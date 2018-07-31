Cohen & Steers : Funds Quarterly Data Now Available

NEW YORK, July 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) announced today that June 30, 2018 quarter-end data for its open-end and closed-end funds, including portfolio holdings, are now available on the firm's website, cohenandsteers.com.

The information for Cohen & Steers' funds includes performance, share price, NAV, premiums and discounts, distribution history and expense ratios. Additional information that is updated regularly includes portfolio holdings, declared distributions and distribution tax characteristics.

Website: http://www.cohenandsteers.com/

Symbol: (NYSE: CNS)

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seattle.

Please consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of any Cohen & Steers U.S. registered open-end fund carefully before investing. This and other information may be obtained by visiting cohenandsteers.com or by calling 800.330.7348 and requesting a summary prospectus and prospectus. Please read the summary prospectus and prospectus carefully before investing.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of a closed-end fund carefully before investing. You can obtain the fund's most recent periodic reports, when available, and other regulatory filings by contacting your financial advisor or visiting cohenandsteers.com. These reports and other filings can also be found on the Securities and Exchange Commission's EDGAR Database. You should read these reports and other filings carefully before investing.

The Cohen & Steers funds' shares are not FDIC insured, not bank guaranteed and may lose value. Cohen & Steers U.S. registered open-end funds are distributed by Cohen & Steers Securities, LLC, and are only available to U.S. residents.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cohen--steers-funds-quarterly-data-now-available-300689679.html

SOURCE Cohen & Steers