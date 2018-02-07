Coeur Mining : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2017 Results and Provides 2018 Cost Guidance
02/07/2018 | 11:02pm CET
Coeur Mining, Inc. (“Coeur” or the "Company")(NYSE:
CDE) today reported full-year 2017 net income of $10.9 million, or $0.06
per share, and cash flow from operating activities of $197.2 million, an
increase of over 100% compared to 2016. Adjusted EBITDA1 rose
4% year-over-year to $203.3 million, and free cash flow1
increased $85.5 million to $60.4 million.
In the fourth quarter, the Company generated net income of $14.3
million, or $0.08 per share, and cash flow from operating activities
more than doubled quarter-over-quarter, increasing $54.5 million to
$91.8 million. Adjusted EBITDA1 and free cash flow1
of $77.0 million and $44.8 million, respectively, increased
approximately fivefold compared to the prior quarter.
Strong fourth quarter and full-year financial results were driven by
record silver equivalent1 production of 10.8 million ounces
(11.7 million ounces including discontinued operations) and 35.1 million
ounces (39.4 million ounces including discontinued operations),
respectively, lower costs from the Company's continuing operations, and
decreases in working capital. Lower average debt levels and interest
rates led to a 56% reduction in full-year interest expense, which also
contributed to improved full-year financial results.
On December 22, 2017, the Company entered into an agreement to sell its
wholly-owned Bolivian subsidiary, which owns and operates the San
Bartolomé mine. The transaction is expected to close in the first
quarter. As a result, the mine is presented as a discontinued operation
and excluded from consolidated operating statistics and financial
results for all periods presented unless otherwise noted. In 2017, San
Bartolomé produced 4.3 million ounces of silver at adjusted costs
applicable to sales ("CAS") per silver ounce1 of
$17.17.
"Coeur's robust operating performance during the fourth quarter led to
strong financial results for the quarter and full year. Our multi-year
strategic initiatives are generating higher-quality ounces and strong
cash flow from our well-balanced portfolio of North American-based
assets," said Mitchell J. Krebs, Coeur's President and Chief Executive
Officer.
"During 2017, we successfully repositioned and strengthened the Company
on multiple fronts. We upgraded our portfolio and pipeline of assets to
reflect a North American focus with the acquisition of the high-grade
Silvertip mine in Canada, our announced divestiture of our highest cost
mine in Bolivia and the sales of nine non-core assets. We repositioned
our balance sheet to provide greater financial flexibility and
materially reduce annual interest expense. By allocating additional
capital to near-mine exploration, we expanded our reserve and resource
base by double digit percentage increases, which we anticipate will lead
to high-return, long-term value for our stockholders."
Highlights
Record fourth quarter and full-year silver equivalent1
production - Fourth quarter and full-year production from
continuing operations increased 26% quarter-over-quarter and 14%
year-over-year, respectively, to 10.8 million and 35.1 million silver
equivalent ounces ("AgEqOz")1. Higher fourth
quarter production was driven by 45% and 26% increases in silver
equivalent1 production at the Rochester and Palmarejo
mines, respectively, and a 27% increase in gold production at the
Kensington mine. Record full-year production was driven primarily by
the Palmarejo mine, where 2017 silver equivalent1
production rose 64% compared to 2016
Improved cost performance from continuing operations -
Companywide adjusted all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") per average spot
AgEqOz1 for the fourth quarter decreased 17%
quarter-over-quarter to $12.26 and were relatively flat for the full
year at $13.82, despite higher diesel and consumables costs during
both periods. Palmarejo's fourth quarter and full-year adjusted CAS
per average spot AgEqOz1 were $6.64 and $8.38,
respectively, with fourth quarter unit costs decreasing 24%
quarter-over-quarter and 34% year-over-year and full-year unit costs
declining 12% compared to 2016
Solid execution of key capital projects - In 2017, Coeur
completed or achieved major milestones on key capital projects at
Palmarejo, Rochester and Kensington. At Palmarejo, the Company reached
its target mining rate of 4,500 tons per day one quarter ahead of
schedule following a multi-year development and ramp-up period.
Rochester's Stage IV leach pad expansion was commissioned on schedule
in the third quarter after three years of permitting and ten months of
construction. During the third quarter, the Company began mining the
high-grade Jualin deposit at Kensington following two years of
underground development
Continued portfolio enhancements - During the fourth quarter,
Coeur completed its acquisition of the Silvertip mine, which is
expected to provide Coeur with high-margin, low-cost production,
near-term cash flow, and long-term exploration potential in a
low-risk, mining-friendly jurisdiction. In December 2017, the Company
announced it had entered into an agreement to divest the San Bartolomé
mine in Bolivia. The Company's prior acquisition of Wharf in early
2015 has already generated a return on investment of approximately 20%3.
Coeur also completed the sale of nine non-core assets during the year
for total consideration of approximately $40 million
Expanded exploration program generating strong returns -
Coeur's total exploration investment increased 66% in 2017 to $41.9
million, including $30.3 million of expensed exploration and $11.6
million of capitalized exploration, and contributed to a 10% increase
to silver equivalent1 reserves, net of depletion, from
continuing operations compared to year-end 2016. The largest net
increases of 36%, 17% and 5% were achieved at Wharf, Palmarejo and
Kensington, respectively, with reserves in the United States now
accounting for 73% of total reserves. Measured and indicated silver
equivalent1 resources increased 42% compared to the prior
year, while inferred silver equivalent1 resources increased
45%
Meaningful balance sheet improvements achieved - The Company
accomplished key balance sheet initiatives during 2017 beginning with
the successful refinancing of its 7.875% senior notes due 2021 with
5.875% senior notes due 2024. During the third quarter, Coeur also
established a four-year $200 million revolving credit facility, under
which the Company drew $100 million to partially fund the Silvertip
mine acquisition. Full-year interest expense decreased 56% to $16.4
million from $36.9 million in 2016
"As we enter our 90th year of business, we have strong
momentum in positioning Coeur as a leading U.S.-based, North
America-focused precious metals mining company," continued Mitchell J.
Krebs, Coeur's President and Chief Executive Officer. "2018 should be
another pivotal year as we look to commence production at Silvertip by
the end of the first quarter, achieve commercial production at Jualin
later in the year and sustain our focus on near-mine exploration. We
also expect to publish updated technical reports for Rochester and
Kensington in the coming weeks and for Silvertip in the second half of
the year. Our team continues to do an outstanding job advancing Coeur's
strategic priorities, and we look forward to delivering strong results
in the coming quarters."
Financial and Operating Highlights (Unaudited)
On December 22, 2017, Coeur announced it had entered into an agreement
to divest the San Bartolomé mine through the sale of its 100%-owned
Bolivian subsidiary. As a result, San Bartolomé is presented as a
discontinued operation and excluded from consolidated operating
statistics and financial results for all periods presented unless
otherwise noted.
