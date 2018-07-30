Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited Quarterly Report

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited (ASX:COB) (OTCMKTS:CBBHF) provides the Company's Quarterly Report.
April to June 2018 - Highlights
- Projects
Thackaringa Project
- Thackaringa Pre-Feasibility Study successfully delivered
- Thackaringa Project Optimisation Studies underway
- Bankable Feasibility Study commenced
Cobalt Trends
- Cobalt Market Update - near term DRC supply growth impacts pricing.
Long term market balance remains very tight.
Corporate
- Thackaringa Project - Strategic Rationale
- HAV MOU test work delivered - technical discussions held
About Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited:
Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd (ASX:COB) is an exploration company focussed on green energy technology and a strategy of fast-tracking development of the Thackaringa Cobalt Project in New South Wales to achieve commercial production of cobalt. This strategic metal is in strong demand for new generation batteries, particularly lithium-ion batteries now widely used in clean energy systems.
COB has entered into a farm-in joint venture agreement with Broken Hill Prospecting Limited (“BPL”) in which COB seeks to acquire an initial 51% interest in the Thackaringa Cobalt Project. COB will undertake exploration and development programs on the Thackaringa Cobalt Project and, subject to the achievement of milestones, will acquire 100% of the Thackaringa Cobalt Project.
