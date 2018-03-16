Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Coca-Cola Company (The)    KO

COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE) (KO)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Coca Cola : U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/16/2018 | 10:19pm CET
FILE PHOTO - Coca-Cola cartons are seen in a Casino supermarket in Mouans Sartoux

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co and the U.S. State Department along with two other companies said on Friday they are launching a project using blockchain's digital ledger technology to create a secure registry for workers that will help fight the use of forced labor worldwide.

The State Department said this is the government agency's first major project on this issue using blockchain, reinforcing the technology's growing application for social causes.

According to the International Labor Organization, nearly 25 million people work in forced-labor conditions worldwide, with 47 percent of them in the Asia-Pacific region.

Food and beverage companies are under pressure to address the risk of forced labor in countries where they obtain sugarcane. A study released last year by KnowTheChain (KTC), a partnership founded by U.S.-based Humanity United, showed that most food and beverage companies fall short in their efforts to solve the problem.

The study said Coca-Cola, one of 10 global companies looked at by KTC, has committed to conduct 28 country-level studies on child labor, forced labor, and land rights for its sugar supply chains by 2020.

The U.S. beverage giant said it has been exploring multiple blockchain projects for more than a year.

Brent Wilton, the company's global head of workplace rights, said in an email to Reuters, "We are partnering with the pilot of this project to further increase transparency and efficiency of the verification process related to labor policies within our supply chain."

The new venture is intended to create a secure registry for workers and their contracts using blockchain's validation and digital notary capabilities, said Blockchain Trust Accelerator (BTA), a non-profit organization involved in the project.

BTA is a global platform for harnessing blockchain to deliver social impact.

The State Department said it will provide expertise on labor protection.

"The Department of State is excited to work on this innovative blockchain-based pilot," Deputy Assistant Secretary Scott Busby said in an email to Reuters, noting that while blockchain cannot compel companies or those in authority to abide by the labor contracts, it can create a validated chain of evidence that will encourage compliance with those contracts.

The Bitfury Group, a U.S. tech company, will build the blockchain platform for this project, while Emercoin will provide blockchain services as well, Bitfury Chief Executive Valery Vavilov and Emercoin Chief Technology Officer Oleg Khovayko said on Friday.

(This version of the story has been corrected to change companies to two instead of three in lead paragraph; corrects description of BTA to non-profit organization instead of company in eighth paragraph)

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Megan Davies and Steve Orlofsky)

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE)
10:19pCOCA COLA : U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor
RE
10:19pCOCA COLA : U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor
RE
10:07aCOCA COLA : Advancing and Preserving Latin America's Natural Capital
AQ
03/15COCA COLA : An Application for the Trademark "BAR NONE" Has Been Filed by Coca-C..
AQ
03/14COCA COLA : and Regal Films Program Launch Fan Favorite Award
AQ
03/14COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE) : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/13FEVERTREE DRINKS : full-year profit jumps 64 percent on Britain's gin craze
RE
03/13NOW THAT&RSQUO;S SOME KIND OF POWER : POWERADE Ignites New Brand Platform During..
BU
03/13COCA COLA : CCI Pakistan sets up plant in F'abad
AQ
03/13COCA COLA : Herman Oscar Judah
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09:42aCOCA-COLA : Dividend King But With Poor Total Return 
09:00aRETIREMENT STRATEGY : Cash Could Set You Free And Make You Money 
03/15MONTHLY REVIEW OF DIVGRO : February 2018 
03/15S&P 500 ARISTOCRATS TOP GAINERS : Walgreens, Walmart, McDonald's And Procter, Pe.. 
03/13Big Dow Gains For Merck, McDonald's, & Walmart, Per Broker March Targets 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 31 464 M
EBIT 2018 10 121 M
Net income 2018 9 010 M
Debt 2018 28 420 M
Yield 2018 3,61%
P/E ratio 2018 21,46
P/E ratio 2019 19,58
EV / Sales 2018 6,84x
EV / Sales 2019 6,57x
Capitalization 187 B
Chart COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Coca-Cola Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | KO | US1912161007 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 50,0 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Quincey President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ahmet Muhtar Kent Chairman
Kathy N. Waller CFO, President-Enabling Services & Executive VP
Eddie R. Hays Chief Technical Officer & Senior Vice President
Barry N. Simpson Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE)-4.58%186 700
DR PEPPER SNAPPLE GROUP20.82%21 241
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LTD1.00%14 626
COCA COLA HBC AG5.29%12 933
ARCA CONTINENTAL SAB DE CV-3.60%12 514
ARCA CONTINENTAL SAB DE CV - ADR--.--%12 506
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.