(Amounts in millions, except per share amounts, gold ounces
produced & sold, and per-ounce metrics)
2017
4Q 2017
3Q 2017
2Q 2017
1Q 2017
2016
4Q 2016
Revenue
$
709.6
$
214.6
$
159.9
$
149.5
$
185.6
$
571.9
$
139.2
Costs Applicable to Sales
$
440.3
$
122.0
$
101.6
$
102.2
$
114.5
$
335.4
$
84.9
General and Administrative Expenses
$
33.6
$
9.2
$
7.3
$
7.0
$
10.1
$
29.3
$
6.6
Net Income (Loss)
$
10.9
$
14.3
$
(11.7
)
$
(10.0
)
$
18.3
$
22.4
$
(10.3
)
Net Income (Loss) Per Share
$
0.06
$
0.08
$
(0.06
)
$
(0.05
)
$
0.10
$
0.14
$
(0.06
)
Adjusted Net Income (Loss)1
$
4.2
$
14.1
$
(15.3
)
$
(1.3
)
$
6.8
$
15.6
$
0.9
Adjusted Net Income (Loss)1 Per Share
$
0.02
$
0.08
$
(0.09
)
$
(0.01
)
$
0.04
$
0.10
$
0.01
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
184.1
187.0
179.3
179.2
183.1
163.5
174.0
EBITDA1
$
202.9
$
69.6
$
38.6
$
23.4
$
71.4
$
142.6
$
24.7
Adjusted EBITDA1
$
203.3
$
77.0
$
40.2
$
31.9
$
54.5
$
194.9
$
41.0
Cash Flow from Operating Activities
$
197.2
$
91.8
$
37.3
$
24.1
$
43.9
$
96.5
$
21.4
Capital Expenditures
$
136.7
$
47.1
$
29.0
$
37.1
$
23.6
$
94.4
$
28.1
Free Cash Flow1
$
60.4
$
44.8
$
8.3
$
(13.0
)
$
20.3
$
(25.1
)
$
(6.7
)
Cash, Equivalents & Short-Term Investments
$
192.0
$
192.0
$
195.7
$
201.0
$
160.6
$
118.3
$
118.3
Total Debt2
$
411.3
$
411.3
$
288.7
$
284.6
$
218.8
$
210.6
$
210.6
Average Realized Price Per Ounce – Silver
$
16.96
$
16.57
$
16.86
$
16.95
$
17.49
$
17.08
$
16.72
Average Realized Price Per Ounce – Gold
$
1,204
$
1,224
$
1,240
$
1,206
$
1,149
$
1,230
$
1,170
Silver Ounces Produced
12.1
3.7
3.0
2.7
2.7
9.4
2.6
Gold Ounces Produced
383,086
118,756
93,293
82,819
88,218
358,170
102,500
Silver Equivalent Ounces Produced1
35.1
10.8
8.6
7.7
8.0
30.8
8.7
Silver Ounces Sold
12.7
3.8
2.9
2.7
3.3
8.9
2.2
Gold Ounces Sold
410,604
123,564
89,972
86,194
110,874
338,131
87,108
Silver Equivalent Ounces Sold1
37.3
11.1
8.3
7.9
10.0
29.2
7.4
Silver Equivalent Ounces Sold (Average Spot)1
43.0
13.2
9.7
9.0
11.1
33.6
8.4
Adjusted CAS per AgEqOz1
$
10.62
$
9.43
$
11.05
$
12.02
$
10.60
$
11.12
$
11.45
Adjusted CAS per Average Spot AgEqOz1
$
9.59
$
8.35
$
9.90
$
10.96
$
9.79
$
10.19
$
10.59
Adjusted CAS per AuEqOz1
$
822
$
800
$
843
$
860
$
791
$
688
$
676
Adjusted AISC per AgEqOz1
$
15.90
$
14.45
$
17.35
$
17.81
$
14.78
$
15.97
$
16.13
Adjusted AISC per Average Spot AgEqOz1
$
13.82
$
12.26
$
14.79
$
15.58
$
13.30
$
13.88
$
14.29
Financial Results
Fourth quarter revenue of $214.6 million increased 34% compared to the
prior quarter. Silver sales contributed 30% of revenue during the period
and gold sales contributed 70% based on average realized prices of
$16.57 and $1,224 per ounce, respectively. For the full year, the
Company generated revenue of $709.6 million, 24% higher than in 2016
with silver sales contributing 30% and gold 70%. Averaged realized
silver and gold prices for the full year were $16.96 and $1,204 per
ounce, respectively, marginally declining compared to 2016. The
Company's U.S. operations accounted for approximately 60% of both fourth
quarter and full-year revenue.
Average realized gold prices during the fourth quarter and full year
reflect the sale of 13,740 and 52,124 gold ounces, respectively,
pursuant to Palmarejo's gold stream agreement at a price of $800 per
ounce.
Costs applicable to sales were $122.0 million and $440.3 million for the
fourth quarter and full year, respectively, representing
period-over-period increases of 20% and 31%. These increases were
primarily the result of increased ounces sold as well as higher diesel
and consumables costs. General and administrative expenses of $9.2
million in the fourth quarter and $33.6 million for the full year were
26% higher quarter-over-quarter and 15% higher year-over-year,
respectively, due to higher employee-related expenses and professional
service costs.
Fourth quarter interest expense, net of capitalized interest, increased
53% from the third quarter to $5.5 million as a result of incremental
interest related to the Company's $200 million revolving credit facility
(the "Facility"), under which $100 million was drawn to partially fund
the Silvertip acquisition in October 2017. For the full year, interest
expense, net of capitalized interest, decreased 56% to $16.4 million,
due primarily to lower average debt levels compared to 2016 and a lower
interest rate on the Company's senior notes, which were refinanced in
the second quarter of 2017.
Expensed exploration was $7.5 million for the fourth quarter, bringing
full-year expensed exploration to $30.3 million, an increase of $17.4
million, or 135%, year-over-year.
Fourth quarter and full-year capital expenditures increased 62%
quarter-over-quarter and 45% year-over-year, respectively, to $47.1
million and $136.7 million, primarily due to $17.7 million of
investments made at Silvertip on underground development drilling, mill
and infrastructure upgrades and the purchase of new equipment. Full-year
capital expenditures were also higher than 2016 levels due to final
construction and commissioning of the Stage IV leach pad expansion at
Rochester.
The acquisition of Silvertip also drove higher fourth quarter and
full-year pre-development, reclamation, and other expenses of $6.0
million and $18.9 million, respectively.
Fourth quarter free cash flow1 was $44.8 million, bringing
full-year 2017 free cash flow1 to $60.4 million. This
increase of $85.5 million compared to 2016 was driven by record
production and sales, improved companywide unit costs, a significant
decrease in working capital, and lower interest expense.
Operations
Fourth quarter and full-year 2017 results for each of the Company's
operations are provided below.
Sustaining capital expenditures (excludes capital lease payments)
$22.5
$4.9
$6.5
$6.1
$5.0
$22.7
$3.9
Development capital expenditures
$7.4
$2.1
$(1.0)
$5.1
$1.2
$13.1
$4.2
Total capital expenditures
$29.9
$7.0
$5.5
$11.2
$6.2
$35.8
$8.1
Free cash flow (before royalties)
$110.0
$45.1
$13.0
$7.6
$44.3
$(9.1)
$(9.8)
Gold production royalty payments
$—
$—
$—
$—
$—
$27.2
$—
Free cash flow1
$110.0
$45.1
$13.0
$7.6
$44.3
$(36.3)
$(9.8)
Fourth quarter silver equivalent1 production increased 26%
quarter-over-quarter and 70% year-over-year to 4.6 million ounces.
