Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Cohen & Steers infrastucture Fund Inc    UTF

COHEN & STEERS INFRASTUCTURE FUND INC (UTF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Cohen & Steers : Funds Quarterly Data Now Available

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2018 | 11:04pm CEST

NEW YORK, July 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) announced today that June 30, 2018 quarter-end data for its open-end and closed-end funds, including portfolio holdings, are now available on the firm's website, cohenandsteers.com.

The information for Cohen & Steers' funds includes performance, share price, NAV, premiums and discounts, distribution history and expense ratios. Additional information that is updated regularly includes portfolio holdings, declared distributions and distribution tax characteristics.

Website: http://www.cohenandsteers.com/
Symbol: (NYSE: CNS)

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seattle.

Please consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of any Cohen & Steers U.S. registered open-end fund carefully before investing. This and other information may be obtained by visiting cohenandsteers.com or by calling 800.330.7348 and requesting a summary prospectus and prospectus. Please read the summary prospectus and prospectus carefully before investing.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of a closed-end fund carefully before investing. You can obtain the fund's most recent periodic reports, when available, and other regulatory filings by contacting your financial advisor or visiting cohenandsteers.com. These reports and other filings can also be found on the Securities and Exchange Commission's EDGAR Database. You should read these reports and other filings carefully before investing.

The Cohen & Steers funds' shares are not FDIC insured, not bank guaranteed and may lose value. Cohen & Steers U.S. registered open-end funds are distributed by Cohen & Steers Securities, LLC, and are only available to U.S. residents.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cohen--steers-funds-quarterly-data-now-available-300689679.html

SOURCE Cohen & Steers


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COHEN & STEERS INFRASTUCTU
11:04pCOHEN & STEERS : Funds Quarterly Data Now Available
PR
07/26COHEN & STEERS : Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (UTF) Notification of Sources of Dist..
PR
06/21COHEN & STEERS : Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (UTF) Notification of Sources of Dist..
PR
06/15COHEN & STEERS : Closed-End Funds Declare Distributions for July, August and Sep..
PR
05/21COHEN & STEERS : Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (UTF) Notification of Sources of Dist..
PR
04/23COHEN & STEERS : Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (UTF) Notification of Sources of Dist..
PR
03/28COHEN & STEERS : Closed-End Funds Declare Distributions for April, May and June ..
PR
03/26COHEN & STEERS : Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (UTF) Notification of Sources of Dist..
PR
03/20COHEN & STEERS INFRASTUCTURE FUND : & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (UTF) Ex-D..
AQ
03/05COHEN & STEERS : Funds Win Performance Awards From Lipper
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/19CLOSED-END FUNDS : These 5 Funds Have A History Of Raising Distributions 
07/11THE 8% INCOME PORTFOLIO : Durable Income In Good Times And Bad - Mid-Year Review 
07/07RETIREMENT : Should You Prepare For The Next Downturn Now? 
07/05Cohen & Steers declares monthly distributions 
07/02GREEN DOT PORTFOLIO : June 2018 Update 
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.