COGENTIX MEDICAL INC (CGNT)

COGENTIX MEDICAL INC (CGNT)
  Report  
News 
News Summary

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Whether the Sale of Cogentix Medical, Inc. to LABORIE Medical Technologies is Fair to Shareholders – CGNT

03/16/2018 | 03:11pm CET

The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased Cogentix Medical, Inc. (“Cogentix Medical” or the “Company”) (NASDAQCM: CGNT) stock prior to March 11, 2018.

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of Cogentix Medical for $3.85 per share. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

http://www.zlk.com/mna/cogentix-medical-inc

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The investigation concerns whether the Board of Cogentix Medical breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether LABORIE Medical Technologies is underpaying for Cogentix Medical shares, thus unlawfully harming Cogentix Medical shareholders.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2018
