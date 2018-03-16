Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Whether the Sale of Cogentix Medical, Inc. to LABORIE Medical Technologies is Fair to Shareholders – CGNT

The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:
To: All Persons or Entities who purchased Cogentix Medical, Inc. (“Cogentix
Medical” or the “Company”) (NASDAQCM: CGNT) stock prior
to March 11, 2018.
You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced
an investigation into the fairness of the sale
of Cogentix Medical for $3.85 per share. To learn more about the
action and your rights, go to:
http://www.zlk.com/mna/cogentix-medical-inc
or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or
by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There
is no cost or obligation to you.
The investigation concerns whether the Board of Cogentix Medical
breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately
shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and
whether LABORIE Medical Technologies is underpaying for Cogentix Medical
shares, thus unlawfully harming Cogentix Medical shareholders.
Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York,
Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have
extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving
financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in
securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of
dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please
feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney
advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180316005446/en/