Full-year 2017 silver equivalent1 production of 14.5
million ounces was above the high-end of the Company's guidance range
and represented an increase of 64% over 2016
Increased silver and gold grades during the fourth quarter and
full-year resulted from the mining of higher-grade zones at
Independencia. Grades are expected to decrease gradually during 2018
Fourth quarter sales of 4.7 million silver equivalent1
ounces were in-line with production and up 38% quarter-over-quarter,
while full-year sales of 15.5 million silver equivalent1
ounces more than doubled year-over-year due to a reduction in
inventory carried over from the fourth quarter of 2016
Fourth quarter adjusted CAS per average spot AgEqOz1 of
$6.64 were 24% and 34% lower quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year,
respectively, bringing full-year adjusted CAS per average spot AgEqOz1
to $8.38, below the Company's guidance range of $9.00-$9.50 per
average spot AgEqOz1
Full year free cash flow1 of $110.0 million represented a
year-over-year increase of $146.3 million and was driven by higher
production, lower unit costs, a reduction in inventory carried over
from 2016 and lower development capital expenditures
Throughout the year, Palmarejo's exploration program was expanded
following positive drill results and the discovery of several new
veins. As a consequence, exploration expense of $11.9 million in 2017
more than doubled compared to 2016
Full-year 2018 production is expected to be 6.5 - 7.1 million ounces
of silver and 110,000 - 115,000 ounces of gold, or 13.1 - 14.0 million
silver equivalent1 ounces. CAS per AgEqOz1 is
expected to be $10.50 - $11.00 on a 60:1 silver equivalent basis and
$9.25 - $9.75 on an average spot equivalent basis
With mining rates now at steady-state levels of approximately 4,500
tons per day, 2018 capital expenditures, including capitalized
exploration, are expected to be approximately $30 - $35 million
Sustaining capital expenditures (excludes capital lease payments)
$2.7
$0.9
$0.5
$1.1
$0.2
$7.8
$1.5
Development capital expenditures
$38.2
$5.9
$9.2
$12.7
$10.4
$8.6
$4.3
Total capital expenditures
$40.9
$6.8
$9.7
$13.8
$10.6
$16.4
$5.8
Free cash flow1
$(8.6)
$19.3
$(8.1)
$(14.9)
$(4.9)
$12.0
$1.8
Fourth quarter silver equivalent1 production increased 45%
quarter-over-quarter to 2.5 million ounces, driven by concurrent
leaching of the Stage III and Stage IV pads, timing of recoveries from
the newly-expanded Stage IV leach pad, and placement of higher gold
grade ore during the third and early fourth quarters. Full-year silver
equivalent1 production of 7.8 million ounces was relatively
unchanged year-over-year and was near the high-end of the Company's
guidance range
Adjusted CAS per average spot AgEqOz1 for the fourth
quarter was $11.37, 9% lower quarter-over-quarter, while adjusted CAS
per average spot AgEqOz1 for the full-year increased 10% to
$11.97. Unit costs were higher compared to 2016 primarily due to
pre-stripping activity conducted to access higher-grade ore during the
second and third quarters and higher diesel prices compared to 2016
Fourth quarter free cash flow1 of $19.3 million reflected
higher production and lower development capital expenditures. For the
full year, the mine generated negative free cash flow1 of
$8.6 million, which reflected higher capital expenditures in 2017 of
$40.9 million related to the Stage IV leach pad expansion project
Full-year 2018 production is expected to be 4.2 - 4.7 million ounces
of silver and 45,000 - 50,000 ounces of gold, or 6.9 - 7.7 million
silver equivalent1 ounces, at CAS per AgEqOz1 of
$13.25 - $13.75 on a 60:1 silver equivalent basis and $12.00 - $12.50
on an average spot equivalent basis
Development capital expenditures in 2017 totaled $38.2 million and
were predominantly related to the Stage IV leach pad expansion, which
was completed and commissioned during the third quarter. As a result,
Rochester is expected to generate strong free cash flow1 in
2018, with capital expenditures of approximately $7 - $15 million
Wharf, South Dakota
(Dollars in millions, except per ounce amounts)
2017
4Q 2017
3Q 2017
2Q 2017
1Q 2017
2016
4Q 2016
Ore tons placed
4,560,441
1,124,785
1,150,308
993,167
1,292,181
4,268,105
1,178,803
Average gold grade (oz/t)
0.027
0.029
0.029
0.024
0.027
0.032
0.027
Gold ounces produced
95,372
27,292
25,849
21,358
20,873
109,175
30,675
Silver ounces produced (000's)
64
16
15
13
20
105
32
Gold equivalent ounces produced1
96,431
27,560
26,096
21,568
21,207
110,927
31,202
Silver ounces sold (000's)
74
16
14
11
33
95
30
Gold ounces sold
98,237
28,975
23,855
21,314
24,093
108,042
29,698
Gold equivalent ounces sold1
99,472
29,256
24,085
21,495
24,636
109,620
30,204
Metal sales
$125.9
$37.3
$31.3
$27.0
$30.3
$136.7
$35.5
Costs applicable to sales
$69.3
$19.9
$17.3
$15.8
$16.3
$66.4
$16.9
Adjusted CAS per AuEqOz1
$700
$682
$719
$737
$670
$575
$556
Exploration expense
$0.3
$0.1
$0.2
$—
$—
$—
$—
Cash flow from operating activities
$49.6
$17.2
$15.0
$8.8
$8.6
$62.4
$15.4
Sustaining capital expenditures (excludes capital lease payments)
$5.8
$1.6
$1.8
$1.5
$0.9
$4.8
$1.3
Development capital expenditures
$3.0
$1.7
$1.3
$—
$—
$—
$—
Total capital expenditures
$8.8
$3.3
$3.1
$1.5
$0.9
$4.8
$1.3
Free cash flow1
$40.8
$13.9
$11.9
$7.3
$7.7
$57.6
$14.1
Gold production in the fourth quarter increased 6%
quarter-over-quarter to 27,292 ounces, attributable primarily to
higher sustained crushing rates and gold grades
Full-year gold production of 95,372 ounces was slightly higher than
the Company's guidance range. The 13% year-over-year decline resulted
from lower grades following completion of mining at the higher-grade
Golden Reward deposit during the third quarter, which was mined for an
abbreviated season relative to prior years
Tons placed in 2017 reached 4.6 million, up from 4.3 million in 2016
and 3.6 million in 2015
Adjusted CAS per AuEqOz1 declined 5% quarter-over-quarter
while full-year adjusted CAS per AuEqOz1 were $700, at the
low end of the Company's guidance range
Wharf generated $13.9 million of free cash flow1 during the
quarter, bringing full-year free cash flow1 to $40.8
million. Since acquiring the operation in February 2015 for $99
million, Wharf has generated $127.2 million of free cash flow1
In 2018, Coeur expects gold production to be 85,000 - 90,000 ounces at
CAS per AuEqOz1 of $850 - $900
Capital expenditures for 2018 are expected to be approximately $4 - $7
million
Kensington, Alaska
(Dollars in millions, except per ounce amounts)
2017
4Q 2017
3Q 2017
2Q 2017
1Q 2017
2016
4Q 2016
Tons milled
668,727
167,631
172,038
163,163
165,895
620,209
163,410
Average gold grade (oz/t)
0.18
0.22
0.17
0.17
0.17
0.21
0.22
Average recovery rate
93.5%
92.8%
94.1%
93.2%
94.0%
94.7%
94.4%
Gold ounces produced
115,094
34,932
27,541
26,424
26,197
124,331
33,688
Gold ounces sold
125,982
35,634
29,173
29,031
32,144
121,688
28,864
Metal sales
$154.5
$44.3
$36.6
$35.6
$38.0
$146.6
$34.2
Costs applicable to sales
$116.1
$32.0
$27.7
$28.0
$28.4
$96.7
$23.0
Adjusted CAS per AuOz1
$920
$896
$946
$952
$884
$790
$801
Exploration expense
$8.6
$2.8
$3.0
$2.0
$0.8
$3.5
$1.3
Cash flow from operating activities
$37.6
$16.8
$9.3
$7.0
$4.5
$50.8
$11.4
Sustaining capital expenditures (excludes capital lease payments)
$20.7
$8.0
$6.5
$3.7
$2.5
$22.8
$8.9
Development capital expenditures
$15.5
$4.0
$3.6
$4.9
$3.0
$14.0
$3.7
Total capital expenditures
$36.2
$12.0
$10.1
$8.6
$5.5
$36.8
$12.6
Free cash flow1
$1.4
$4.8
$(0.8)
$(1.6)
$(1.0)
$14.0
$(1.2)
Fourth quarter gold production increased 27% quarter-over-quarter to
34,932 ounces, Kensington's highest quarterly production since the
fourth quarter of 2013. This resulted primarily from mining the
higher-grade Raven zone, which drove average grades 29% higher to 0.22
oz/ton
Full-year production of 115,094 ounces was below the Company guidance
range due to lower-than-expected grades throughout the first nine
months of the year. Full-year gold sales exceeded production due to
reductions in inventory throughout the year, particularly during the
first quarter
Adjusted CAS per AuOz1 declined 5% quarter-over-quarter to
$896 per ounce. Adjusted CAS per AuOz1 for the full year
increased 16% compared to the prior year to $920 due to lower grades
and production levels. Higher diesel and consumables costs also
contributed to the year-over-year increase
Exploration expense was $8.6 million for the full year, a $5.1 million
increase compared to 2016. During the year, Kensington's exploration
program focused on resource conversion and expansion of the Jualin
deposit as well as the expansion of higher-grade areas, such as Raven,
which is expected to remain a supplemental source of higher-grade
material throughout 2018
Mining of development ore continued at Jualin during the fourth
quarter, where production is expected to accelerate throughout 2018 as
the Company dewaters the mine area to facilitate more efficient
drilling, development, and mining activities
Free cash flow1 during the quarter was $4.8 million due to
higher production. For the full year, free cash flow1 was
$1.4 million, down $12.6 million compared to 2016
Production for the full-year 2018 is expected to total 115,000 -
120,000 ounces of gold at CAS per AuOz1 of $900 - $950
Kensington's capital expenditures in 2018 are expected to total $35 -
$40 million
Exploration
During the fourth quarter, Coeur focused on refining its geologic models
and establishing early priorities for its 2018 exploration program.
