Now That’s Some Kind of Power: POWERADE Ignites New Brand Platform During March Madness®

POWERADE’s Refreshed Strategy to Elevate Powerful Moments in Sports Including NCAA® Men’s Basketball Tournament & FIFA World Cup™

With Selection Sunday in the books, and the 68-team field determined, POWERADE® – the Official Sports Drink of the NCAA – is back on the sidelines for another March Madness tournament, with an entirely new brand platform, centered around POWER. The new campaign, “That’s Some Kind of Power,” will debut during the First Four March Madness games, today.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180313005870/en/

That's Some Kind Of Power (Photo: Business Wire)

In the coming months, sports fans in the United States will see “That’s Some Kind of Power” expand and evolve, with contextually relevant advertisements and activations around iconic sporting events, including the FIFA World Cup™ and POWERADE Jam Fest.

Developed by Wieden + Kennedy Portland, “That’s Some Kind of Power” is the latest creative iteration of “Power Through” and will be complemented with a full 360 degree suite of online, social, retail and experiential support.

“‘That’s Some Kind of Power’ was born from the realization that we wanted a product-focused campaign that differentiates POWERADE in the increasingly competitive sports drink category,” said Alex Ames, Sr. IMC Manager, POWERADE. “We’re excited to bring a bit of humor and fun to a category that has become overly serious. At the end of the day, sports should be fun.”

The campaign kicks off with a 30-second ad titled “Ankles,” which is the first in a series of national television spots that will air this year to bring to life the brand’s new “That’s Some Kind of Power” platform. The ads build on POWERADE’s deep roots in sports, utilizing hyperbole and humor to give powerful sporting moments even more power, through a fictional account of what could have happened if POWERADE had been around “back in the day.”

“‘That’s Some Kind of Power’ celebrates the most powerful moments in sports,” said Jason McAlpin, Sr. Brand Manager, POWERADE. “You can expect POWERADE to show up during the most iconic moments and events in sports, highlighting those jaw-dropping highlights that you have to see to believe.”

The “Ankles” spot airs on March 13 alongside five unique 15-second videos airing throughout the duration of the tournament. The content airing during March Madness will – appropriately – have a basketball theme, featuring a bodega owner reminiscing about what could have been if he’d had POWERADE back in his day. The films were directed by director Daniel Wolfe.

For more on “That’s Some Kind of Power,” visit Coca-Cola Journey or follow the conversation on social with #POWERThrough.

About The Coca-Cola Company

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is the world’s largest total beverage company, offering over 500 brands to people in more than 200 countries. Of our 21 billion-dollar brands, 19 are available in lower- and no-sugar options to help people everywhere more easily control added sugar. In addition to our namesake Coca-Cola drinks, some of our household names around the world include: AdeS soy-based beverages, Ayataka green tea, Dasani waters, Del Valle juices and nectars, Fanta, Georgia coffee, Gold Peak teas and coffees, Honest Tea, Minute Maid juices, Powerade sports drinks, Simply juices, smartwater, Sprite, vitaminwater, and Zico coconut water. At Coca-Cola, we’re serious about making positive contributions to our world. That starts with reducing sugar in our drinks and bringing new and different drinks to people everywhere. It also means continuously working to reduce our environmental impact, creating rewarding careers for our associates, and bringing economic opportunity wherever we operate. In fact, together with our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people around the world. For more information, visit our digital magazine Coca-Cola Journey at www.coca-colacompany.com and follow The Coca-Cola Company on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

The fairlife® brand is owned by fairlife, LLC, our joint venture with Select Milk Producers, Inc., and fairlife’s products are distributed by our Company and certain of our bottling partners.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180313005870/en/