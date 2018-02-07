Coeur Mining : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2017 Results and Provides 2018 Cost Guidance 0 02/07/2018 | 11:02pm CET Send by mail :

Coeur Mining, Inc. ("Coeur" or the "Company") (NYSE: CDE) today reported full-year 2017 net income of $10.9 million, or $0.06 per share, and cash flow from operating activities of $197.2 million, an increase of over 100% compared to 2016. Adjusted EBITDA1 rose 4% year-over-year to $203.3 million, and free cash flow1 increased $85.5 million to $60.4 million. In the fourth quarter, the Company generated net income of $14.3 million, or $0.08 per share, and cash flow from operating activities more than doubled quarter-over-quarter, increasing $54.5 million to $91.8 million. Adjusted EBITDA1 and free cash flow1 of $77.0 million and $44.8 million, respectively, increased approximately fivefold compared to the prior quarter. Strong fourth quarter and full-year financial results were driven by record silver equivalent1 production of 10.8 million ounces (11.7 million ounces including discontinued operations) and 35.1 million ounces (39.4 million ounces including discontinued operations), respectively, lower costs from the Company's continuing operations, and decreases in working capital. Lower average debt levels and interest rates led to a 56% reduction in full-year interest expense, which also contributed to improved full-year financial results. On December 22, 2017, the Company entered into an agreement to sell its wholly-owned Bolivian subsidiary, which owns and operates the San Bartolomé mine. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter. As a result, the mine is presented as a discontinued operation and excluded from consolidated operating statistics and financial results for all periods presented unless otherwise noted. In 2017, San Bartolomé produced 4.3 million ounces of silver at adjusted costs applicable to sales ("CAS") per silver ounce1 of $17.17. "Coeur's robust operating performance during the fourth quarter led to strong financial results for the quarter and full year. Our multi-year strategic initiatives are generating higher-quality ounces and strong cash flow from our well-balanced portfolio of North American-based assets," said Mitchell J. Krebs, Coeur's President and Chief Executive Officer. "During 2017, we successfully repositioned and strengthened the Company on multiple fronts. We upgraded our portfolio and pipeline of assets to reflect a North American focus with the acquisition of the high-grade Silvertip mine in Canada, our announced divestiture of our highest cost mine in Bolivia and the sales of nine non-core assets. We repositioned our balance sheet to provide greater financial flexibility and materially reduce annual interest expense. By allocating additional capital to near-mine exploration, we expanded our reserve and resource base by double digit percentage increases, which we anticipate will lead to high-return, long-term value for our stockholders." Highlights Record fourth quarter and full-year silver equivalent 1 production - Fourth quarter and full-year production from continuing operations increased 26% quarter-over-quarter and 14% year-over-year, respectively, to 10.8 million and 35.1 million silver equivalent ounces ("AgEqOz") 1 . Higher fourth quarter production was driven by 45% and 26% increases in silver equivalent 1 production at the Rochester and Palmarejo mines, respectively, and a 27% increase in gold production at the Kensington mine. Record full-year production was driven primarily by the Palmarejo mine, where 2017 silver equivalent 1 production rose 64% compared to 2016

Improved cost performance from continuing operations - Companywide adjusted all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") per average spot AgEqOz 1 for the fourth quarter decreased 17% quarter-over-quarter to $12.26 and were relatively flat for the full year at $13.82, despite higher diesel and consumables costs during both periods. Palmarejo's fourth quarter and full-year adjusted CAS per average spot AgEqOz 1 were $6.64 and $8.38, respectively, with fourth quarter unit costs decreasing 24% quarter-over-quarter and 34% year-over-year and full-year unit costs declining 12% compared to 2016

Solid execution of key capital projects - In 2017, Coeur completed or achieved major milestones on key capital projects at Palmarejo, Rochester and Kensington. At Palmarejo, the Company reached its target mining rate of 4,500 tons per day one quarter ahead of schedule following a multi-year development and ramp-up period. Rochester's Stage IV leach pad expansion was commissioned on schedule in the third quarter after three years of permitting and ten months of construction. During the third quarter, the Company began mining the high-grade Jualin deposit at Kensington following two years of underground development

Continued portfolio enhancements - During the fourth quarter, Coeur completed its acquisition of the Silvertip mine, which is expected to provide Coeur with high-margin, low-cost production, near-term cash flow, and long-term exploration potential in a low-risk, mining-friendly jurisdiction. In December 2017, the Company announced it had entered into an agreement to divest the San Bartolomé mine in Bolivia. The Company's prior acquisition of Wharf in early 2015 has already generated a return on investment of approximately 20% 3 . Coeur also completed the sale of nine non-core assets during the year for total consideration of approximately $40 million

Expanded exploration program generating strong returns - Coeur's total exploration investment increased 66% in 2017 to $41.9 million, including $30.3 million of expensed exploration and $11.6 million of capitalized exploration, and contributed to a 10% increase to silver equivalent 1 reserves, net of depletion, from continuing operations compared to year-end 2016. The largest net increases of 36%, 17% and 5% were achieved at Wharf, Palmarejo and Kensington, respectively, with reserves in the United States now accounting for 73% of total reserves. Measured and indicated silver equivalent 1 resources increased 42% compared to the prior year, while inferred silver equivalent 1 resources increased 45%