Exploration at Wharf and Rochester ceased during the quarter due to
weather conditions, while drilling at Kensington, Palmarejo, and
Silvertip continued at reduced pace with three drill rigs active at
Palmarejo, three at Kensington, and one at Silvertip. As of early
February 2018, there were three rigs active at Silvertip, with a fourth
expected later during the month.
Companywide exploration expense and capitalized exploration for the
quarter were $7.5 million and $1.9 million, respectively, declining 23%
and 62% quarter-over-quarter. Exploration expense for the full year
totaled $30.3 million, $17.4 million higher compared to 2016, while
capitalized exploration totaled $11.6 million, compared to $12.4 million
the prior year.
On December 13, 2017, the Company provided an update of its Palmarejo
and Kensington exploration programs, which were expanded throughout the
year following encouraging drill results. At Palmarejo, expansion of the
Nación-Dana, La Bavisa, and Zapata veins remain a priority with two
drill rigs active at Nación-Dana as of year-end. Underground drifting
was also underway in anticipation of drilling the newly-discovered
Portales and Jacobo veins, east of Guadalupe, as well as the Zapata and
Madero veins, west of Guadalupe. The Company's year-end 2017 reserves
and resources include initial reserve estimates at Nación and new
inferred resources at Zapata and La Bavisa.
Exploration at Kensington continued to target expansion of the Raven
vein, lower Kensington Main Block L, and lower Jualin Vein #4 during the
quarter. An initial reserve estimate at Jualin is expected to be
included in Kensington's updated technical report anticipated late in
the first quarter of 2018.
At Silvertip, underground development drilling began early during the
fourth quarter and targeted resource conversion, while underground
access was undergoing preparation for multiple drill rigs in
2018. Results of the planned infill and expansion drill programs are
expected to be included in an updated technical report anticipated in
the second half of 2018.
2018 Production Outlook
As published on January 8, 2018, the Company's full-year 2018 production
guidance reflects the anticipated commencement of production at
Silvertip by the end of the first quarter.
Silver
Gold
Zinc
Lead
Silver Equivalent1
(K oz)
(oz)
(K lbs)
(K lbs)
(K oz)
Palmarejo
6,500 - 7,100
110,000 - 115,000
—
—
13,100 - 14,000
Rochester
4,200 - 4,700
45,000 - 50,000
—
—
6,900 - 7,700
Kensington
—
115,000 - 120,000
—
—
6,900 - 7,200
Wharf
—
85,000 - 90,000
—
—
5,100 - 5,400
Silvertip
1,500 - 2,000
—
23,000 - 28,000
23,000 - 28,000
4,030 - 5,080
Total
12,200 - 13,800
355,000 - 375,000
23,000 - 28,000
23,000 - 28,000
36,030 - 39,380
Total (including discontinued operations)
12,800 - 14,400
355,000 - 375,000
23,000 - 28,000
23,000 - 28,000
36,630 - 39,980
2017 Cost Performance and 2018 Outlook
The Company's spot guidance is based on recent observed equivalences and
assumes silver-to-gold, -zinc and -lead ratios of 75:1, 0.09:1 and
0.07:1, respectively.
2018 Guidance
2017 Results
(dollars in millions, except per ounce amounts)
60:1
Spot
60:1
Average Spot
CAS per AgEqOz1 – Palmarejo
$10.50 - $11.00
$9.25 -$9.75
$9.36
$8.38
CAS per AgEqOz1 – Rochester
$13.25 - $13.75
$12.00 - $12.50
$13.08
$11.97
CAS per AuOz1 – Kensington
$900 - $950
$920
CAS per AuEqOz1 – Wharf
$850 - $900
$700
CAS per AgEqOz1 – Silvertip
$15.00 - $15.50
$12.00 - $12.50
—
—
Capital Expenditures
$120 - $140
$136.7
General and Administrative Expenses
$32 - $34
$33.6
Exploration Expense
$20 - $25
$30.3
AISC per AgEqOz1 from continuing
operations
$17.50 - $18.00
$15.00 - $15.50
$15.90
$13.82
Financial Results and Conference Call
Coeur will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and
full-year 2017 financial results on February 8, 2018 at 11:00 a.m.
Eastern Time.
About Coeur
Coeur Mining, Inc. is a well-diversified, growing precious metals
producer with six mines in the Americas employing approximately 2,300
people. Coeur’s wholly-owned continuing operations include the Palmarejo
silver-gold complex in Mexico, the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine in
British Columbia, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada, the
Kensington gold mine in Alaska, and the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota.
In addition, the Company owns the La Preciosa project in Mexico, a
silver-gold exploration stage project. Coeur conducts exploration
activities in North America.
Cautionary Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning
of securities legislation in the United States and Canada, including
statements regarding anticipated production, costs, expenses,
expectations regarding Silvertip including but not limited to expected
commencement of production at Silvertip, grades, exploration and
development efforts, expectations regarding the planned sale of San
Bartolomé and the timing thereof, expectations regarding production from
the Jualin deposit at Kensington, expected free cash flow at Rochester,
expectations regarding reserve and resource estimates and the timing of
filing of technical reports, spot prices, returns, value and results.
Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks,
uncertainties and other factors which may cause Coeur's actual results,
performance or achievements to be materially different from any future
results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the
forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the risk
that expectations regarding Silvertip including the timing of
commencement of production and obtaining necessary permits are not
realized, the risk that the expected sale of San Bartolomé does not
occur when expected or at all, the risk that commercial production is
delayed at the Jualin deposit, the risk that anticipated production,
cost, expense, and free cash flow levels are not attained, the risks and
hazards inherent in the mining business (including risks inherent in
developing large-scale mining projects, environmental hazards,
industrial accidents, weather or geologically related conditions),
changes in the market prices of gold and silver and a sustained lower
price environment, the uncertainties inherent in Coeur's production,
exploratory and developmental activities, including risks relating to
permitting and regulatory delays, ground conditions, grade variability,
any future labor disputes or work stoppages, the uncertainties inherent
in the estimation of gold and silver reserves, changes that could result
from Coeur's future acquisition of new mining properties or businesses,
the loss of any third-party smelter to which Coeur markets silver and
gold, the effects of environmental and other governmental regulations,
the risks inherent in the ownership or operation of or investment in
mining properties or businesses in foreign countries, the political
risks and uncertainties associated with operations in Bolivia, Coeur's
ability to raise additional financing necessary to conduct its business,
make payments or refinance its debt, as well as other uncertainties and
risk factors set out in filings made from time to time with the United
States Securities and Exchange Commission, and the Canadian securities
regulators, including, without limitation, Coeur's most recent report on
Form 10-K. Actual results, developments and timetables could vary
significantly from the estimates presented. Readers are cautioned not to
put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Coeur disclaims any
intent or obligation to update publicly such forward-looking statements,
whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Additionally, Coeur undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses,
expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of Coeur,
its financial or operating results or its securities.
Christopher Pascoe, Coeur's Director, Technical Services and a qualified
person under Canadian National Instrument 43-101, approved the
scientific and technical information concerning Coeur's mineral projects
in this news release. For a description of the key assumptions,
parameters and methods used to estimate mineral reserves and resources,
as well as data verification procedures and a general discussion of the
extent to which the estimates may be affected by any known
environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political,
marketing or other relevant factors, Canadian investors should refer to
the Technical Reports for each of Coeur's properties as filed on SEDAR
at www.sedar.com.
Non-U.S. GAAP Measures
We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined
under United States generally accepted accounting principles (U.S. GAAP)
with certain non-U.S. GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA,
adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income (loss), costs applicable to sales
per silver equivalent ounce (or per gold equivalent ounce or per average
spot silver equivalent ounce), adjusted costs applicable to sales per
silver equivalent ounce (or per gold equivalent ounce or per average
spot silver equivalent ounce), adjusted costs applicable to sales per
silver ounce (or per gold ounce), all-in sustaining costs, and adjusted
all-in sustaining costs. We believe that these adjusted measures provide
meaningful information to assist management, investors and analysts in
understanding our financial results and assessing our prospects for
future performance. We believe these adjusted financial measures are
important indicators of our recurring operations because they exclude
items that may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to our core
operating results, and provide a better baseline for analyzing trends in
our underlying businesses. We believe EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted
net income (loss), costs applicable to sales per silver equivalent ounce
(or per gold equivalent ounce or per average spot silver equivalent
ounce), adjusted costs applicable to sales per silver equivalent ounce
(or per gold equivalent ounce or per average spot silver equivalent
ounce), adjusted costs applicable to sales per silver ounce (or per gold
ounce), all-in sustaining costs, and adjusted all-in sustaining costs
are important measures in assessing the Company's overall financial
performance. For additional explanation regarding our use of non-U.S.
