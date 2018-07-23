Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cogent Communications Holdings Inc    CCOI

COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS INC (CCOI)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Cogent Communications : to Host Second Quarter Earnings Call on August 2, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2018 | 04:32pm CEST

WASHINGTON, July 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCOI) will host a conference call with financial analysts at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on August 2, 2018 to discuss Cogent's operating results for the second quarter of 2018. Cogent will issue a press release announcing the operating results at 7:00 a.m. (ET) on August 2, 2018.

To participate, investors and other interested parties may access the earnings call as follows:


Dial-in Numbers:     

1-800-668-4132 for U.S. callers

1-224-357-2196 for international callers

Internet:                    

An audio webcast is accessible under "Events" in the "News" section of Cogent's website at www.cogentco.com/events and will remain available through August 22, 2018.

Telephone Replay: 

Thursday, August 2, 2018 at 11:30 a.m. (ET) and continuing through 11:30 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, August 9, 2018. 


To listen to the replay, please dial 1-404-537-3406, Access code 5896218

Cogent Communications Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Cogent Communications) (PRNewsfoto/Cogent Communications Holdings,)

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ: CCOI) is a multinational, Tier 1 facilities-based ISP, consistently ranked as one of the top five Internet backbone networks in the world. Cogent specializes in providing businesses with high speed Internet access, Ethernet transport and colocation services. Cogent's facilities-based, all-optical IP network provides services in over 195 markets globally.

Since its inception, Cogent has unleashed the benefits of IP technology, building one of the largest and highest capacity IP networks in the world. This network enables Cogent to offer large bandwidth connections at highly competitive prices. Cogent also offers superior customer support by virtue of its end-to-end control of service delivery and network monitoring.

Cogent Communications is headquartered at 2450 N Street, NW, Washington, D.C. 20037. For more information, visit www.cogentco.com. Cogent Communications can be reached in the United States at (202) 295-4200 or via email at [email protected].

Information in this release may involve expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions or strategies regarding the future.  These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties.  All forward-looking statements included in this release are based upon information available to Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. as of the date of the release, and we assume no obligation to update any such forward-looking statement.  The statements in this release are not guarantees of future performance and actual results could differ materially from our current expectations.  Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences.  Some of the factors and risks associated with our business are discussed in Cogent's registration statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in its other reports filed from time to time with the SEC.

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cogent-communications-to-host-second-quarter-earnings-call-on-august-2-2018-300684813.html

SOURCE Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLD
04:43pCOGENT COMMUNICATIONS : to Host Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Call on August 2, 2..
PU
04:32pCOGENT COMMUNICATIONS : to Host Second Quarter Earnings Call on August 2, 2018
PR
06/18INSIDER TRADING ACTIVITY COGENT COMM : CCOI) – VP Sold 3,000 shares of Sto..
AQ
06/05INSIDER TRADING ACTIVITY COGENT COMM : CCOI) – CFO Sold 4,500 shares of St..
AQ
05/30COGENT COMMUNICATIONS : CEO to Present at Upcoming Conference
PR
05/24COGENT COMMUNICATIONS : CEO to Present at Two Upcoming Conferences
PR
05/16COGENT COMMUNICATIONS : CEO to Present at Upcoming Conference
PR
05/16COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/11INSIDER TRADING ACTIVITY COGENT COMM : CCOI) – CRO Sold 2,000 shares of St..
AQ
05/03COGENT COMMUNICATIONS (NASDAQ : CCOI) reported earnings of $0.15 per share meeti..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/11Cogent Comms hits month's low on DB Sell rating 
07/11Deutsche adds Cogent to short-term sell list 
06/11Oppenheimer raises its Cogent Communications target to 10% upside 
05/29RBC goes to Neutral stance on Cogent Communications 
05/0818 DIVIDEND INCREASES : April 30-May 4, 2018 
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.