- Coeur's total exploration investment increased 66% in 2017 to $41.9 million, including $30.3 million of expensed exploration and $11.6 million of capitalized exploration, and contributed to a 10% increase to silver equivalent reserves, net of depletion, from continuing operations compared to year-end 2016. The largest net increases of 36%, 17% and 5% were achieved at Wharf, Palmarejo and Kensington, respectively, with reserves in the United States now accounting for 73% of total reserves. Measured and indicated silver equivalent resources increased 42% compared to the prior year, while inferred silver equivalent resources increased 45% Meaningful balance sheet improvements achieved - The Company accomplished key balance sheet initiatives during 2017 beginning with the successful refinancing of its 7.875% senior notes due 2021 with 5.875% senior notes due 2024. During the third quarter, Coeur also established a four-year $200 million revolving credit facility, under which the Company drew $100 million to partially fund the Silvertip mine acquisition. Full-year interest expense decreased 56% to $16.4 million from $36.9 million in 2016 "As we enter our 90th year of business, we have strong momentum in positioning Coeur as a leading U.S.-based, North America-focused precious metals mining company," continued Mitchell J. Krebs, Coeur's President and Chief Executive Officer. "2018 should be another pivotal year as we look to commence production at Silvertip by the end of the first quarter, achieve commercial production at Jualin later in the year and sustain our focus on near-mine exploration. We also expect to publish updated technical reports for Rochester and Kensington in the coming weeks and for Silvertip in the second half of the year. Our team continues to do an outstanding job advancing Coeur's strategic priorities, and we look forward to delivering strong results in the coming quarters." Financial and Operating Highlights (Unaudited) On December 22, 2017, Coeur announced it had entered into an agreement to divest the San Bartolomé mine through the sale of its 100%-owned Bolivian subsidiary. As a result, San Bartolomé is presented as a discontinued operation and excluded from consolidated operating statistics and financial results for all periods presented unless otherwise noted. (Amounts in millions, except per share amounts, gold ounces produced & sold, and per-ounce metrics) 2017 4Q 2017 3Q 2017 2Q 2017 1Q 2017 2016 4Q 2016 Revenue $ 709.6 $ 214.6 $ 159.9 $ 149.5 $ 185.6 $ 571.9 $ 139.2 Costs Applicable to Sales $ 440.3 $ 122.0 $ 101.6 $ 102.2 $ 114.5 $ 335.4 $ 84.9 General and Administrative Expenses $ 33.6 $ 9.2 $ 7.3 $ 7.0 $ 10.1 $ 29.3 $ 6.6 Net Income (Loss) $ 10.9 $ 14.3 $ (11.7 ) $ (10.0 ) $ 18.3 $ 22.4 $ (10.3 ) Net Income (Loss) Per Share $ 0.06 $ 0.08 $ (0.06 ) $ (0.05 ) $ 0.10 $ 0.14 $ (0.06 ) Adjusted Net Income (Loss)1 $ 4.2 $ 14.1 $ (15.3 ) $ (1.3 ) $ 6.8 $ 15.6 $ 0.9 Adjusted Net Income (Loss)1 Per Share $ 0.02 $ 0.08 $ (0.09 ) $ (0.01 ) $ 0.04 $ 0.10 $ 0.01 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 184.1 187.0 179.3 179.2 183.1 163.5 174.0 EBITDA1 $ 202.9 $ 69.6 $ 38.6 $ 23.4 $ 71.4 $ 142.6 $ 24.7 Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 203.3 $ 77.0 $ 40.2 $ 31.9 $ 54.5 $ 194.9 $ 41.0 Cash Flow from Operating Activities $ 197.2 $ 91.8 $ 37.3 $ 24.1 $ 43.9 $ 96.5 $ 21.4 Capital Expenditures $ 136.7 $ 47.1 $ 29.0 $ 37.1 $ 23.6 $ 94.4 $ 28.1 Free Cash Flow1 $ 60.4 $ 44.8 $ 8.3 $ (13.0 ) $ 20.3 $ (25.1 ) $ (6.7 ) Cash, Equivalents & Short-Term Investments $ 192.0 $ 192.0 $ 195.7 $ 201.0 $ 160.6 $ 118.3 $ 118.3 Total Debt2 $ 411.3 $ 411.3 $ 288.7 $ 284.6 $ 218.8 $ 210.6 $ 210.6 Average Realized Price Per Ounce – Silver $ 16.96 $ 16.57 $ 16.86 $ 16.95 $ 17.49 $ 17.08 $ 16.72 Average Realized Price Per Ounce – Gold $ 1,204 $ 1,224 $ 1,240 $ 1,206 $ 1,149 $ 1,230 $ 1,170 Silver Ounces Produced 12.1 3.7 3.0 2.7 2.7 9.4 2.6 Gold Ounces Produced 383,086 118,756 93,293 82,819 88,218 358,170 102,500 Silver Equivalent Ounces Produced1 35.1 10.8 8.6 7.7 8.0 30.8 8.7 Silver Ounces Sold 12.7 3.8 2.9 2.7 3.3 8.9 2.2 Gold Ounces Sold 410,604 123,564 89,972 86,194 110,874 338,131 87,108 Silver Equivalent Ounces Sold1 37.3 11.1 8.3 7.9 10.0 29.2 7.4 Silver Equivalent Ounces Sold (Average Spot)1 43.0 13.2 9.7 9.0 11.1 33.6 8.4 Adjusted CAS per AgEqOz1 $ 10.62 $ 9.43 $ 11.05 $ 12.02 $ 10.60 $ 11.12 $ 11.45 Adjusted CAS per Average Spot AgEqOz1 $ 9.59 $ 8.35 $ 9.90 $ 10.96 $ 9.79 $ 10.19 $ 10.59 Adjusted CAS per AuEqOz1 $ 822 $ 800 $ 843 $ 860 $ 791 $ 688 $ 676 Adjusted AISC per AgEqOz1 $ 15.90 $ 14.45 $ 17.35 $ 17.81 $ 14.78 $ 15.97 $ 16.13 Adjusted AISC per Average Spot AgEqOz1 $ 13.82 $ 12.26 $ 14.79 $ 15.58 $ 13.30 $ 13.88 $ 14.29 Financial Results Fourth quarter revenue of $214.6 million increased 34% compared to the prior quarter. Silver sales contributed 30% of revenue during the period and gold sales contributed 70% based on average realized prices of $16.57 and $1,224 per ounce, respectively. For the full year, the Company generated revenue of $709.6 million, 24% higher than in 2016 with silver sales contributing 30% and gold 70%. Averaged realized silver and gold prices for the full year were $16.96 and $1,204 per ounce, respectively, marginally declining compared to 2016. The Company's U.S. operations accounted for approximately 60% of both fourth quarter and full-year revenue. Average realized gold prices during the fourth quarter and full year reflect the sale of 13,740 and 52,124 gold ounces, respectively, pursuant to Palmarejo's gold stream agreement at a price of $800 per ounce. Costs applicable to sales were $122.0 million and $440.3 million for the fourth quarter and full year, respectively, representing period-over-period increases of 20% and 31%. These increases were primarily the result of increased ounces sold as well as higher diesel and consumables costs. General and administrative expenses of $9.2 million in the fourth quarter and $33.6 million for the full year were 26% higher quarter-over-quarter and 15% higher year-over-year, respectively, due to higher employee-related expenses and professional service costs. Fourth quarter interest expense, net of capitalized interest, increased 53% from the third quarter to $5.5 million as a result of incremental interest related to the Company's $200 million revolving credit facility (the "Facility"), under which $100 million was drawn to partially fund the Silvertip acquisition in October 2017. For the full year, interest expense, net of capitalized interest, decreased 56% to $16.4 million, due primarily to lower average debt levels compared to 2016 and a lower interest rate on the Company's senior notes, which were refinanced in the second quarter of 2017. Expensed exploration was $7.5 million for the fourth quarter, bringing full-year expensed exploration to $30.3 million, an increase of $17.4 million, or 135%, year-over-year. Fourth quarter and full-year capital expenditures increased 62% quarter-over-quarter and 45% year-over-year, respectively, to $47.1 million and $136.7 million, primarily due to $17.7 million of investments made at Silvertip on underground development drilling, mill and infrastructure upgrades and the purchase of new equipment. Full-year capital expenditures were also higher than 2016 levels due to final construction and commissioning of the Stage IV leach pad expansion at Rochester. The acquisition of Silvertip also drove higher fourth quarter and full-year pre-development, reclamation, and other expenses of $6.0 million and $18.9 million, respectively. Fourth quarter free cash flow1 was $44.8 million, bringing full-year 2017 free cash flow1 to $60.4 million. This increase of $85.5 million compared to 2016 was driven by record production and sales, improved companywide unit costs, a significant decrease in working capital, and lower interest expense. Operations Fourth quarter and full-year 2017 results for each of the Company's operations are provided below. Palmarejo, Mexico (Dollars in millions, except per ounce amounts) 2017 4Q 2017 3Q 2017 2Q 2017 1Q 2017 2016 4Q 2016 Tons milled 1,498,421 389,524 413,086 335,428 360,383 1,078,888 287,569 Average silver grade (oz/t) 5.62 6.92 5.53 4.98 4.91 4.66 4.95 Average gold grade (oz/t) 0.09 0.10 0.08 0.08 0.09 0.08 0.09 Average recovery rate – Ag 86.0% 87.0% 83.6% 87.3% 86.5% 88.4% 89.1% Average recovery rate – Au 90.0% 92.0% 83.1% 91.1% 93.7% 86.5% 90.4% Silver ounces produced (000's) 7,242 2,346 1,908 1,457 1,531 4,442 1,269 Gold ounces produced 121,569 37,537 28,948 24,292 30,792 73,913 23,906 Silver equivalent ounces produced1 (000's) 14,536 4,600 3,644 2,914 3,378 8,877 2,703 Silver ounces sold (000's) 7,586 2,343 1,794 1,484 1,965 3,993 937 Gold ounces sold 131,743 38,953 26,554 25,191 41,045 59,081 15,558 Silver equivalent ounces sold1 (000's) 15,491 4,681 3,387 2,996 4,427 7,538 1,872 Silver equivalent ounces sold1 (average spot) (000's) 17,301 5,331 3,809 3,324 4,837 8,305 2,042 Metal sales $274.8 $83.2 $60.7 $53.2 $77.7 $141.3 $32.5 Costs applicable to sales $146.2 $36.0 $33.3 $33.9 $43.0 $80.8 $20.9 Adjusted CAS per AgEqOz1 $9.36 $7.54 $9.76 $11.21 $9.68 $10.55 $11.01 Adjusted CAS per average spot AgEqOz1 $8.38 $6.64 $8.68 $10.11 $8.87 $9.57 $10.11 Exploration expense $11.9 $2.7 $4.5 $3.1 $1.6 $5.1 $2.4 Cash flow from operating activities $139.9 $52.1 $18.5 $18.8 $50.5 $26.7 $(1.7) Sustaining capital expenditures (excludes capital lease payments) $22.5 $4.9 $6.5 $6.1 $5.0 $22.7 $3.9 Development capital expenditures $7.4 $2.1 $(1.0) $5.1 $1.2 $13.1 $4.2 Total capital expenditures $29.9 $7.0 $5.5 $11.2 $6.2 $35.8 $8.1 Free cash flow (before royalties) $110.0 $45.1 $13.0 $7.6 $44.3 $(9.1) $(9.8) Gold production royalty payments $— $— $— $— $— $27.2 $— Free cash flow1 $110.0 $45.1 $13.0 $7.6 $44.3 $(36.3) $(9.8) Fourth quarter silver equivalent 1 production increased 26% quarter-over-quarter and 70% year-over-year to 4.6 million ounces. Full-year 2017 silver equivalent 1 production of 14.5 million ounces was above the high-end of the Company's guidance range and represented an increase of 64% over 2016

Increased silver and gold grades during the fourth quarter and full-year resulted from the mining of higher-grade zones at Independencia. Grades are expected to decrease gradually during 2018

Fourth quarter sales of 4.7 million silver equivalent 1 ounces were in-line with production and up 38% quarter-over-quarter, while full-year sales of 15.5 million silver equivalent 1 ounces more than doubled year-over-year due to a reduction in inventory carried over from the fourth quarter of 2016