GAAP financial measures, please refer to our Form 10-K for the year
ended December 31, 2017.
Notes
1. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income (loss), costs applicable
to sales per silver equivalent ounce (or per gold equivalent ounce or
per average spot silver equivalent ounce), adjusted costs applicable to
sales per silver equivalent ounce (or per gold equivalent ounce or per
average spot silver equivalent ounce), adjusted costs applicable to
sales per silver ounce (or per gold ounce), all-in sustaining costs, and
adjusted all-in sustaining costs are non-GAAP measures. Please see
tables in the Appendix for the reconciliation to U.S. GAAP. Free cash
flow is defined as cash flow from operating activities less capital
expenditures and gold production royalty payments. Please see table in
Appendix for the calculation of consolidated free cash flow. Silver and
gold equivalence assumes a 60:1 silver-to-gold ratio, except where noted
as average spot prices. Please see the table below for average
applicable spot prices and corresponding ratios. Silver and zinc
equivalence assumes a 0.06:1 silver-to-zinc ratio. Silver and lead
equivalence assumes a 0.05:1 silver-to-lead ratio.
2. Includes capital leases. Net of debt issuance costs and premium
received.
3. Return on investment determined based on final acquisition cost of
$99.5 million in February 2015 and free cash flows of $28.8 million,
$57.6 million and $40.8 million in 2015, 2016 and 2017, respectively.
Mid-period convention was used in calculating the return on investment.
Average Spot Prices
2017
4Q 2017
3Q 2017
2Q 2017
1Q 2017
2016
4Q 2016
Average Silver Spot Price Per Ounce
$
17.05
$
16.73
$
16.84
$
17.21
$
17.42
$
17.14
$
17.19
Average Gold Spot Price Per Ounce
$
1,257
$
1,275
$
1,278
$
1,257
$
1,219
$
1,251
$
1,222
Average Silver to Gold Spot Equivalence
74:1
76:1
76:1
73:1
70:1
73:1
71:1
COEUR MINING, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED
STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
Year ended December 31,
2017
2016
2015
In thousands, except share data
Revenue
$
709,598
$
571,897
$
561,407
COSTS AND EXPENSES
Costs applicable to sales(1)
440,260
335,375
403,827
Amortization
146,549
116,528
125,953
General and administrative
33,616
29,275
32,636
Exploration
30,311
12,930
11,521
Write-downs
—
4,446
246,625
Pre-development, reclamation, and other
18,936
14,411
16,204
Total costs and expenses
669,672
512,965
836,766
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET
Gain (loss) on debt extinguishment
(9,342
)
(21,365
)
15,916
Fair value adjustments, net
(864
)
(11,581
)
5,202
Interest expense, net of capitalized interest
(16,440
)
(36,896
)
(44,978
)
Other, net
26,643
98
(17,667
)
Total other income (expense), net
(3
)
(69,744
)
(41,527
)
Income (loss) before income and mining taxes
39,923
(10,812
)
(316,886
)
Income and mining tax (expense) benefit
(28,998
)
33,247
29,075
Income (loss) from continuing operations
$
10,925
$
22,435
$
(287,811
)
Income (loss) from discontinued operations
(12,244
)
32,917
(79,372
)
NET INCOME (LOSS)
$
(1,319
)
$
55,352
$
(367,183
)
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS), net of tax:
Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities, net of tax of ($767)
for the year ended December 31, 2016
3,227
3,222
(4,154
)
Reclassification adjustments for impairment of equity securities
426
703
2,346
Reclassification adjustments for realized (gain) loss on sale of
equity securities
1,354
(2,691
)
894
Other comprehensive income (loss)
5,007
1,234
(914
)
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
$
3,688
$
56,586
$
(368,097
)
NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE
Basic income (loss) per share:
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
$
0.06
$
0.14
$
(2.22
)
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations
(0.07
)
0.21
(0.61
)
Basic
$
(0.01
)
$
0.35
$
(2.83
)
Diluted income (loss) per share:
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
$
0.06
$
0.14
$
(2.22
)
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations
(0.07
)
0.20
(0.61
)
Diluted
$
(0.01
)
$
0.34
$
(2.83
)
COEUR MINING, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED
STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
Years ended December 31,
2017
2016
2015
In thousands
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net (income) loss
$
(1,319
)
$
55,352
$
(367,183
)
(Income) loss from discontinued operations
12,244
(32,917
)
79,372
Adjustments:
Amortization
146,549
116,528
125,953
Accretion
9,980
9,142
13,332
Deferred taxes
(13,888
)
(54,184
)
(38,496
)
Loss (gain) on debt extinguishment
9,342
21,365
(15,916
)
Fair value adjustments, net
864
11,581
(5,202
)
Stock-based compensation
10,541
9,715
9,272
Gain on sale of the Joaquin project
(21,138
)
—
—
Write-downs
—
4,446
246,625
Other
(7,974
)
356
18,983
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Receivables
18,895
(2,783
)
(5,022
)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(2,015
)
(4,420
)
5,702
Inventory and ore on leach pads
23,517
(34,610
)
15,578
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
11,562
(3,110
)
4,414
CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES OF CONTINUING OPERATIONS
197,160
96,461
87,412
CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES OF DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
11,296
29,356
26,130
CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES
208,456
125,817
113,542
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Capital expenditures
(136,734
)
(94,382
)
(88,973
)
Acquisitions, net
(156,248
)
(1,417
)
(110,846
)
Proceeds from the sale of assets
16,705
16,296
607
Purchase of investments
(15,058
)
(178
)
(1,880
)
Sale of investments
11,321
7,077
605
Other
(217
)
(4,208
)
(4,586
)
CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES OF CONTINUING OPERATIONS
(280,231
)
(76,812
)
(205,073
)
CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES OF DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
(1,392
)
(6,631
)
(6,220
)
CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
(281,623
)
(83,443
)
(211,293
)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Issuance of common stock
—
269,556
—
Issuance of notes and bank borrowings, net of issuance costs
342,620
—
150,000
Payments on debt, capital leases, and associated costs
(203,045
)
(318,153
)
(70,603
)
Gold production royalty payments
—
(27,155
)
(39,235
)
Other
(3,746
)
172
(542
)
CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES OF CONTINUING
OPERATIONS
135,829
(75,580
)
39,620
CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES OF DISCONTINUED
OPERATIONS
(84
)
(4,648
)
(10,612
)
CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES
135,745
(80,228
)
29,008
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
203
(678
)
(1,404
)
INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
62,781
(38,532
)
(70,147
)
Less net cash provided by (used in) discontinued operations
(10,939
)
1,576
11,552
73,720
(40,108
)
(81,699
)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
