Cognizant : Named One of America's Best Employers for Women by Forbes

TEANECK, N.J., July 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) today announced it has been named to the Forbes Best Employers for Women list, the business magazine's first-ever ranking of the top 300 companies best supporting their female employees in a range of areas, including pay equity and opportunities for advancement.

Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to determine the rankings by surveying 40,000 Americans, including 25,000 women, working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees. Respondents anonymously rated their organizations on criteria such as working conditions, diversity and how likely they would be to recommend their employer to others. The final list ranks the 300 employers receiving the most recommendations as well as having the most gender-diverse boards and executive ranks, with Cognizant at No. 74. See the full rankings here.

"Companies with a diverse workforce and an inclusive work environment are better equipped to meet the demands of an increasingly competitive digital world," said Karen McLoughlin, Cognizant Chief Financial Officer. "Cognizant is committed to supporting and advancing its female employees through programs like Women Empowered, a global initiative that focuses on diversity and inclusion of women and provides training, collaboration, support, mentorship, and professional development opportunities. We are honored to be named one of America's Best Employers for Women and are also focused on the next generation of women STEM leaders through the efforts of our U.S. Foundation and other initiatives around the world."

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) is one of the world's leading professional services companies, transforming clients' business, operating and technology models for the digital era. Our unique industry-based, consultative approach helps clients envision, build and run more innovative and efficient businesses. Headquartered in the U.S., Cognizant is ranked 195 on the Fortune 500 and is consistently listed among the most admired companies in the world. Learn how Cognizant helps clients lead with digital at www.cognizant.com or follow us @Cognizant