Fourth quarter adjusted CAS per average spot AgEqOz 1 of $6.64 were 24% and 34% lower quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year, respectively, bringing full-year adjusted CAS per average spot AgEqOz 1 to $8.38, below the Company's guidance range of $9.00-$9.50 per average spot AgEqOz 1

Full year free cash flow 1 of $110.0 million represented a year-over-year increase of $146.3 million and was driven by higher production, lower unit costs, a reduction in inventory carried over from 2016 and lower development capital expenditures

Throughout the year, Palmarejo's exploration program was expanded following positive drill results and the discovery of several new veins. As a consequence, exploration expense of $11.9 million in 2017 more than doubled compared to 2016

Full-year 2018 production is expected to be 6.5 - 7.1 million ounces of silver and 110,000 - 115,000 ounces of gold, or 13.1 - 14.0 million silver equivalent 1 ounces. CAS per AgEqOz 1 is expected to be $10.50 - $11.00 on a 60:1 silver equivalent basis and $9.25 - $9.75 on an average spot equivalent basis

With mining rates now at steady-state levels of approximately 4,500 tons per day, 2018 capital expenditures, including capitalized exploration, are expected to be approximately $30 - $35 million Rochester, Nevada (Dollars in millions, except per ounce amounts) 2017 4Q 2017 3Q 2017 2Q 2017 1Q 2017 2016 4Q 2016 Ore tons placed 16,440,270 4,171,451 4,262,011 4,493,100 3,513,708 19,555,998 3,878,487 Average silver grade (oz/t) 0.53 0.50 0.53 0.53 0.58 0.57 0.57 Average gold grade (oz/t) 0.003 0.003 0.004 0.003 0.002 0.003 0.002 Silver ounces produced (000's) 4,714 1,361 1,070 1,156 1,127 4,564 1,277 Gold ounces produced 51,051 18,995 10,955 10,745 10,356 50,751 14,231 Silver equivalent ounces produced1 (000's) 7,777 2,500 1,727 1,801 1,749 7,609 2,131 Silver ounces sold (000's) 4,931 1,457 1,050 1,135 1,289 4,584 1,205 Gold ounces sold 54,642 20,002 10,390 10,658 13,592 49,320 12,988 Silver equivalent ounces sold1 (000's) 8,210 2,658 1,674 1,774 2,104 7,543 1,984 Silver equivalent ounces sold1 (average spot) (000's) 8,961 2,969 1,839 1,913 2,240 8,183 2,128 Metal sales $152.7 $49.7 $31.2 $32.8 $39.0 $139

production increased 45% quarter-over-quarter to 2.5 million ounces, driven by concurrent leaching of the Stage III and Stage IV pads, timing of recoveries from the newly-expanded Stage IV leach pad, and placement of higher gold grade ore during the third and early fourth quarters. Full-year silver equivalent production of 7.8 million ounces was relatively unchanged year-over-year and was near the high-end of the Company's guidance range Adjusted CAS per average spot AgEqOz 1 for the fourth quarter was $11.37, 9% lower quarter-over-quarter, while adjusted CAS per average spot AgEqOz 1 for the full-year increased 10% to $11.97. Unit costs were higher compared to 2016 primarily due to pre-stripping activity conducted to access higher-grade ore during the second and third quarters and higher diesel prices compared to 2016

for the fourth quarter was $11.37, 9% lower quarter-over-quarter, while adjusted CAS per average spot AgEqOz for the full-year increased 10% to $11.97. Unit costs were higher compared to 2016 primarily due to pre-stripping activity conducted to access higher-grade ore during the second and third quarters and higher diesel prices compared to 2016 Fourth quarter free cash flow 1 of $19.3 million reflected higher production and lower development capital expenditures. For the full year, the mine generated negative free cash flow 1 of $8.6 million, which reflected higher capital expenditures in 2017 of $40.9 million related to the Stage IV leach pad expansion project

of $19.3 million reflected higher production and lower development capital expenditures. For the full year, the mine generated negative free cash flow of $8.6 million, which reflected higher capital expenditures in 2017 of $40.9 million related to the Stage IV leach pad expansion project Full-year 2018 production is expected to be 4.2 - 4.7 million ounces of silver and 45,000 - 50,000 ounces of gold, or 6.9 - 7.7 million silver equivalent 1 ounces, at CAS per AgEqOz 1 of $13.25 - $13.75 on a 60:1 silver equivalent basis and $12.00 - $12.50 on an average spot equivalent basis

ounces, at CAS per AgEqOz of $13.25 - $13.75 on a 60:1 silver equivalent basis and $12.00 - $12.50 on an average spot equivalent basis Development capital expenditures in 2017 totaled $38.2 million and were predominantly related to the Stage IV leach pad expansion, which was completed and commissioned during the third quarter. As a result, Rochester is expected to generate strong free cash flow1 in 2018, with capital expenditures of approximately $7 - $15 million Wharf, South Dakota (Dollars in millions, except per ounce amounts) 2017 4Q 2017 3Q 2017 2Q 2017 1Q 2017 2016 4Q 2016 Ore tons placed 4,560,441 1,124,785 1,150,308 993,167 1,292,181 4,268,105 1,178,803 Average gold grade (oz/t) 0.027 0.029 0.029 0.024 0.027 0.032 0.027 Gold ounces produced 95,372 27,292 25,849 21,358 20,873 109,175 30,675 Silver ounces produced (000's) 64 16 15 13 20 105 32 Gold equivalent ounces produced1 96,431 27,560 26,096 21,568 21,207 110,927 31,202 Silver ounces sold (000's) 74 16 14 11 33 95 30 Gold ounces sold 98,237 28,975 23,855 21,314 24,093 108,042 29,698 Gold equivalent ounces sold1 99,472 29,256 24,085 21,495 24,636 109,620 30,204 Metal sales $125.9 $37.3 $31.3 $27.0 $30.3 $136.7 $35.5 Costs applicable to sales $69.3 $19.9 $17.3 $15.8 $16.3 $66.4 $16.9 Adjusted CAS per AuEqOz1 $700 $682 $719 $737 $670 $575 $556 Exploration expense $0.3 $0.1 $0.2 $— $— $— $— Cash flow from operating activities $49.6 $17.2 $15.0 $8.8 $8.6 $62.4 $15.4 Sustaining capital expenditures (excludes capital lease payments) $5.8 $1.6 $1.8 $1.5 $0.9 $4.8 $1.3 Development capital expenditures $3.0 $1.7 $1.3 $— $— $— $— Total capital expenditures $8.8 $3.3 $3.1 $1.5 $0.9 $4.8 $1.3 Free cash flow1 $40.8 $13.9 $11.9 $7.3 $7.7 $57.6 $14.1 Gold production in the fourth quarter increased 6% quarter-over-quarter to 27,292 ounces, attributable primarily to higher sustained crushing rates and gold grades

Full-year gold production of 95,372 ounces was slightly higher than the Company's guidance range. The 13% year-over-year decline resulted from lower grades following completion of mining at the higher-grade Golden Reward deposit during the third quarter, which was mined for an abbreviated season relative to prior years

Tons placed in 2017 reached 4.6 million, up from 4.3 million in 2016 and 3.6 million in 2015

Adjusted CAS per AuEqOz 1 declined 5% quarter-over-quarter while full-year adjusted CAS per AuEqOz 1 were $700, at the low end of the Company's guidance range

declined 5% quarter-over-quarter while full-year adjusted CAS per AuEqOz were $700, at the low end of the Company's guidance range Wharf generated $13.9 million of free cash flow 1 during the quarter, bringing full-year free cash flow 1 to $40.8 million. Since acquiring the operation in February 2015 for $99 million, Wharf has generated $127.2 million of free cash flow 1

during the quarter, bringing full-year free cash flow to $40.8 million. Since acquiring the operation in February 2015 for $99 million, Wharf has generated $127.2 million of free cash flow In 2018, Coeur expects gold production to be 85,000 - 90,000 ounces at CAS per AuEqOz 1 of $850 - $900

of $850 - $900 Capital expenditures for 2018 are expected to be approximately $4 - $7 million Kensington, Alaska (Dollars in millions, except per ounce amounts) 2017 4Q 2017 3Q 2017 2Q 2017 1Q 2017 2016 4Q 2016 Tons milled 668,727 167,631 172,038 163,163 165,895 620,209 163,410 Average gold grade (oz/t) 0.18 0.22 0.17 0.17 0.17 0.21 0.22 Average recovery rate 93.5% 92.8% 94.1% 93.2% 94.0% 94.7% 94.4% Gold ounces produced 115,094 34,932 27,541 26,424 26,197 124,331 33,688 Gold ounces sold 125,982 35,634 29,173 29,031 32,144 121,688 28,864 Metal sales $154.5 $44.3 $36.6 $35.6 $38.0 $146.6 $34.2 Costs applicable to sales $116.1 $32.0 $27.7 $28.0 $28.4 $96.7 $23.0 Adjusted CAS per AuOz1 $920 $896 $946 $952 $884 $790 $801 Exploration expense $8.6 $2.8 $3.0 $2.0 $0.8 $3.5 $1.3 Cash flow from operating activities $37.6 $16.8 $9.3 $7.0 $4.5 $50.8 $11.4 Sustaining capital expenditures (excludes capital lease payments) $20.7 $8.0 $6.5 $3.7 $2.5 $22.8 $8.9 Development capital expenditures $15.5 $4.0 $3.6 $4.9 $3.0 $14.0 $3.7 Total capital expenditures $36.2 $12.0 $10.1 $8.6 $5.5 $36.8 $12.6 Free cash flow1 $1.4 $4.8 $(0.8) $(1.6) $(1.0) $14.0 $(1.2) Fourth quarter gold production increased 27% quarter-over-quarter to 34,932 ounces, Kensington's highest quarterly production since the fourth quarter of 2013. This resulted primarily from mining the higher-grade Raven zone, which drove average grades 29% higher to 0.22 oz/ton