118,312
158,420
240,119
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
192,032
$
118,312
$
158,420
COEUR MINING, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED
BALANCE SHEETS
December 31, 2017
December 31, 2016
ASSETS
In thousands, except share data
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
192,032
$
118,312
Receivables
19,069
53,415
Inventory
58,230
93,436
Ore on leach pads
73,752
64,167
Prepaid expenses and other
15,053
10,015
Assets held for sale
91,421
71,442
449,557
410,787
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Property, plant and equipment, net
254,737
193,423
Mining properties, net
829,569
550,290
Ore on leach pads
65,393
67,231
Restricted assets
20,847
17,597
Equity and debt securities
34,837
4,488
Receivables
28,750
13,745
Other
17,485
12,585
Assets held for sale
$
—
$
48,763
TOTAL ASSETS
$
1,701,175
$
1,318,909
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Accounts payable
$
48,592
$
44,660
Accrued liabilities and other
94,930
36,445
Debt
30,753
11,955
Royalty obligations
—
4,995
Reclamation
3,777
3,109
Liabilities held for sale
50,677
15,470
228,729
116,634
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Debt
380,569
198,682
Royalty obligations
—
4,292
Reclamation
117,055
85,592
Deferred tax liabilities
105,148
69,811
Other long-term liabilities
54,697
41,654
Liabilities held for sale
—
33,757
657,469
433,788
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; authorized 300,000,000
shares, issued and outstanding 185,637,724 at December 31, 2017 and
180,933,287 at December 31, 2016
1,856
1,809
Additional paid-in capital
3,357,345
3,314,590
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
2,519
(2,488
)
Accumulated deficit
(2,546,743
)
(2,545,424
)
814,977
768,487
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
$
1,701,175
$
1,318,909
Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)
2017
4Q 2017
3Q 2017
2Q 2017
1Q 2017
2016
4Q 2016
Net income (loss)
$
(1,319
)
$
7,625
$
(16,652
)
$
(10,955
)
$
18,663
$
55,352
$
(8,306
)
(Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
12,244
6,724
4,924
960
(364
)
(32,917
)
(2,020
)
Interest expense, net of capitalized interest
16,440
5,522
3,595
3,744
3,579
36,896
6,851
Income tax provision (benefit)
28,998
4,957
14,289
(1,126
)
10,878
(33,247
)
(495
)
Amortization
146,549
44,722
32,401
30,733
38,693
116,528
28,625
EBITDA
202,912
69,550
38,557
23,356
71,449
142,612
24,655
Fair value adjustments, net
864
—
—
(336
)
1,200
11,581
(1,654
)
Impairment of equity and debt securities
426
—
—
305
121
703
683
Foreign exchange (gain) loss
(1,281
)
672
39
(786
)
(1,206
)
11,455
3,595
Gain on sale of Joaquin project
(21,138
)
—
—
—
(21,138
)
—
—
(Gain) loss on sale of assets and securities
1
499
(2,051
)
(513
)
2,066
(11,334
)
339
Gain on repurchase of Rochester royalty
(2,332
)
—
—
(2,332
)
—
—
—
Loss on debt extinguishment
9,342
—
—
9,342
—
21,365
11,325
Corporate reorganization costs
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Transaction costs
3,757
2,938
819
—
—
1,199
1
Asset retirement obligation accretion
8,983
2,475
2,223
2,169
2,116
7,263
1,860
Inventory adjustments and write-downs
1,806
885
659
715
(94
)
5,590
189
Write-downs
—
—
—
—
—
4,446
—
Adjusted EBITDA
$
203,340
$
77,019
$
40,246
$
31,920
$
54,514
$
194,880
$
40,993
Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Reconciliation
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)
2017
4Q 2017
3Q 2017
2Q 2017
1Q 2017
2016
4Q 2016
Net income (loss)
$
(1,319
)
$
7,625
$
(16,652
)
$
(10,955
)
$
18,663
$
55,352
$
(8,306
)
(Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
12,244
6,724
4,924
960
(364
)
(32,917
)
(2,020
)
Fair value adjustments, net
864
—
—
(336
)
1,200
11,581
(1,654
)
Impairment of equity and debt securities
426
—
—
305
121
703
683
Write-downs
—
—
—
—
—
4,446
—
Inventory write-downs
—
—
—
—
—
3,689
—
Gain on sale of Joaquin project
(21,138
)
—
—
—
(21,138
)
—
—
(Gain) loss on sale of assets and securities
1
499
(2,051
)
(513
)
2,066
(11,334
)
339
Gain on repurchase of Rochester royalty
(2,332
)
—
—
(2,332
)
—
—
—
(Gain) loss on debt extinguishment
9,342
—
—
9,342
—
21,365
11,325
Corporate reorganization costs
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Transaction costs
3,757
2,938
819
—
—
1,199
1
Deferred tax on reorganization
—
—
—
—
—
(40,767
)
—
Foreign exchange loss (gain)
1,562
(3,643
)
(1,392
)
2,186
4,411
(299
)
511
Tax effect of adjustments(1)
816
—
(991
)
—
1,807
2,583
—
Adjusted net income (loss)
$
4,223
$
14,143
$
(15,343
)
$
(1,343
)
$
6,766
$
15,601
$
879
Adjusted net income (loss) per share - Basic
$
0.02
$
0.08
$
(0.09
)
$
(0.01
)
$
0.04
$
0.10
$
0.01
Adjusted net income (loss) per share - Diluted
$
0.02
$
0.08
$
(0.09
)
$
(0.01
)
$
0.04
$
0.10
$
0.01
Consolidated Free Cash Flow Reconciliation
(Dollars in thousands)
2017
4Q 2017
3Q 2017
2Q 2017
1Q 2017
2016
4Q 2016
Cash flow from continuing operations
$
197,160
$
91,811
$
37,308
$
24,103
$
43,938
$
96,461
$
21,423
Capital expenditures from continuing operations
136,734
47,054
28,982
37,107
23,591
94,382
28,134
Gold production royalty payments
—
—
—
—
—
27,155
—
Free cash flow
60,426
44,757
8,326
(13,004
)
20,347
(25,076
)
(6,711
)
Reconciliation of All-in Sustaining Costs per Silver Equivalent
Ounce for Year Ended December 31, 2017
Silver
Gold
In thousands except per ounce amounts
Palmarejo
Rochester
Endeavor
Total
Kensington
Wharf
Total
Total
Costs applicable to sales, including amortization (U.S. GAAP)
$
219,920
$
130,227
$
1,046
$
351,193
$
152,118
$
82,334
$
234,452
$
585,645
Amortization
73,744
22,306
301
96,351
36,022
13,012
49,034
145,385
Costs applicable to sales
$
146,176
$
107,921
$
745
$
254,842
$
116,096
$
69,322
$
185,418
$
440,260
Silver equivalent ounces sold
15,490,734
8,209,888
107,027
23,807,649
37,334,889
Gold equivalent ounces sold
125,982
99,472
225,454
Costs applicable to sales per ounce
$
9.44
$
13.15
$
6.96
$
10.70
$
922
$
697
$
822
$
11.79
Inventory adjustments
(0.08
)
(0.07
)
—
(0.08
)
(2
)
3
—
(0.05
)
Adjusted costs applicable to sales per ounce
$
9.36
$
13.08
$
6.96
$
10.62
$
920
$
700
$
822
$
11.74
Costs applicable to sales per average spot ounce
$
8.45
$
12.04
$
9.66
$
10.24
Inventory adjustments
(0.07
)
(0.07
)
(0.07
)
(0.04
)
Adjusted costs applicable to sales per average spot ounce
$
8.38
$
11.97
$
9.59
$
10.20
Costs applicable to sales
$
440,260
Treatment and refining costs
5,912
Sustaining capital(1)
65,010
General and administrative
33,616
Exploration
30,311
Reclamation
14,910
Project/pre-development costs
5,543
All-in sustaining costs
$
595,562
Silver equivalent ounces sold
23,807,649
Kensington and Wharf silver equivalent ounces sold
13,527,240
Consolidated silver equivalent ounces sold
37,334,889
All-in sustaining costs per silver equivalent ounce
$
15.95
Inventory adjustments
$
(0.05
)
Adjusted all-in sustaining costs per silver equivalent ounce
$
15.90
Consolidated silver equivalent ounces sold (average spot)
42,969,841
All-in sustaining costs per average spot silver equivalent ounce
$
13.86
Inventory adjustments
$
(0.04
)
