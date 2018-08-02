Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Cohen & Steers, Inc.    CNS

COHEN & STEERS, INC. (CNS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Cohen & Steers, Inc. : Declares Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2018 | 10:31pm CEST

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend for the third quarter of 2018 in the amount of $0.33 per share of common stock.  The dividend will be payable on August 30, 2018 to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 16, 2018.

About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seattle.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cohen--steers-inc-declares-quarterly-dividend-300691455.html

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COHEN & STEERS, INC.
10:31pCOHEN & STEERS, INC. : Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
07/23Free Research Report as Northern Trust’s Quarterly Earnings Advanced 50%
AC
07/18COHEN & STEERS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
07/18COHEN & STEERS : Reports Results For Second Quarter 2018
PR
07/11COHEN & STEERS, INC. : to Release Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results on July ..
PR
07/10COHEN & STEERS : Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For..
PR
07/05COHEN & STEERS REIT/PFD FD : & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. RNP N..
AQ
06/11COHEN & STEERS : Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For..
PR
05/31COHEN & STEERS SELECT PREF & FD : & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc..
AQ
05/30COHEN & STEERS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/19Cohen & Steers Inc. (CNS) CEO Robert Steers on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Cal.. 
07/19Cohen & Steers, Inc. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/19FINANCIALS - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS : 00 pm (07/19/2018) 
07/18Cohen & Steers misses by $0.02, misses on revenue 
07/17Notable earnings after Wednesday?s close 
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.