Full-year production of 115,094 ounces was below the Company guidance range due to lower-than-expected grades throughout the first nine months of the year. Full-year gold sales exceeded production due to reductions in inventory throughout the year, particularly during the first quarter

Adjusted CAS per AuOz 1 declined 5% quarter-over-quarter to $896 per ounce. Adjusted CAS per AuOz 1 for the full year increased 16% compared to the prior year to $920 due to lower grades and production levels. Higher diesel and consumables costs also contributed to the year-over-year increase

declined 5% quarter-over-quarter to $896 per ounce. Adjusted CAS per AuOz for the full year increased 16% compared to the prior year to $920 due to lower grades and production levels. Higher diesel and consumables costs also contributed to the year-over-year increase Exploration expense was $8.6 million for the full year, a $5.1 million increase compared to 2016. During the year, Kensington's exploration program focused on resource conversion and expansion of the Jualin deposit as well as the expansion of higher-grade areas, such as Raven, which is expected to remain a supplemental source of higher-grade material throughout 2018

Mining of development ore continued at Jualin during the fourth quarter, where production is expected to accelerate throughout 2018 as the Company dewaters the mine area to facilitate more efficient drilling, development, and mining activities

Free cash flow 1 during the quarter was $4.8 million due to higher production. For the full year, free cash flow 1 was $1.4 million, down $12.6 million compared to 2016

during the quarter was $4.8 million due to higher production. For the full year, free cash flow was $1.4 million, down $12.6 million compared to 2016 Production for the full-year 2018 is expected to total 115,000 - 120,000 ounces of gold at CAS per AuOz 1 of $900 - $950