Adjusted all-in sustaining costs per average spot silver
equivalent ounce
$
13.82
Reconciliation of All-in Sustaining Costs per Silver Equivalent
Ounce for Three Months Ended December 31, 2017
Silver
Gold
In thousands except per ounce amounts
Palmarejo
Rochester
Endeavor
Total
Kensington
Wharf
Total
Total
Costs applicable to sales, including amortization (U.S. GAAP)
$
58,775
$
41,006
$
—
$
99,781
$
42,640
$
24,033
$
66,673
$
166,454
Amortization
22,749
6,960
—
29,709
10,633
4,129
14,762
44,471
Costs applicable to sales
$
36,026
$
34,046
$
—
$
70,072
$
32,007
$
19,904
$
51,911
$
121,983
Silver equivalent ounces sold
4,680,802
2,657,975
—
7,338,777
11,232,057
Gold equivalent ounces sold
35,633
29,255
64,888
Costs applicable to sales per ounce
$
7.70
$
12.81
$
—
$
9.55
$
898
$
680
$
800
$
10.86
Inventory adjustments
(0.16
)
(0.04
)
—
(0.12
)
(2
)
2
—
(0.08
)
Adjusted costs applicable to sales per ounce
$
7.54
$
12.77
$
—
$
9.43
$
896
$
682
$
800
$
10.78
Costs applicable to sales per average spot ounce
$
6.78
$
11.41
$
8.45
$
9.21
Inventory adjustments
(0.14
)
(0.04
)
(0.10
)
(0.07
)
Adjusted costs applicable to sales per average spot ounce
$
6.64
$
11.37
$
8.35
$
9.14
Costs applicable to sales
$
121,983
Treatment and refining costs
1,600
Sustaining capital
18,520
General and administrative
9,120
Exploration
7,455
Reclamation
4,075
Project/pre-development costs
578
All-in sustaining costs
$
163,331
Silver equivalent ounces sold
7,338,777
Kensington and Wharf silver equivalent ounces sold
3,893,280
Consolidated silver equivalent ounces sold
11,232,057
All-in sustaining costs per silver equivalent ounce
$
14.53
Inventory adjustments
$
(0.08
)
Adjusted all-in sustaining costs per silver equivalent ounce
$
14.45
Consolidated silver equivalent ounces sold (average spot)
13,246,634
All-in sustaining costs per average spot silver equivalent ounce
$
12.33
Inventory adjustments
$
(0.07
)
Adjusted all-in sustaining costs per average spot silver
equivalent ounce
$
12.26
Reconciliation of All-in Sustaining Costs per Silver Equivalent
Ounce for Three Months Ended September 30, 2017
Silver
Gold
In thousands except per ounce amounts
Palmarejo
Rochester
Endeavor
Total
Kensington
Wharf
Total
Total
Costs applicable to sales, including amortization (U.S. GAAP)
$
49,669
$
27,866
$
59
$
77,594
$
35,522
$
20,553
$
56,075
$
133,669
Amortization
16,414
4,591
20
21,025
7,864
3,223
11,087
32,112
Costs applicable to sales
$
33,255
$
23,275
$
39
$
56,569
$
27,658
$
17,330
$
44,988
$
101,557
Silver equivalent ounces sold
3,386,963
1,673,704
8,027
5,068,694
8,264,174
Gold equivalent ounces sold
29,173
24,085
53,258
Costs applicable to sales per ounce
$
9.82
$
13.91
$
4.86
$
11.16
$
948
$
720
$
845
$
12.29
Inventory adjustments
(0.06
)
(0.22
)
—
(0.11
)
(2
)
(1
)
(2
)
(0.08
)
Adjusted costs applicable to sales per ounce
$
9.76
$
13.69
$
4.86
$
11.05
$
946
$
719
$
843
$
12.21
Costs applicable to sales per average spot ounce
$
8.73
$
12.66
$
10.00
$
10.47
Inventory adjustments
(0.05
)
(0.20
)
(0.10
)
(0.07
)
Adjusted costs applicable to sales per average spot ounce
$
8.68
$
12.46
$
9.90
$
10.40
Costs applicable to sales
$
101,557
Treatment and refining costs
1,408
Sustaining capital
18,126
General and administrative
7,345
Exploration
9,792
Reclamation
3,915
Project/pre-development costs
1,979
All-in sustaining costs
$
144,122
Silver equivalent ounces sold
5,068,694
Kensington and Wharf silver equivalent ounces sold
3,195,480
Consolidated silver equivalent ounces sold
8,264,174
All-in sustaining costs per silver equivalent ounce
$
17.43
Inventory adjustments
$
(0.08
)
Adjusted all-in sustaining costs per silver equivalent ounce
$
17.35
Consolidated silver equivalent ounces sold (average spot)
9,698,654
All-in sustaining costs per average spot silver equivalent ounce
$
14.86
Inventory adjustments
$
(0.07
)
Adjusted all-in sustaining costs per average spot silver
equivalent ounce
$
14.79
Reconciliation of All-in Sustaining Costs per Silver Equivalent
Ounce for Three Months Ended June 30, 2017
Silver
Gold
In thousands except per ounce amounts
Palmarejo
Rochester
Endeavor
Total
Kensington
Wharf
Total
Total
Costs applicable to sales, including amortization (U.S. GAAP)
$
48,325
$
29,099
$
586
$
78,010
$
36,335
$
18,317
$
54,652
$
132,662
Amortization
14,431
4,938
168
19,537
8,347
2,549
10,896
30,433
Costs applicable to sales
$
33,894
$
24,161
$
418
$
58,473
$
27,988
$
15,768
$
43,756
$
102,229
Silver equivalent ounces sold
2,995,623
1,774,000
59,234
4,828,857
7,860,417
Gold equivalent ounces sold
29,031
21,495
50,526
Costs applicable to sales per ounce
$
11.31
$
13.62
$
7.06
$
12.11
$
964
$
734
$
866
$
13.01
Inventory adjustments
(0.10
)
(0.08
)
—
(0.09
)
(12
)
3
(6
)
(0.09
)
Adjusted costs applicable to sales per ounce
$
11.21
$
13.54
$
7.06
$
12.02
$
952
$
737
$
860
$
12.92
Costs applicable to sales per average spot ounce
$
10.20
$
12.63
$
11.04
$
11.38
Inventory adjustments
(0.09
)
(0.07
)
(0.08
)
(0.08
)
Adjusted costs applicable to sales per average spot ounce
$
10.11
$
12.56
$
10.96
$
11.30
Costs applicable to sales
$
102,229
Treatment and refining costs
1,288
Sustaining capital
17,173
General and administrative
7,025
Exploration
7,813
Reclamation
3,581
Project/pre-development costs
1,677
All-in sustaining costs
$
140,786
Silver equivalent ounces sold
4,828,857
Kensington and Wharf silver equivalent ounces sold
3,031,560
Consolidated silver equivalent ounces sold
7,860,417
All-in sustaining costs per silver equivalent ounce
$
17.90
Inventory adjustments
$
(0.09
)
Adjusted all-in sustaining costs per silver equivalent ounce
$
17.81
Consolidated silver equivalent ounces sold (average spot)
8,990,166
All-in sustaining costs per average spot silver equivalent ounce
$
15.66
Inventory adjustments
$
(0.08
)
Adjusted all-in sustaining costs per average spot silver
equivalent ounce
$
15.58
Reconciliation of All-in Sustaining Costs per Silver Equivalent
Ounce for Three Months Ended March 31, 2017
Silver
Gold
In thousands except per ounce amounts
Palmarejo
Rochester
Endeavor
Total
Kensington
Wharf
Total
Total
Costs applicable to sales, including amortization (U.S. GAAP)
$
63,151
$
32,255
$
400
$
95,806
$
37,621
$
19,431
$
57,052
$
152,858
Amortization
20,150
5,816
113
26,079
9,178
3,111
12,289
38,368
Costs applicable to sales
$
43,001
$
26,439
$
287
$
69,727
$
28,443
$
16,320
$
44,763
$
114,490
Silver equivalent ounces sold
4,427,346
2,104,209
39,765
6,571,320
9,978,120
Gold equivalent ounces sold
32,144
24,636
56,780
Costs applicable to sales per ounce
$
9.71
$
12.56
$
7.22
$
10.61
$
885
$
662
$
788
$
11.47
Inventory adjustments
(0.03
)
0.01
—
(0.01
)
(1
)
8
3
(0.01
)
Adjusted costs applicable to sales per ounce
$
9.68
$
12.57
$
7.22
$
10.60
$
884
$
670
$
791
$
11.46
Costs applicable to sales per average spot ounce
$
8.89
$
11.80
$
9.80
$
10.33
Inventory adjustments
(0.02
)
0.01
(0.01
)
0.01
Adjusted costs applicable to sales per average spot ounce
$
8.87
$
11.81
$
9.79
$
10.34
Costs applicable to sales
$
114,490
Treatment and refining costs
1,616
Sustaining capital
11,191
General and administrative
10,125
Exploration
5,252
