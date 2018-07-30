PRESS RELEASE

COFIDE: BUYBACK OF SHARES

Milan, July 30 2018 - In compliance with the authorization approved by the Shareholders' Meeting and according to the notice published on April 27 2018, COFIDE - Gruppo De Benedetti S.p.A. announces that between July 23 and 27 it bought back 79,988 own shares at an average price of € 0.4465, for a total amount of € 35,713.12.

Breakdown of the transactions on a daily basis:

Date No. of shares bought back Average price Total amount (in euro) 2018/07/23 34,980 0.4508 15,768.98 2018/07/24 3,500 0.4458 1,560.30 2018/07/25 11,500 0.4441 5,107.15 2018/07/26 20,376 0.4443 9,053.06 2018/07/27 9,632 0.4385 4,223.63 Total 79,988 0.4465 35,713.12

COFIDE S.p.A. now holds a total of 22,789,884 own shares, equal to 3.1687% of its share capital.

***

Contacts:

Communication Department Rodolfo Belcastro

Mariella Speciale Tel.: +39 02 722701 www.cofide.it