of $900 - $950 Kensington's capital expenditures in 2018 are expected to total $35 - $40 million Exploration During the fourth quarter, Coeur focused on refining its geologic models and establishing early priorities for its 2018 exploration program. Exploration at Wharf and Rochester ceased during the quarter due to weather conditions, while drilling at Kensington, Palmarejo, and Silvertip continued at reduced pace with three drill rigs active at Palmarejo, three at Kensington, and one at Silvertip. As of early February 2018, there were three rigs active at Silvertip, with a fourth expected later during the month. Companywide exploration expense and capitalized exploration for the quarter were $7.5 million and $1.9 million, respectively, declining 23% and 62% quarter-over-quarter. Exploration expense for the full year totaled $30.3 million, $17.4 million higher compared to 2016, while capitalized exploration totaled $11.6 million, compared to $12.4 million the prior year. On December 13, 2017, the Company provided an update of its Palmarejo and Kensington exploration programs, which were expanded throughout the year following encouraging drill results. At Palmarejo, expansion of the Nación-Dana, La Bavisa, and Zapata veins remain a priority with two drill rigs active at Nación-Dana as of year-end. Underground drifting was also underway in anticipation of drilling the newly-discovered Portales and Jacobo veins, east of Guadalupe, as well as the Zapata and Madero veins, west of Guadalupe. The Company's year-end 2017 reserves and resources include initial reserve estimates at Nación and new inferred resources at Zapata and La Bavisa. Exploration at Kensington continued to target expansion of the Raven vein, lower Kensington Main Block L, and lower Jualin Vein #4 during the quarter. An initial reserve estimate at Jualin is expected to be included in Kensington's updated technical report anticipated late in the first quarter of 2018. At Silvertip, underground development drilling began early during the fourth quarter and targeted resource conversion, while underground access was undergoing preparation for multiple drill rigs in 2018. Results of the planned infill and expansion drill programs are expected to be included in an updated technical report anticipated in the second half of 2018. 2018 Production Outlook As published on January 8, 2018, the Company's full-year 2018 production guidance reflects the anticipated commencement of production at Silvertip by the end of the first quarter. Silver Gold Zinc Lead Silver Equivalent1 (K oz) (oz) (K lbs) (K lbs) (K oz) Palmarejo 6,500 - 7,100 110,000 - 115,000 — — 13,100 - 14,000 Rochester 4,200 - 4,700 45,000 - 50,000 — — 6,900 - 7,700 Kensington — 115,000 - 120,000 — — 6,900 - 7,200 Wharf — 85,000 - 90,000 — — 5,100 - 5,400 Silvertip 1,500 - 2,000 — 23,000 - 28,000 23,000 - 28,000 4,030 - 5,080 Total 12,200 - 13,800 355,000 - 375,000 23,000 - 28,000 23,000 - 28,000 36,030 - 39,380 Total (including discontinued operations) 12,800 - 14,400 355,000 - 375,000 23,000 - 28,000 23,000 - 28,000 36,630 - 39,980 2017 Cost Performance and 2018 Outlook The Company's spot guidance is based on recent observed equivalences and assumes silver-to-gold, -zinc and -lead ratios of 75:1, 0.09:1 and 0.07:1, respectively. 2018 Guidance 2017 Results (dollars in millions, except per ounce amounts) 60:1 Spot 60:1 Average Spot CAS per AgEqOz1 – Palmarejo $10.50 - $11.00 $9.25 -$9.75 $9.36 $8.38 CAS per AgEqOz1 – Rochester $13.25 - $13.75 $12.00 - $12.50 $13.08 $11.97 CAS per AuOz1 – Kensington $900 - $950 $920 CAS per AuEqOz1 – Wharf $850 - $900 $700 CAS per AgEqOz1 – Silvertip $15.00 - $15.50 $12.00 - $12.50 — — Capital Expenditures $120 - $140 $136.7 General and Administrative Expenses $32 - $34 $33.6 Exploration Expense $20 - $25 $30.3 AISC per AgEqOz1 from continuing operations $17.50 - $18.00 $15.00 - $15.50 $15.90 $13.82 Financial Results and Conference Call Coeur will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full-year 2017 financial results on February 8, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Dial-In Numbers: (855) 560-2581 (U.S.) (855) 669-9657 (Canada) (412) 542-4166 (International) Conference ID: Coeur Mining Hosting the call will be Mitchell J. Krebs, President and Chief Executive Officer of Coeur, who will be joined by Peter C. Mitchell, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Frank L. Hanagarne, Jr., Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Hans Rasmussen, Senior Vice President of Exploration, and other members of management. A replay of the call will be available through February 22, 2018. Replay numbers: (877) 344-7529 (U.S.) (855) 669-9658 (Canada) (412) 317-0088 (International) Conference ID: 101 15 644 About Coeur Coeur Mining, Inc. is a well-diversified, growing precious metals producer with six mines in the Americas employing approximately 2,300 people. Coeur’s wholly-owned continuing operations include the Palmarejo silver-gold complex in Mexico, the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine in British Columbia, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada, the Kensington gold mine in Alaska, and the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota. In addition, the Company owns the La Preciosa project in Mexico, a silver-gold exploration stage project. Coeur conducts exploration activities in North America. Cautionary Statements This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities legislation in the United States and Canada, including statements regarding anticipated production, costs, expenses, expectations regarding Silvertip including but not limited to expected commencement of production at Silvertip, grades, exploration and development efforts, expectations regarding the planned sale of San Bartolomé and the timing thereof, expectations regarding production from the Jualin deposit at Kensington, expected free cash flow at Rochester, expectations regarding reserve and resource estimates and the timing of filing of technical reports, spot prices, returns, value and results. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause Coeur's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the risk that expectations regarding Silvertip including the timing of commencement of production and obtaining necessary permits are not realized, the risk that the expected sale of San Bartolomé does not occur when expected or at all, the risk that commercial production is delayed at the Jualin deposit, the risk that anticipated production, cost, expense, and free cash flow levels are not attained, the risks and hazards inherent in the mining business (including risks inherent in developing large-scale mining projects, environmental hazards, industrial accidents, weather or geologically related conditions), changes in the market prices of gold and silver and a sustained lower price environment, the uncertainties inherent in Coeur's production, exploratory and developmental activities, including risks relating to permitting and regulatory delays, ground conditions, grade variability, any future labor disputes or work stoppages, the uncertainties inherent in the estimation of gold and silver reserves, changes that could result from Coeur's future acquisition of new mining properties or businesses, the loss of any third-party smelter to which Coeur markets silver and gold, the effects of environmental and other governmental regulations, the risks inherent in the ownership or operation of or investment in mining properties or businesses in foreign countries, the political risks and uncertainties associated with operations in Bolivia, Coeur's ability to raise additional financing necessary to conduct its business, make payments or refinance its debt, as well as other uncertainties and risk factors set out in filings made from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, and the Canadian securities regulators, including, without limitation, Coeur's most recent report on Form 10-K. Actual results, developments and timetables could vary significantly from the estimates presented. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Coeur disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, Coeur undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of Coeur, its financial or operating results or its securities. Christopher Pascoe, Coeur's Director, Technical Services and a qualified person under Canadian National Instrument 43-101, approved the scientific and technical information concerning Coeur's mineral projects in this news release. For a description of the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate mineral reserves and resources, as well as data verification procedures and a general discussion of the extent to which the estimates may be affected by any known environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing or other relevant factors, Canadian investors should refer to the Technical Reports for each of Coeur's properties as filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Non-U.S. GAAP Measures We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined under United States generally accepted accounting principles (U.S. GAAP) with certain non-U.S. GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income (loss), costs applicable to sales per silver equivalent ounce (or per gold equivalent ounce or per average spot silver equivalent ounce), adjusted costs applicable to sales per silver equivalent ounce (or per gold equivalent ounce or per average spot silver equivalent ounce), adjusted costs applicable to sales per silver ounce (or per gold ounce), all-in sustaining costs, and adjusted all-in sustaining costs. We believe that these adjusted measures provide meaningful information to assist management, investors and analysts in understanding our financial results and assessing our prospects for future performance. We believe these adjusted financial measures are important indicators of our recurring operations because they exclude items that may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to our core operating results, and provide a better baseline for analyzing trends in our underlying businesses. We believe EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income (loss), costs applicable to sales per silver equivalent ounce (or per gold equivalent ounce or per average spot silver equivalent ounce), adjusted costs applicable to sales per silver equivalent ounce (or per gold equivalent ounce or per average spot silver equivalent ounce), adjusted costs applicable to sales per silver ounce (or per gold ounce), all-in sustaining costs, and adjusted all-in sustaining costs are important measures in assessing the Company's overall financial performance. For additional explanation regarding our use of non-U.S. GAAP financial measures, please refer to our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017. Notes 1. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income (loss), costs applicable to sales per silver equivalent ounce (or per gold equivalent ounce or per average spot silver equivalent ounce), adjusted costs applicable to sales per silver equivalent ounce (or per gold equivalent ounce or per average spot silver equivalent ounce), adjusted costs applicable to sales per silver ounce (or per gold ounce), all-in sustaining costs, and adjusted all-in sustaining costs are non-GAAP measures. Please see tables in the Appendix for the reconciliation to U.S. GAAP. Free cash flow is defined as cash flow from operating activities less capital expenditures and gold production royalty payments. Please see table in Appendix for the calculation of consolidated free cash flow. Silver and gold equivalence assumes a 60:1 silver-to-gold ratio, except where noted as average spot prices. Please see the table below for average applicable spot prices and corresponding ratios. Silver and zinc equivalence assumes a 0.06:1 silver-to-zinc ratio. Silver and lead equivalence assumes a 0.05:1 silver-to-lead ratio. 2. Includes capital leases. Net of debt issuance costs and premium received. 3. Return on investment determined based on final acquisition cost of $99.5 million in February 2015 and free cash flows of $28.8 million, $57.6 million and $40.8 million in 2015, 2016 and 2017, respectively. Mid-period convention was used in calculating the return on investment. Average Spot Prices 2017 4Q 2017 3Q 2017 2Q 2017 1Q 2017 2016 4Q 2016 Average Silver Spot Price Per Ounce $ 17.05 $ 16.73 $ 16.84 $ 17.21 $ 17.42 $ 17.14 $ 17.19 Average Gold Spot Price Per Ounce $ 1,257 $ 1,275 $ 1,278 $ 1,257 $ 1,219 $ 1,251 $ 1,222 Average Silver to Gold Spot Equivalence 74:1 76:1 76:1 73:1 70:1 73:1 71:1 COEUR MINING, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) Year ended December 31, 2017 2016 2015 In thousands, except share data Revenue $ 709,598 $ 571,897 $ 561,407 COSTS AND EXPENSES Costs applicable to sales(1) 440,260 335,375 403,827 Amortization 146,549 116,528 125,953 General and administrative 33,616 29,275 32,636 Exploration 30,311 12,930 11,521 Write-downs — 4,446 246,625 Pre-development, reclamation, and other 18,936 14,411 16,204 Total costs and expenses 669,672 512,965 836,766 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET Gain (loss) on debt extinguishment (9,342 ) (21,365 ) 15,916 Fair value adjustments, net (864 ) (11,581 ) 5,202 Interest expense, net of capitalized interest (16,440 ) (36,896 ) (44,978 ) Other, net 26,643 98 (17,667 ) Total other income (expense), net (3 ) (69,744 ) (41,527 ) Income (loss) before income and mining taxes 39,923 (10,812 ) (316,886 ) Income and mining tax (expense) benefit (28,998 ) 33,247 29,075 Income (loss) from continuing operations $ 10,925 $ 22,435 $ (287,811 ) Income (loss) from discontinued operations (12,244 ) 32,917 (79,372 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) $ (1,319 ) $ 55,352 $ (367,183 ) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS), net of tax: Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities, net of tax of ($767) for the year ended December 31, 2016 3,227 3,222 (4,154 ) Reclassification adjustments for impairment of equity securities 426 703 2,346 Reclassification adjustments for realized (gain) loss on sale of equity securities 1,354 (2,691 ) 894 Other comprehensive income (loss) 5,007 1,234 (914 ) COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) $ 3,688 $ 56,586 $ (368,097 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE Basic income (loss) per share: Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 0.06 $ 0.14 $ (2.22 ) Net income (loss) from discontinued operations (0.07 ) 0.21 (0.61 ) Basic $ (0.01 ) $ 0.35 $ (2.83 ) Diluted income (loss) per share: Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 0.06 $ 0.14 $ (2.22 ) Net income (loss) from discontinued operations (0.07 ) 0.20 (0.61 ) Diluted $ (0.01 ) $ 0.34 $ (2.83 ) COEUR MINING, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Years ended December 31, 2017 2016 2015 In thousands CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net (income) loss $ (1,319 ) $ 55,352 $ (367,183 ) (Income) loss from discontinued operations 12,244 (32,917 ) 79,372 Adjustments: Amortization 146,549 116,528 125,953 Accretion 9,980 9,142 13,332 Deferred taxes (13,888 ) (54,184 ) (38,496 ) Loss (gain) on debt extinguishment 9,342 21,365 (15,916 ) Fair value adjustments, net 864 11,581 (5,202 ) Stock-based compensation 10,541 9,715 9,272 Gain on sale of the Joaquin project (21,138 ) — — Write-downs — 4,446 246,625 Other (7,974 ) 356 18,983 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables 18,895 (2,783 ) (5,022 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (2,015 ) (4,420 ) 5,702 Inventory and ore on leach pads 23,517 (34,610 ) 15,578 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 11,562 (3,110 ) 4,414 CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES OF CONTINUING OPERATIONS 197,160 96,461 87,412 CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES OF DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS 11,296 29,356 26,130 CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 208,456 125,817 113,542 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (136,734 ) (94,382 ) (88,973 ) Acquisitions, net (156,248 ) (1,417 ) (110,846 ) Proceeds from the sale of assets 16,705 16,296 607 Purchase of investments (15,058 ) (178 ) (1,880 ) Sale of investments 11,321 7,077 605 Other (217 ) (4,208 ) (4,586 ) CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES OF CONTINUING OPERATIONS (280,231 ) (76,812 ) (205,073 ) CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES OF DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS (1,392 ) (6,631 ) (6,220 ) CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (281,623 ) (83,443 ) (211,293 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Issuance of common stock — 269,556 — Issuance of notes and bank borrowings, net of issuance costs 342,620 — 150,000 Payments on debt, capital leases, and associated costs (203,045 ) (318,153 ) (70,603 ) Gold production royalty payments — (27,155 ) (39,235 ) Other (3,746 ) 172 (542 ) CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES OF CONTINUING OPERATIONS 135,829 (75,580 ) 39,620 CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES OF DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS (84 ) (4,648 ) (10,612 ) CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES 135,745 (80,228 ) 29,008 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 203 (678 ) (1,404 ) INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 62,781 (38,532 ) (70,147 ) Less net cash provided by (used in) discontinued operations (10,939 ) 1,576 11,552 73,720 (40,108 ) (81,699 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 118,312 158,420 240,119 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 192,032 $ 118,312 $ 158,420 COEUR MINING, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31, 2017 December 31, 2016 ASSETS In thousands, except share data CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 192,032 $ 118,312 Receivables 19,069 53,415 Inventory 58,230 93,436 Ore on leach pads 73,752 64,167 Prepaid expenses and other 15,053 10,015 Assets held for sale 91,421 71,442 449,557 410,787 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Property, plant and equipment, net 254,737 193,423 Mining properties, net 829,569 550,290 Ore on leach pads 65,393 67,231 Restricted assets 20,847 17,597 Equity and debt securities 34,837 4,488 Receivables 28,750 13,745 Other 17,485 12,585 Assets held for sale $ — $ 48,763 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,701,175 $ 1,318,909 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 48,592 $ 44,660 Accrued liabilities and other 94,930 36,445 Debt 30,753 11,955 Royalty obligations — 4,995 Reclamation 3,777 3,109 Liabilities held for sale 50,677 15,470 228,729 116,634 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Debt 380,569 198,682 Royalty obligations — 4,292 Reclamation 117,055 85,592 Deferred tax liabilities 105,148 69,811 Other long-term liabilities 54,697 41,654 Liabilities held for sale — 33,757 657,469 433,788 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; authorized 300,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 185,637,724 at December 31, 2017 and 180,933,287 at December 31, 2016 1,856 1,809 Additional paid-in capital 3,357,345 3,314,590 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 2,519 (2,488 ) Accumulated deficit (2,546,743 ) (2,545,424 ) 814,977 768,487 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,701,175 $ 1,318,909 Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (Dollars in thousands except per share amounts) 2017 4Q 2017 3Q 2017 2Q 2017 1Q 2017 2016 4Q 2016 Net income (loss) $ (1,319 ) $ 7,625 $ (16,652 ) $ (10,955 ) $ 18,663 $ 55,352 $ (8,306 ) (Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of tax 12,244 6,724 4,924 960 (364 ) (32,917 ) (2,020 ) Interest expense, net of capitalized interest 16,440 5,522 3,595 3,744 3,579 36,896 6,851 Income tax provision (benefit) 28,998 4,957 14,289 (1,126 ) 10,878 (33,247 ) (495 ) Amortization 146,549 44,722 32,401 30,733 38,693 116,528 28,625 EBITDA 202,912 69,550 38,557 23,356 71,449 142,612 24,655 Fair value adjustments, net 864 — — (336 ) 1,200 11,581 (1,654 ) Impairment of equity and debt securities 426 — — 305 121 703 683 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (1,281 ) 672 39 (786 ) (1,206 ) 11,455 3,595 Gain on sale of Joaquin project (21,138 ) — — — (21,138 ) — — (Gain) loss on sale of assets and securities 1 499 (2,051 ) (513 ) 2,066 (11,334 ) 339 Gain on repurchase of Rochester royalty (2,332 ) — — (2,332 ) — — — Loss on debt extinguishment 9,342 — — 9,342 — 21,365 11,325 Corporate reorganization costs — — — — — — — Transaction costs 3,757 2,938 819 — — 1,199 1 Asset retirement obligation accretion 8,983 2,475 2,223 2,169 2,116 7,263 1,860 Inventory adjustments and write-downs 1,806 885 659 715 (94 ) 5,590 189 Write-downs — — — — — 4,446 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 203,340 $ 77,019 $ 40,246 $ 31,920 $ 54,514 $ 194,880 $ 40,993 Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Reconciliation (Dollars in thousands except per share amounts) 2017 4Q 2017 3Q 2017 2Q 2017 1Q 2017 2016 4Q 2016 Net income (loss) $ (1,319 ) $ 7,625 $ (16,652 ) $ (10,955 ) $ 18,663 $ 55,352 $ (8,306 ) (Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of tax 12,244 6,724 4,924 960 (364 ) (32,917 ) (2,020 ) Fair value adjustments, net 864 — — (336 ) 1,200 11,581 (1,654 ) Impairment of equity and debt securities 426 — — 305 121 703 683 Write-downs — — — — — 4,446 — Inventory write-downs — — — — — 3,689 — Gain on sale of Joaquin project (21,138 ) — — — (21,138 ) — — (Gain) loss on sale of assets and securities 1 499 (2,051 ) (513 ) 2,066 (11,334 ) 339 Gain on repurchase of Rochester royalty (2,332 ) — — (2,332 ) — — — (Gain) loss on debt extinguishment 9,342 — — 9,342 — 21,365 11,325 Corporate reorganization costs — — — — — — — Transaction costs 3,757 2,938 819 — — 1,199 1 Deferred tax on reorganization — — — — — (40,767 ) — Foreign exchange loss (gain) 1,562 (3,643 ) (1,392 ) 2,186 4,411 (299 ) 511 Tax effect of adjustments(1) 816 — (991 ) — 1,807 2,583 — Adjusted net income (loss) $ 4,223 $ 14,143 $ (15,343 ) $ (1,343 ) $ 6,766 $ 15,601 $ 879 Adjusted net income (loss) per share - Basic $ 0.02 $ 0.08 $ (0.09 ) $ (0.01 ) $ 0.04 $ 0.10 $ 0.01 Adjusted net income (loss) per share - Diluted $ 0.02 $ 0.08 $ (0.09 ) $ (0.01 ) $ 0.04 $ 0.10 $ 0.01 Consolidated Free Cash Flow Reconciliation (Dollars in thousands) 2017 4Q 2017 3Q 2017 2Q 2017 1Q 2017 2016 4Q 2016 Cash flow from continuing operations $ 197,160 $ 91,811 $ 37,308 $ 24,103 $ 43,938 $ 96,461 $ 21,423 Capital expenditures from continuing operations 136,734 47,054 28,982 37,107 23,591 94,382 28,134 Gold production royalty payments — — — — — 27,155 — Free cash flow 60,426 44,757 8,326 (13,004 ) 20,347 (25,076 ) (6,711 ) Reconciliation of All-in Sustaining Costs per Silver Equivalent Ounce

