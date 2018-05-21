PRESS RELEASE

COFIDE: BUYBACK OF SHARES

Milan, May 21 2018 - In compliance with the authorization approved by the Shareholders' Meeting and according to the notice published on April 27 2018, COFIDE-Gruppo De Benedetti S.p.A. announces that between May 14 and 18 it bought back 103,000 own shares at an average price of € 0.4884, for a total amount of € 50,301.50.

Breakdown of the transactions on a daily basis:

Date No. of shares bought back Average price Total amount (in euro) 2018/05/14 13,000 0.4859 6,316.70 2018/05/15 22,000 0.4884 10,744.80 2018/05/16 23,000 0.4880 11,224.00 2018/05/17 25,000 0.4904 12,260.00 2018/05/18 20,000 0.4878 9,756.00 Total 103,000 0.4884 50,301.50

COFIDE S.p.A. now holds a total of 21,546,425 own shares, equal to 2.9958% of its share capital.

