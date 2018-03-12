Log in
COGENTIX MEDICAL INC (CGNT)

COGENTIX MEDICAL INC (CGNT)
News

Cogentix Medical Inc : to Host Earnings Call

03/12/2018 | 05:03pm CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2018 / Cogentix Medical Inc (NASDAQ: CGNT) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q4 Earnings Call to be held on March 12, 2018, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/556

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 56,2 M
EBIT 2017 -0,71 M
Net income 2017 -0,64 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
Capi. / Sales 2017 3,65x
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,18x
Capitalization 205 M
Managers
NameTitle
Darin Hammers President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Uri Geiger Chairman
Daniel P. Merz Vice President-Operations & Regulatory Affairs
Brett A. Reynolds CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Senior Vice President
Lewis C. Pell Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COGENTIX MEDICAL INC6.98%208
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC14.75%87 373
DANAHER CORPORATION9.47%72 366
INTUITIVE SURGICAL20.69%49 799
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION12.34%39 240
ROYAL PHILIPS1.00%36 881