for Year Ended December 31, 2017 Silver Gold In thousands except per ounce amounts Palmarejo Rochester Endeavor Total Kensington Wharf Total Total Costs applicable to sales, including amortization (U.S. GAAP) $ 219,920 $ 130,227 $ 1,046 $ 351,193 $ 152,118 $ 82,334 $ 234,452 $ 585,645 Amortization 73,744 22,306 301 96,351 36,022 13,012 49,034 145,385 Costs applicable to sales $ 146,176 $ 107,921 $ 745 $ 254,842 $ 116,096 $ 69,322 $ 185,418 $ 440,260 Silver equivalent ounces sold 15,490,734 8,209,888 107,027 23,807,649 37,334,889 Gold equivalent ounces sold 125,982 99,472 225,454 Costs applicable to sales per ounce $ 9.44 $ 13.15 $ 6.96 $ 10.70 $ 922 $ 697 $ 822 $ 11.79 Inventory adjustments (0.08 ) (0.07 ) — (0.08 ) (2 ) 3 — (0.05 ) Adjusted costs applicable to sales per ounce $ 9.36 $ 13.08 $ 6.96 $ 10.62 $ 920 $ 700 $ 822 $ 11.74 Costs applicable to sales per average spot ounce $ 8.45 $ 12.04 $ 9.66 $ 10.24 Inventory adjustments (0.07 ) (0.07 ) (0.07 ) (0.04 ) Adjusted costs applicable to sales per average spot ounce $ 8.38 $ 11.97 $ 9.59 $ 10.20 Costs applicable to sales $ 440,260 Treatment and refining costs 5,912 Sustaining capital(1) 65,010 General and administrative 33,616 Exploration 30,311 Reclamation 14,910 Project/pre-development costs 5,543 All-in sustaining costs $ 595,562 Silver equivalent ounces sold 23,807,649 Kensington and Wharf silver equivalent ounces sold 13,527,240 Consolidated silver equivalent ounces sold 37,334,889 All-in sustaining costs per silver equivalent ounce $ 15.95 Inventory adjustments $ (0.05 ) Adjusted all-in sustaining costs per silver equivalent ounce $ 15.90 Consolidated silver equivalent ounces sold (average spot) 42,969,841 All-in sustaining costs per average spot silver equivalent ounce $ 13.86 Inventory adjustments $ (0.04 ) Adjusted all-in sustaining costs per average spot silver equivalent ounce $ 13.82 Reconciliation of All-in Sustaining Costs per Silver Equivalent Ounce

