2018 | 03:00am CEST
Quarterly Report

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited (ASX:COB) (OTCMKTS:CBBHF) provides the Company's Quarterly Report.

April to June 2018 - Highlights

- Projects

Thackaringa Project

- Thackaringa Pre-Feasibility Study successfully delivered

- Thackaringa Project Optimisation Studies underway

- Bankable Feasibility Study commenced

Cobalt Trends

- Cobalt Market Update - near term DRC supply growth impacts pricing.

Long term market balance remains very tight.

Corporate

- Thackaringa Project - Strategic Rationale

- HAV MOU test work delivered - technical discussions held

About Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited:

Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd (ASX:COB) is an exploration company focussed on green energy technology and a strategy of fast-tracking development of the Thackaringa Cobalt Project in New South Wales to achieve commercial production of cobalt. This strategic metal is in strong demand for new generation batteries, particularly lithium-ion batteries now widely used in clean energy systems.

COB has entered into a farm-in joint venture agreement with Broken Hill Prospecting Limited (“BPL”) in which COB seeks to acquire an initial 51% interest in the Thackaringa Cobalt Project. COB will undertake exploration and development programs on the Thackaringa Cobalt Project and, subject to the achievement of milestones, will acquire 100% of the Thackaringa Cobalt Project.



Joe Kaderavek
Chief Executive Officer
Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited
Ph: +61-2-9966-5629
Website: www.cobaltblueholdings.com
Email: [email protected]

