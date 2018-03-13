Now That’s Some Kind of Power: POWERADE Ignites New Brand Platform During March Madness®

With Selection Sunday in the books, and the 68-team field determined,
POWERADE® – the Official Sports Drink of the NCAA – is back on the
sidelines for another March Madness tournament, with an entirely new
brand platform, centered around POWER. The new campaign, “That’s Some
Kind of Power,” will debut during the First Four March Madness games,
today.
In the coming months, sports fans in the United States will see “That’s
Some Kind of Power” expand and evolve, with contextually relevant
advertisements and activations around iconic sporting events, including
the FIFA World Cup™ and POWERADE Jam Fest.
Developed by Wieden + Kennedy Portland, “That’s Some Kind of Power” is
the latest creative iteration of “Power Through” and will be
complemented with a full 360 degree suite of online, social, retail and
experiential support.
“‘That’s Some Kind of Power’ was born from the realization that we
wanted a product-focused campaign that differentiates POWERADE in the
increasingly competitive sports drink category,” said Alex Ames, Sr. IMC
Manager, POWERADE. “We’re excited to bring a bit of humor and fun to a
category that has become overly serious. At the end of the day, sports
should be fun.”
The campaign kicks off with a 30-second ad titled “Ankles,” which is the
first in a series of national television spots that will air this year
to bring to life the brand’s new “That’s Some Kind of Power” platform.
The ads build on POWERADE’s deep roots in sports, utilizing hyperbole
and humor to give powerful sporting moments even more power, through a
fictional account of what could have happened if POWERADE had been
around “back in the day.”
“‘That’s Some Kind of Power’ celebrates the most powerful moments in
sports,” said Jason McAlpin, Sr. Brand Manager, POWERADE. “You can
expect POWERADE to show up during the most iconic moments and events in
sports, highlighting those jaw-dropping highlights that you have to see
to believe.”
The “Ankles” spot airs on March 13 alongside five unique 15-second
videos airing throughout the duration of the tournament. The content
airing during March Madness will – appropriately – have a basketball
theme, featuring a bodega owner reminiscing about what could have been
if he’d had POWERADE back in his day. The films were directed by
director Daniel Wolfe.
For more on “That’s Some Kind of Power,” visit Coca-Cola Journey or
follow the conversation on social with #POWERThrough.