for Three Months Ended December 31, 2017 Silver Gold In thousands except per ounce amounts Palmarejo Rochester Endeavor Total Kensington Wharf Total Total Costs applicable to sales, including amortization (U.S. GAAP) $ 58,775 $ 41,006 $ — $ 99,781 $ 42,640 $ 24,033 $ 66,673 $ 166,454 Amortization 22,749 6,960 — 29,709 10,633 4,129 14,762 44,471 Costs applicable to sales $ 36,026 $ 34,046 $ — $ 70,072 $ 32,007 $ 19,904 $ 51,911 $ 121,983 Silver equivalent ounces sold 4,680,802 2,657,975 — 7,338,777 11,232,057 Gold equivalent ounces sold 35,633 29,255 64,888 Costs applicable to sales per ounce $ 7.70 $ 12.81 $ — $ 9.55 $ 898 $ 680 $ 800 $ 10.86 Inventory adjustments (0.16 ) (0.04 ) — (0.12 ) (2 ) 2 — (0.08 ) Adjusted costs applicable to sales per ounce $ 7.54 $ 12.77 $ — $ 9.43 $ 896 $ 682 $ 800 $ 10.78 Costs applicable to sales per average spot ounce $ 6.78 $ 11.41 $ 8.45 $ 9.21 Inventory adjustments (0.14 ) (0.04 ) (0.10 ) (0.07 ) Adjusted costs applicable to sales per average spot ounce $ 6.64 $ 11.37 $ 8.35 $ 9.14 Costs applicable to sales $ 121,983 Treatment and refining costs 1,600 Sustaining capital 18,520 General and administrative 9,120 Exploration 7,455 Reclamation 4,075 Project/pre-development costs 578 All-in sustaining costs $ 163,331 Silver equivalent ounces sold 7,338,777 Kensington and Wharf silver equivalent ounces sold 3,893,280 Consolidated silver equivalent ounces sold 11,232,057 All-in sustaining costs per silver equivalent ounce $ 14.53 Inventory adjustments $ (0.08 ) Adjusted all-in sustaining costs per silver equivalent ounce $ 14.45 Consolidated silver equivalent ounces sold (average spot) 13,246,634 All-in sustaining costs per average spot silver equivalent ounce $ 12.33 Inventory adjustments $ (0.07 ) Adjusted all-in sustaining costs per average spot silver equivalent ounce $ 12.26 Reconciliation of All-in Sustaining Costs per Silver Equivalent Ounce

for Three Months Ended September 30, 2017 Silver Gold In thousands except per ounce amounts Palmarejo Rochester Endeavor Total Kensington Wharf Total Total Costs applicable to sales, including amortization (U.S. GAAP) $ 49,669 $ 27,866 $ 59 $ 77,594 $ 35,522 $ 20,553 $ 56,075 $ 133,669 Amortization 16,414 4,591 20 21,025 7,864 3,223 11,087 32,112 Costs applicable to sales $ 33,255 $ 23,275 $ 39 $ 56,569 $ 27,658 $ 17,330 $ 44,988 $ 101,557 Silver equivalent ounces sold 3,386,963 1,673,704 8,027 5,068,694 8,264,174 Gold equivalent ounces sold 29,173 24,085 53,258 Costs applicable to sales per ounce $ 9.82 $ 13.91 $ 4.86 $ 11.16 $ 948 $ 720 $ 845 $ 12.29 Inventory adjustments (0.06 ) (0.22 ) — (0.11 ) (2 ) (1 ) (2 ) (0.08 ) Adjusted costs applicable to sales per ounce $ 9.76 $ 13.69 $ 4.86 $ 11.05 $ 946 $ 719 $ 843 $ 12.21 Costs applicable to sales per average spot ounce $ 8.73 $ 12.66 $ 10.00 $ 10.47 Inventory adjustments (0.05 ) (0.20 ) (0.10 ) (0.07 ) Adjusted costs applicable to sales per average spot ounce $ 8.68 $ 12.46 $ 9.90 $ 10.40 Costs applicable to sales $ 101,557 Treatment and refining costs 1,408 Sustaining capital 18,126 General and administrative 7,345 Exploration 9,792 Reclamation 3,915 Project/pre-development costs 1,979 All-in sustaining costs $ 144,122 Silver equivalent ounces sold 5,068,694 Kensington and Wharf silver equivalent ounces sold 3,195,480 Consolidated silver equivalent ounces sold 8,264,174 All-in sustaining costs per silver equivalent ounce $ 17.43 Inventory adjustments $ (0.08 ) Adjusted all-in sustaining costs per silver equivalent ounce $ 17.35 Consolidated silver equivalent ounces sold (average spot) 9,698,654 All-in sustaining costs per average spot silver equivalent ounce $ 14.86 Inventory adjustments $ (0.07 ) Adjusted all-in sustaining costs per average spot silver equivalent ounce $ 14.79 Reconciliation of All-in Sustaining Costs per Silver Equivalent Ounce

for Three Months Ended June 30, 2017 Silver Gold In thousands except per ounce amounts Palmarejo Rochester Endeavor Total Kensington Wharf Total Total Costs applicable to sales, including amortization (U.S. GAAP) $ 48,325 $ 29,099 $ 586 $ 78,010 $ 36,335 $ 18,317 $ 54,652 $ 132,662 Amortization 14,431 4,938 168 19,537 8,347 2,549 10,896 30,433 Costs applicable to sales $ 33,894 $ 24,161 $ 418 $ 58,473 $ 27,988 $ 15,768 $ 43,756 $ 102,229 Silver equivalent ounces sold 2,995,623 1,774,000 59,234 4,828,857 7,860,417 Gold equivalent ounces sold 29,031 21,495 50,526 Costs applicable to sales per ounce $ 11.31 $ 13.62 $ 7.06 $ 12.11 $ 964 $ 734 $ 866 $ 13.01 Inventory adjustments (0.10 ) (0.08 ) — (0.09 ) (12 ) 3 (6 ) (0.09 ) Adjusted costs applicable to sales per ounce $ 11.21 $ 13.54 $ 7.06 $ 12.02 $ 952 $ 737 $ 860 $ 12.92 Costs applicable to sales per average spot ounce $ 10.20 $ 12.63 $ 11.04 $ 11.38 Inventory adjustments (0.09 ) (0.07 ) (0.08 ) (0.08 ) Adjusted costs applicable to sales per average spot ounce $ 10.11 $ 12.56 $ 10.96 $ 11.30 Costs applicable to sales $ 102,229 Treatment and refining costs 1,288 Sustaining capital 17,173 General and administrative 7,025 Exploration 7,813 Reclamation 3,581 Project/pre-development costs 1,677 All-in sustaining costs $ 140,786 Silver equivalent ounces sold 4,828,857 Kensington and Wharf silver equivalent ounces sold 3,031,560 Consolidated silver equivalent ounces sold 7,860,417 All-in sustaining costs per silver equivalent ounce $ 17.90 Inventory adjustments $ (0.09 ) Adjusted all-in sustaining costs per silver equivalent ounce $ 17.81 Consolidated silver equivalent ounces sold (average spot) 8,990,166 All-in sustaining costs per average spot silver equivalent ounce $ 15.66 Inventory adjustments $ (0.08 ) Adjusted all-in sustaining costs per average spot silver equivalent ounce $ 15.58 Reconciliation of All-in Sustaining Costs per Silver Equivalent Ounce

for Three Months Ended March 31, 2017 Silver Gold In thousands except per ounce amounts Palmarejo Rochester Endeavor Total Kensington Wharf Total Total Costs applicable to sales, including amortization (U.S. GAAP) $ 63,151 $ 32,255 $ 400 $ 95,806 $ 37,621 $ 19,431 $ 57,052 $ 152,858 Amortization 20,150 5,816 113 26,079 9,178 3,111 12,289 38,368 Costs applicable to sales $ 43,001 $ 26,439 $ 287 $ 69,727 $ 28,443 $ 16,320 $ 44,763 $ 114,490 Silver equivalent ounces sold 4,427,346 2,104,209 39,765 6,571,320 9,978,120 Gold equivalent ounces sold 32,144 24,636 56,780 Costs applicable to sales per ounce $ 9.71 $ 12.56 $ 7.22 $ 10.61 $ 885 $ 662 $ 788 $ 11.47 Inventory adjustments (0.03 ) 0.01 — (0.01 ) (1 ) 8 3 (0.01 ) Adjusted costs applicable to sales per ounce $ 9.68 $ 12.57 $ 7.22 $ 10.60 $ 884 $ 670 $ 791 $ 11.46 Costs applicable to sales per average spot ounce $ 8.89 $ 11.80 $ 9.80 $ 10.33 Inventory adjustments (0.02 ) 0.01 (0.01 ) 0.01 Adjusted costs applicable to sales per average spot ounce $ 8.87 $ 11.81 $ 9.79 $ 10.34 Costs applicable to sales $ 114,490 Treatment and refining costs 1,616 Sustaining capital 11,191 General and administrative 10,125 Exploration 5,252 Reclamation 3,338 Project/pre-development costs 1,419 All-in sustaining costs $ 147,431 Silver equivalent ounces sold 6,571,320 Kensington and Wharf silver equivalent ounces sold 3,406,800 Consolidated silver equivalent ounces sold 9,978,120 All-in sustaining costs per silver equivalent ounce $ 14.77 Inventory adjustments $ 0.01 Adjusted all-in sustaining costs per silver equivalent ounce $ 14.78 Consolidated silver equivalent ounces sold (average spot) 11,093,378 All-in sustaining costs per average spot silver equivalent ounce $ 13.29 Inventory adjustments $ 0.01 Adjusted all-in sustaining costs per average spot silver equivalent ounce $ 13.30 Reconciliation of All-in Sustaining Costs per Silver Equivalent Ounce

