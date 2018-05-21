PRESS RELEASE
COFIDE: BUYBACK OF SHARES
Milan, May 21 2018 - In compliance with the authorization approved by the Shareholders' Meeting and according to the notice published on April 27 2018, COFIDE-Gruppo De Benedetti S.p.A. announces that between May 14 and 18 it bought back 103,000 own shares at an average price of € 0.4884, for a total amount of € 50,301.50.
Breakdown of the transactions on a daily basis:
|
Date
|
No. of shares bought back
|
Average price
|
Total amount (in euro)
|
2018/05/14
|
13,000
|
0.4859
|
6,316.70
|
2018/05/15
|
22,000
|
0.4884
|
10,744.80
|
2018/05/16
|
23,000
|
0.4880
|
11,224.00
|
2018/05/17
|
25,000
|
0.4904
|
12,260.00
|
2018/05/18
|
20,000
|
0.4878
|
9,756.00
|
Total
|
103,000
|
0.4884
|
50,301.50
COFIDE S.p.A. now holds a total of 21,546,425 own shares, equal to 2.9958% of its share capital.
