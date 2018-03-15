Coca-Cola European Partners plc : Files Annual Report on Form 20-F

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP) (NYSE:CCE) announces that on
15 March 2018 it filed its 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F with the
Securities and Exchange Commission. This document was filed in
accordance with Section 203.01 of the New York Stock Exchange Listed
Company Manual and includes CCEP’s audited results for the year ended
31 December 2017. The unaudited fourth-quarter and full year results for
the period ended 31 December 2017 were previously released on
15 February 2018.
The 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F was concurrently made available on
CCEP's website at http://ir.ccep.com/financial-reports/coca-cola-european-partners-annual-reports
and also online at www.sec.gov.
Copies of the 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F will be available shortly
at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.
Printed copies of the Annual Report will be posted to those shareholders
who have requested it on or around 20 April 2018.
Pursuant to Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 6.3.5R, a summary
of the principal risks and uncertainties, information regarding related
party transactions and a responsibility statement are set out in the
Appendices. Page references included herein refer to page numbers in the
2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F. References to notes to the financial
statements refer to notes in the 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F. This
announcement should be read in conjunction with, and is not a substitute
for reading, the full 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F.
ABOUT CCEP
Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP) is a leading consumer packaged
goods company in Europe, producing, distributing and marketing an
extensive range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages and is the
world’s largest independent Coca-Cola bottler based on revenue.
Coca-Cola European Partners serves a consumer population of over 300
million across Western Europe, including Andorra, Belgium, continental
France, Germany, Great Britain, Iceland, Luxembourg, Monaco, the
Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, and Sweden. The company is listed
on Euronext Amsterdam, the New York Stock Exchange, Euronext London, and
on the Spanish stock exchanges, and trades under the symbol CCE. For
more information about CCEP, please visit www.ccep.com
and follow CCEP on Twitter at @CocaColaEP.
APPENDIX A – PRINCIPAL RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES
The Directors recognise that the Group’s risk management programme is
essential to understand the nature, scope, potential likelihood and
impact of enterprise-wide risks and to manage them effectively,
responding appropriately to the changing risk profile of our operating
environment. The Directors believe a strong risk culture with a clear
risk management programme in CCEP will ensure well-informed business
decisions are taken and risks are actively managed throughout the Group.
The following is a summary of the Group’s Principal Risks and
Uncertainties that are included in the 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F:
-
Consumer Preferences and the Health Impact of Soft Drinks
-
Legal and Regulatory Intervention
-
Business Integration and Synergy Savings
-
Cyber and Social Engineering Attacks
-
Market
-
Economic and Political Conditions
-
Relationship with The Coca-Cola Company (“TCCC”) and Other Franchisors
-
Product Quality
Our principal risks and uncertainties did not change materially in 2017.
For further details about our principal risks and uncertainties please
refer to pages 27 to 28 of the 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F.
APPENDIX B – RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS
Details regarding related party transactions can be found in Note 18 of
the Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements on pages 145 to 147
of the 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F.
APPENDIX C – DIRECTORS’ RESPONSIBILITIES STATEMENT
(pages 92 and 93 of the 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F)
Responsibility for preparing financial statements
The Directors are responsible for preparing the Annual Report and the
financial statements in accordance with applicable law and regulations.
UK company law requires the Directors to prepare financial statements
for each financial year. Under that law the Directors are required to
prepare group financial statements in accordance with International
Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs) as adopted by the European Union
and Article 4 of the IAS Regulations and have elected to prepare the
parent company financial statements in accordance with United Kingdom
Generally Accepted Accounting Practice (United Kingdom accounting
standards and applicable law) including FRS 101 “Reduced Disclosure
Framework”. In preparing the consolidated group financial statements the
Directors have also elected to comply with IFRSs as issued by the
International Accounting Standards Board (IASB).
Under section 393 of the Companies Act 2006 (the Companies Act), the
Directors must not approve the accounts unless they are satisfied that
they give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company
and of the profit or loss of the Company for that period.
In preparing the Company financial statements, the Directors are
required to:
-
Select suitable accounting policies and apply them consistently
-
Make judgements and accounting estimates that are reasonable and
prudent
-
Follow applicable UK Accounting Standards (except where any departures
from this requirement are explained in the notes to the parent company
financial statements)
-
Prepare the financial statements on the going concern basis unless it
is inappropriate to presume that the Company will continue in business
In preparing the Group financial statements in accordance with IAS 1,
“Presentation of Financial Statements”, the Directors are required to:
-
Select suitable accounting policies and apply them consistently
-
Present information, including accounting policies, in a manner that
provides relevant, reliable, comparable and understandable information
-
Provide additional disclosures when compliance with the specific
requirements in IFRS are insufficient to enable users to understand
the impact of particular transactions, other events and conditions on
the entity’s financial performance
-
Make an assessment of the Group’s ability to continue as a going
concern
The Directors are responsible for keeping adequate accounting records
that are sufficient to show and explain the Company’s transactions and
disclose with reasonable accuracy at any time the financial position of
the Company and enable them to ensure that the financial statements
comply with the Companies Act. They are responsible for safeguarding the
assets of the Company and hence for taking reasonable steps for the
prevention and detection of fraud and other irregularities.
The Directors are responsible for the maintenance and integrity of the
corporate and financial information included on the Company’s website.
Legislation, regulation and practice in the UK governing the preparation
and dissemination of financial statements may differ from legislation,
regulation and practice in other jurisdictions.
Responsibility statement
The Directors, whose names and functions are set out on pages 45 to 49,
confirm that to the best of their knowledge:
-
the financial statements, prepared in accordance with the relevant
financial reporting framework, give a true and fair view of the
assets, liabilities, financial position and profit or loss of the
Company and the undertakings included in the consolidation taken as a
whole;
-
the management report includes a fair review of the development and
performance of the business and the position of the Company and the
undertakings included in the consolidation taken as a whole, together
with a description of the principal risks and uncertainties they face;
and
-
the Annual Report and financial statements, taken as a whole are fair,
balanced and understandable and provide the information necessary for
shareholders to assess the Company’s position and performance,
business model and strategy.