for Year Ended December 31, 2016 Silver Gold In thousands except per ounce amounts Palmarejo Rochester Endeavor Total Kensington Wharf Total Total Costs applicable to sales, including amortization (U.S. GAAP) $ 117,419 $ 111,564 $ 2,363 $ 231,346 $ 131,518 $ 87,000 $ 218,518 $ 449,864 Amortization 36,599 21,838 644 59,081 34,787 20,621 55,408 114,489 Costs applicable to sales $ 80,820 $ 89,726 $ 1,719 $ 172,265 $ 96,731 $ 66,379 $ 163,110 $ 335,375 Silver equivalent ounces sold 7,538,311 7,542,740 262,078 15,343,129 29,221,609 Gold equivalent ounces sold 121,688 109,620 231,308 Costs applicable to sales per ounce $ 10.72 $ 11.90 $ 6.56 $ 11.23 $ 795 $ 606 $ 705 $ 11.48 Inventory adjustments (0.17 ) (0.04 ) — (0.11 ) (5 ) (31 ) (17 ) (0.19 ) Adjusted costs applicable to sales per ounce $ 10.55 $ 11.86 $ 6.56 $ 11.12 $ 790 $ 575 $ 688 $ 11.29 Costs applicable to sales per average spot ounce $ 9.73 $ 10.97 $ 10.29 $ 9.98 Inventory adjustments (0.16 ) (0.04 ) (0.10 ) (0.17 ) Adjusted costs applicable to sales per average spot ounce $ 9.57 $ 10.93 $ 10.19 $ 9.81 Costs applicable to sales $ 335,375 Treatment and refining costs 4,307 Sustaining capital(1) 71,134 General and administrative 29,275 Exploration 12,930 Reclamation 13,291 Project/pre-development costs 5,779 All-in sustaining costs $ 472,091 Silver equivalent ounces sold 15,343,129 Kensington and Wharf silver equivalent ounces sold 13,878,480 Consolidated silver equivalent ounces sold 29,221,609 All-in sustaining costs per silver equivalent ounce $ 16.16 Inventory adjustments $ (0.19 ) Adjusted all-in sustaining costs per silver equivalent ounce $ 15.97 Consolidated silver equivalent ounces sold (average spot) 33,600,783 All-in sustaining costs per average spot silver equivalent ounce $ 14.05 Inventory adjustments $ (0.17 ) Adjusted all-in sustaining costs per average spot silver equivalent ounce $ 13.88 Reconciliation of All-in Sustaining Costs per Silver Equivalent Ounce

for Three Months Ended December 31, 2016 Silver Gold In thousands except per ounce amounts Palmarejo Rochester Endeavor Total Kensington Wharf Total Total Costs applicable to sales, including amortization (U.S. GAAP) $ 29,667 $ 29,581 $ 557 $ 59,805 $ 31,577 $ 21,861 $ 53,438 $ 113,243 Amortization 8,784 5,844 148 14,776 8,584 4,982 13,566 28,342 Costs applicable to sales $ 20,883 $ 23,737 $ 409 $ 45,029 $ 22,993 $ 16,879 $ 39,872 $ 84,901 Silver equivalent ounces sold 1,871,178 1,983,393 57,903 3,912,474 7,456,614 Gold equivalent ounces sold 28,864 30,205 59,069 Costs applicable to sales per ounce $ 11.16 $ 11.97 $ 7.06 $ 11.51 $ 797 $ 559 $ 675 $ 11.39 Inventory adjustments (0.15 ) 0.02 — (0.06 ) 4 (3 ) 1 (0.03 ) Adjusted costs applicable to sales per ounce $ 11.01 $ 11.99 $ 7.06 $ 11.45 $ 801 $ 556 $ 676 $ 11.36 Costs applicable to sales per average spot ounce $ 10.24 $ 11.14 $ 10.65 $ 10.08 Inventory adjustments (0.13 ) 0.02 (0.06 ) (0.02 ) Adjusted costs applicable to sales per average spot ounce $ 10.11 $ 11.16 $ 10.59 $ 10.06 Costs applicable to sales $ 84,901 Treatment and refining costs 1,261 Sustaining capital 18,039 General and administrative 6,577 Exploration 5,261 Reclamation 3,022 Project/pre-development costs 1,507 All-in sustaining costs $ 120,568 Silver equivalent ounces sold 3,912,474 Kensington and Wharf silver equivalent ounces sold 3,544,140 Consolidated silver equivalent ounces sold 7,456,614 All-in sustaining costs per silver equivalent ounce $ 16.16 Inventory adjustments $ (0.03 ) Adjusted all-in sustaining costs per silver equivalent ounce $ 16.13 Consolidated silver equivalent ounces sold (average spot) 8,425,437 All-in sustaining costs per average spot silver equivalent ounce $ 14.31 Inventory adjustments $ (0.02 ) Adjusted all-in sustaining costs per average spot silver equivalent ounce $ 14.29 Reconciliation of All-in Sustaining Costs per 60:1 Silver Equivalent Ounce

for 2018 Guidance Silver Gold In thousands except per ounce amounts Palmarejo Rochester Silvertip Total Silver Kensington Wharf Total Gold Total

Combined Costs applicable to sales, including amortization (U.S. GAAP) $ 208,000 $ 116,300 $ 88,000 $ 412,300 $ 146,100 $ 89,700 $ 235,800 $ 648,100 Amortization 63,300 18,900 20,000 102,200 40,400 12,100 52,500 154,700 Costs applicable to sales $ 144,700 $ 97,400 $ 68,000 $ 310,100 $ 105,700 $ 77,600 $ 183,300 $ 493,400 Silver equivalent ounces sold 13,700,000 7,300,000 4,500,000 25,500,000 37,800,000 Gold equivalent ounces sold 117,500 87,500 205,000 Costs applicable to sales per ounce $ 10.50 - $11.00 $ 13.25 - $13.75 $ 15.00 - $15.50 $ 900 - $950 $ 850 - $900 Costs applicable to sales $ 493,400 Treatment and refining costs 12,000 Sustaining capital, including capital lease payments 100,000 General and administrative 33,000 Exploration 22,000 Reclamation 15,700 Project/pre-development costs 2,900 All-in sustaining costs $ 679,000 Silver equivalent ounces sold 25,500,000 Kensington and Wharf silver equivalent ounces sold 12,300,000 Consolidated silver equivalent ounces sold 37,800,000 All-in sustaining costs per silver equivalent ounce $ 17.50 - $18.00 Reconciliation of All-in Sustaining Costs per Spot Silver Equivalent Ounce

for 2018 Guidance Silver Gold In thousands except per ounce amounts Palmarejo Rochester Silvertip Total Silver Kensington Wharf Total Gold Total

Combined Costs applicable to sales, including amortization (U.S. GAAP) $ 208,000 $ 116,300 $ 88,000 $ 412,300 $ 146,100 $ 89,700 $ 235,800 $ 648,100 Amortization 63,300 18,900 20,000 102,200 40,400 12,100 52,500 154,700 Costs applicable to sales $ 144,700 $ 97,400 $ 68,000 $ 310,100 $ 105,700 $ 77,600 $ 183,300 $ 493,400 Silver equivalent ounces sold 15,387,500 8,012,500 5,750,000 29,150,000 44,525,000 Gold equivalent ounces sold 117,500 87,500 205,000 Costs applicable to sales per ounce $ 9.25 - $9.75 $ 12.00 - $12.50 $ 12.00 - $12.50 $ 900 - $950 $ 850 - $900 Costs applicable to sales $ 493,400 Treatment and refining costs 12,000 Sustaining capital, including capital lease payments 100,000 General and administrative 33,000 Exploration 22,000 Reclamation 15,700 Project/pre-development costs 2,900 All-in sustaining costs $ 679,000 Silver equivalent ounces sold 29,150,000 Kensington and Wharf silver equivalent ounces sold 15,375,000 Consolidated silver equivalent ounces sold 44,525,000 All-in sustaining costs per silver equivalent ounce $ 15.00 - $15.50 View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180207006302/en/

