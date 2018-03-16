Log in
COGENTIX MEDICAL INC (CGNT)
Brower Piven Commences an Investigation into the Proposed Sale of Cogentix Medical, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm for Additional Information

03/16/2018 | 08:23pm CET

The securities litigation law firm of Brower Piven, A Professional Corporation, has commenced an investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of state law by the Board of Directors of Cogentix Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: CGNT) (“Cogentix” or the “Company”) relating to the proposed buyout of Cogentix by LABORIE Medical Technologies.

Under the terms of the agreement, Cogentix shareholders are anticipated to receive $3.85 in cash for each share of Cogentix common stock held. The firm’s investigation seeks to determine, among other things, whether the Company’s Board of Directors failed to satisfy their duties to shareholders, including whether the Board adequately pursued alternatives to the acquisition and whether the Board obtained the best price possible for the Company’s shares of common stock.

If you currently own common stock of Cogentix and believe that the proposed buyout price is too low, and you would like to learn more about the investigation being conducted, without cost or obligation to you, please contact Brower Piven either by email at [email protected] or by telephone at (410) 415-6616.

Attorneys at Brower Piven have extensive experience in litigating securities and other class action cases and have been advocating for the rights of shareholders since the 1980s.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 56,0 M
EBIT 2017 -0,78 M
Net income 2017 -0,64 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
Capi. / Sales 2017 4,16x
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,65x
Capitalization 233 M
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Darin Hammers President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Uri Geiger Chairman
Daniel P. Merz Vice President-Operations & Regulatory Affairs
Brett A. Reynolds CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Senior Vice President
Lewis C. Pell Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COGENTIX MEDICAL INC21.59%234
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC13.29%86 262
DANAHER CORPORATION10.13%71 710
INTUITIVE SURGICAL20.78%49 772
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION12.99%38 511
ILLUMINA15.24%37 270
