Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Coca-Cola Company (The)    KO

COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE) (KO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Coca Cola : results beat on higher Diet Coke, Zero Sugar demand

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2018 | 02:28pm CEST
Warehouse manager Chad Sadler walks by cases of Coca-Cola and Diet Coke at the Swire Coca-Cola facility in Draper

(Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co topped Wall Street estimates for quarterly sales and profit on Wednesday, as more consumers reached out for its Zero Sugar brand and the new version of Diet Coke.

Coke and its smaller rival PepsiCo Inc have been focussing on healthier drinks to garner market share as health-conscious consumers shift away from sugary sodas.

Coca-Cola had earlier this year launched new flavours of its popular Diet Coke brand in slimmer packaging and debuted Coca-Cola Stevia No Sugar in New Zealand and dairy-free smoothie AdeZ in Europe in the quarter.

Organic revenue, or sales from its core beverage business, rose 5 percent in the quarter, with Diet Coke, Coke Zero and sparkling water contributing the most.

Volumes, a key indicator of demand, grew 2 percent in the quarter on strong performance of its trademark Coca-Cola brand, and Fuze Tea.

Organic sales in Europe rose 7 percent after the company reformulated its recipe for a few sodas in response to U.K's tax on sugar.

"We were impressed with Coca-cola's ability to deliver a strong and balanced topline," Wells Fargo analyst Bonnie Herzog wrote in a note.

Sales in North America - its biggest revenue generating region - rose 7 percent to $3.12 billion, but missed analysts' average estimate of $3.14 billion, mainly due to a drop in demand for juices and plant- based beverages.

Net income attributable to the company's shareholders rose to $2.32 billion, or 54 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 29, from $1.37 billion, or 32 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, Coca-Cola said it earned 61 cents per share, beating analysts' average estimate by a cent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue fell 8 percent to $8.93 billion, hurt by the divestiture of its low-margin bottling operations. Analysts had estimated sales of $8.54 billion.

Coca-Cola reaffirmed its 2018 profit outlook and said it expects full-year organic revenue to be at least 4 percent.

Shares of the Atlanta-based company were marginally up at $45.50 during premarket hours.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Stocks treated in this article : Coca-Cola Company (The), London Sugar
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE) 0.69% 45.26 Delayed Quote.-1.35%
LONDON SUGAR 0.40% 325.6 End-of-day quote.-17.53%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE)
02:28pCOCA COLA : results beat on higher Diet Coke, Zero Sugar demand
RE
02:00pCOCA COLA : Gets Lift From Trademark Drinks
DJ
01:29pCOCA COLA : Diet Coke drives sales surge for Coca-Cola in second quarter
AQ
01:09pCOKE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01:07pCOCA COLA CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
12:56pTHE COCA-COLA COMPANY : Reports Continued Strong Results in Second Quarter 2018
BU
07/24COCA COLA : Business events scheduled for Wednesday
AQ
07/23LIGHTING UP FOR INCLUSION : Coca-Cola Turns Atlanta HQ Red to Celebrate Special ..
AQ
07/23COCA COLA : investment in Cape Town Water Fund
AQ
07/21COCA COLA : has great potential to expand its activities in Azerbaijan
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07:17aScotts Miracle-Gro Deserves To Be Lower - Cramer's Lightning Round (7/24/18) 
07:05aOrganic sales shine at Coca-Cola 
06:57aCoca-Cola beats by $0.01, beats on revenue 
07/24Notable earnings before Wednesday?s open 
07/24DIVIDEND SENSEI'S PORTFOLIO UPDATE 4 : 5 Important Charts All Investors Need To .. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 31 587 M
EBIT 2018 11 167 M
Net income 2018 8 784 M
Debt 2018 29 715 M
Yield 2018 3,44%
P/E ratio 2018 23,16
P/E ratio 2019 20,26
EV / Sales 2018 7,00x
EV / Sales 2019 6,78x
Capitalization 191 B
Chart COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Coca-Cola Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 49,9 $
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Quincey President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ahmet Muhtar Kent Chairman
Kathy N. Waller CFO, President-Enabling Services & Executive VP
Eddie R. Hays Chief Technical Officer & Senior Vice President
Barry N. Simpson Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE)-1.35%191 274
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LTD-4.48%13 327
COCA-COLA HBC12.69%13 303
TINGYI (CAYMAN ISLANDS) HOLDING CORP.16.45%12 671
ARCA CONTINENTAL SAB DE CV-10.40%11 399
HEBEI YANGYUAN ZHIHUI BEVERAGE CO LTD0.00%6 845
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.