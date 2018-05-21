Log in
COFIDE (COF)

Cofide: buyback of shares

05/21/2018 | 07:55pm CEST

PRESS RELEASE

COFIDE: BUYBACK OF SHARES

Milan, May 21 2018 - In compliance with the authorization approved by the Shareholders' Meeting and according to the notice published on April 27 2018, COFIDE-Gruppo De Benedetti S.p.A. announces that between May 14 and 18 it bought back 103,000 own shares at an average price of € 0.4884, for a total amount of € 50,301.50.

Breakdown of the transactions on a daily basis:

Date

No. of shares bought back

Average price

Total amount (in euro)

2018/05/14

13,000

0.4859

6,316.70

2018/05/15

22,000

0.4884

10,744.80

2018/05/16

23,000

0.4880

11,224.00

2018/05/17

25,000

0.4904

12,260.00

2018/05/18

20,000

0.4878

9,756.00

Total

103,000

0.4884

50,301.50

COFIDE S.p.A. now holds a total of 21,546,425 own shares, equal to 2.9958% of its share capital.

Contacts:

Communication Department Rodolfo Belcastro

Mariella Speciale Tel.: +39 02 722701 www.cofide.it

Disclaimer

COFIDE – Gruppo De Benedetti S.p.A. published this content on 21 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2018 17:54:05 UTC