Reclamation
3,338
Project/pre-development costs
1,419
All-in sustaining costs
$
147,431
Silver equivalent ounces sold
6,571,320
Kensington and Wharf silver equivalent ounces sold
3,406,800
Consolidated silver equivalent ounces sold
9,978,120
All-in sustaining costs per silver equivalent ounce
$
14.77
Inventory adjustments
$
0.01
Adjusted all-in sustaining costs per silver equivalent ounce
$
14.78
Consolidated silver equivalent ounces sold (average spot)
11,093,378
All-in sustaining costs per average spot silver equivalent ounce
$
13.29
Inventory adjustments
$
0.01
Adjusted all-in sustaining costs per average spot silver
equivalent ounce
$
13.30
Reconciliation of All-in Sustaining Costs per Silver Equivalent
Ounce for Year Ended December 31, 2016
Silver
Gold
In thousands except per ounce amounts
Palmarejo
Rochester
Endeavor
Total
Kensington
Wharf
Total
Total
Costs applicable to sales, including amortization (U.S. GAAP)
$
117,419
$
111,564
$
2,363
$
231,346
$
131,518
$
87,000
$
218,518
$
449,864
Amortization
36,599
21,838
644
59,081
34,787
20,621
55,408
114,489
Costs applicable to sales
$
80,820
$
89,726
$
1,719
$
172,265
$
96,731
$
66,379
$
163,110
$
335,375
Silver equivalent ounces sold
7,538,311
7,542,740
262,078
15,343,129
29,221,609
Gold equivalent ounces sold
121,688
109,620
231,308
Costs applicable to sales per ounce
$
10.72
$
11.90
$
6.56
$
11.23
$
795
$
606
$
705
$
11.48
Inventory adjustments
(0.17
)
(0.04
)
—
(0.11
)
(5
)
(31
)
(17
)
(0.19
)
Adjusted costs applicable to sales per ounce
$
10.55
$
11.86
$
6.56
$
11.12
$
790
$
575
$
688
$
11.29
Costs applicable to sales per average spot ounce
$
9.73
$
10.97
$
10.29
$
9.98
Inventory adjustments
(0.16
)
(0.04
)
(0.10
)
(0.17
)
Adjusted costs applicable to sales per average spot ounce
$
9.57
$
10.93
$
10.19
$
9.81
Costs applicable to sales
$
335,375
Treatment and refining costs
4,307
Sustaining capital(1)
71,134
General and administrative
29,275
Exploration
12,930
Reclamation
13,291
Project/pre-development costs
5,779
All-in sustaining costs
$
472,091
Silver equivalent ounces sold
15,343,129
Kensington and Wharf silver equivalent ounces sold
13,878,480
Consolidated silver equivalent ounces sold
29,221,609
All-in sustaining costs per silver equivalent ounce
$
16.16
Inventory adjustments
$
(0.19
)
Adjusted all-in sustaining costs per silver equivalent ounce
$
15.97
Consolidated silver equivalent ounces sold (average spot)
33,600,783
All-in sustaining costs per average spot silver equivalent ounce
$
14.05
Inventory adjustments
$
(0.17
)
Adjusted all-in sustaining costs per average spot silver
equivalent ounce
$
13.88
Reconciliation of All-in Sustaining Costs per Silver Equivalent
Ounce for Three Months Ended December 31, 2016
Silver
Gold
In thousands except per ounce amounts
Palmarejo
Rochester
Endeavor
Total
Kensington
Wharf
Total
Total
Costs applicable to sales, including amortization (U.S. GAAP)
$
29,667
$
29,581
$
557
$
59,805
$
31,577
$
21,861
$
53,438
$
113,243
Amortization
8,784
5,844
148
14,776
8,584
4,982
13,566
28,342
Costs applicable to sales
$
20,883
$
23,737
$
409
$
45,029
$
22,993
$
16,879
$
39,872
$
84,901
Silver equivalent ounces sold
1,871,178
1,983,393
57,903
3,912,474
7,456,614
Gold equivalent ounces sold
28,864
30,205
59,069
Costs applicable to sales per ounce
$
11.16
$
11.97
$
7.06
$
11.51
$
797
$
559
$
675
$
11.39
Inventory adjustments
(0.15
)
0.02
—
(0.06
)
4
(3
)
1
(0.03
)
Adjusted costs applicable to sales per ounce
$
11.01
$
11.99
$
7.06
$
11.45
$
801
$
556
$
676
$
11.36
Costs applicable to sales per average spot ounce
$
10.24
$
11.14
$
10.65
$
10.08
Inventory adjustments
(0.13
)
0.02
(0.06
)
(0.02
)
Adjusted costs applicable to sales per average spot ounce
$
10.11
$
11.16
$
10.59
$
10.06
Costs applicable to sales
$
84,901
Treatment and refining costs
1,261
Sustaining capital
18,039
General and administrative
6,577
Exploration
5,261
Reclamation
3,022
Project/pre-development costs
1,507
All-in sustaining costs
$
120,568
Silver equivalent ounces sold
3,912,474
Kensington and Wharf silver equivalent ounces sold
3,544,140
Consolidated silver equivalent ounces sold
7,456,614
All-in sustaining costs per silver equivalent ounce
$
16.16
Inventory adjustments
$
(0.03
)
Adjusted all-in sustaining costs per silver equivalent ounce
$
16.13
Consolidated silver equivalent ounces sold (average spot)
8,425,437
All-in sustaining costs per average spot silver equivalent ounce
$
14.31
Inventory adjustments
$
(0.02
)
Adjusted all-in sustaining costs per average spot silver
equivalent ounce
$
14.29
Reconciliation of All-in Sustaining Costs per 60:1 Silver
Equivalent Ounce for 2018 Guidance
Silver
Gold
In thousands except per ounce amounts
Palmarejo
Rochester
Silvertip
Total Silver
Kensington
Wharf
Total Gold
Total Combined
Costs applicable to sales, including amortization (U.S. GAAP)
$
208,000
$
116,300
$
88,000
$
412,300
$
146,100
$
89,700
$
235,800
$
648,100
Amortization
63,300
18,900
20,000
102,200
40,400
12,100
52,500
154,700
Costs applicable to sales
$
144,700
$
97,400
$
68,000
$
310,100
$
105,700
$
77,600
$
183,300
$
493,400
Silver equivalent ounces sold
13,700,000
7,300,000
4,500,000
25,500,000
37,800,000
Gold equivalent ounces sold
117,500
87,500
205,000
Costs applicable to sales per ounce
$
10.50 - $11.00
$
13.25 - $13.75
$
15.00 - $15.50
$
900 - $950
$
850 - $900
Costs applicable to sales
$
493,400
Treatment and refining costs
12,000
Sustaining capital, including capital lease payments
100,000
General and administrative
33,000
Exploration
22,000
Reclamation
15,700
Project/pre-development costs
2,900
All-in sustaining costs
$
679,000
Silver equivalent ounces sold
25,500,000
Kensington and Wharf silver equivalent ounces sold
12,300,000
Consolidated silver equivalent ounces sold
37,800,000
All-in sustaining costs per silver equivalent ounce
$
17.50 - $18.00
Reconciliation of All-in Sustaining Costs per Spot Silver
Equivalent Ounce for 2018 Guidance
Silver
Gold
In thousands except per ounce amounts
Palmarejo
Rochester
Silvertip
Total Silver
Kensington
Wharf
Total Gold
Total Combined
Costs applicable to sales, including amortization (U.S. GAAP)
$
208,000
$
116,300
$
88,000
$
412,300
$
146,100
$
89,700
$
235,800
$
648,100
Amortization
63,300
18,900
20,000
102,200
40,400
12,100
52,500
154,700
Costs applicable to sales
$
144,700
$
97,400
$
68,000
$
310,100
$
105,700
$
77,600
$
183,300
$
493,400
Silver equivalent ounces sold
15,387,500
8,012,500
5,750,000
29,150,000
44,525,000
Gold equivalent ounces sold
117,500
87,500
205,000
Costs applicable to sales per ounce
$
9.25 - $9.75
$
12.00 - $12.50
$
12.00 - $12.50
$
900 - $950
$
850 - $900
Costs applicable to sales
$
493,400
Treatment and refining costs
12,000
Sustaining capital, including capital lease payments
100,000
General and administrative
33,000
Exploration
22,000
Reclamation
15,700
Project/pre-development costs
2,900
All-in sustaining costs
$
679,000
Silver equivalent ounces sold
29,150,000
Kensington and Wharf silver equivalent ounces sold
15,375,000
Consolidated silver equivalent ounces sold
44,525,000
All-in sustaining costs per silver equivalent ounce