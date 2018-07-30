Log in
COFIDE (COF)

COFIDE (COF)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 07/30 05:18:00 pm
0.459 EUR   +7.12%
Cofide: buyback of shares

07/30/2018 | 07:47pm CEST

PRESS RELEASE

COFIDE: BUYBACK OF SHARES

Milan, July 30 2018 - In compliance with the authorization approved by the Shareholders' Meeting and according to the notice published on April 27 2018, COFIDE - Gruppo De Benedetti S.p.A. announces that between July 23 and 27 it bought back 79,988 own shares at an average price of € 0.4465, for a total amount of € 35,713.12.

Breakdown of the transactions on a daily basis:

Date

No. of shares bought back

Average price

Total amount (in euro)

2018/07/23

34,980

0.4508

15,768.98

2018/07/24

3,500

0.4458

1,560.30

2018/07/25

11,500

0.4441

5,107.15

2018/07/26

20,376

0.4443

9,053.06

2018/07/27

9,632

0.4385

4,223.63

Total

79,988

0.4465

35,713.12

COFIDE S.p.A. now holds a total of 22,789,884 own shares, equal to 3.1687% of its share capital.

***

Contacts:

Communication Department Rodolfo Belcastro

Mariella Speciale Tel.: +39 02 722701 www.cofide.it

Disclaimer

COFIDE – Gruppo De Benedetti S.p.A. published this content on 30 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2018 17:46:02 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,33%
P/E ratio 2018 4,76
P/E ratio 2019 4,29
Capi. / Sales 2018 0
Capi. / Sales 2019 0
Capitalization 312 M
Chart COFIDE
Duration : Period :
COFIDE Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COFIDE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,54 €
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rodolfo de Benedetti Executive Chairman
Francesco Guasti Independent Non-Executive Director
Marco Diego de Benedetti Non-Executive Director
Pierluigi Ferrero Non-Executive Director
Paola Dubini Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COFIDE-25.99%364
3M COMPANY-11.65%123 464
SIEMENS3.99%119 298
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL3.90%118 851
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-25.16%114 212
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED8.42%48 738
