Coherent, Inc. : Reports First Fiscal Quarter Results

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ, COHR), one of the world's leading providers of lasers, laser-based technologies and laser-based system solutions in a broad range of scientific, commercial and industrial applications, today announced financial results for its first fiscal quarter ended December 30, 2017.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS



Three Months Ended

Dec. 30, 2017

Sep. 30, 2017

Dec. 31, 2016 GAAP Results









(in millions except per share data)









Net sales $ 477.6



$ 490.3



$ 346.1

Net income $ 41.9



$ 73.8



$ 30.4

Diluted EPS $ 1.67



$ 2.96



$ 1.23













Non-GAAP Results









(in millions except per share data)







Net income $ 88.6



$ 92.5



$ 63.4

Diluted EPS $ 3.54



$ 3.72



$ 2.57



FIRST FISCAL QUARTER DETAILS

For the first fiscal quarter ended December 30, 2017, Coherent announced net sales of $477.6 million and net income, on a U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis, of $41.9 million, or $1.67 per diluted share. These results include $41.7 million, or $1.67 per diluted share, of largely one time additional income tax expense due to the provisions under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act as well as a $12.5 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, benefit from the adoption of new rules for accounting for excess tax benefits and deficiencies for employee stock-based compensation. The Securities and Exchange Commission has issued rules that allow for a measurement period of up to one year after the enactment date of the Tax Act to finalize the recording of the related tax impacts. Coherent currently anticipates finalizing and recording any resulting adjustments by the end of the quarter ending September 29, 2018. These results compare to net sales of $346.1 million and net income of $30.4 million, or $1.23 per diluted share, for the first quarter of fiscal 2017.

Non-GAAP net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2018 was $88.6 million, or $3.54 per diluted share. Non-GAAP net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2017 was $63.4 million, or $2.57 per diluted share. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures for the three months ended December 30, 2017, September 30, 2017 and December 31, 2016 appear in the financial statements portion of this release under the heading "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP net income."

Net sales for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 were $490.3 million and net income, on a GAAP basis, was $73.8 million, or $2.96 per diluted share. Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 was $92.5 million, or $3.72 per diluted share.

As previously announced, on November 7, 2016, Coherent completed its acquisition of Rofin-Sinar Technologies, Inc. ("Rofin"), one of the world's leading developers and manufacturers of high-performance industrial laser sources and laser-based solutions and components. As a result, Rofin's operating results were consolidated for the period from November 7, 2016 through December 31, 2016 in Coherent's first fiscal quarter results ended December 31, 2016, and a full quarter of Rofin's operating results in Coherent's fourth and first fiscal quarter results ended September 30, 2017 and December 30, 2017, respectively.

"There has been a lot of turbulence in the display market over the last several weeks, raising investors' concerns about the timing and/or sustainability of the investment cycle. We conducted a channel check and the results indicated no current sign of customers seeking to delay or cancel deliveries of existing ELA systems. We also reviewed fab utilization rates and system installations and concluded that service revenues are in-line with our expectations. During the quarter, orders from semicap applications were strong for expansion of memory capacity. We received our first volume order for high-power fiber lasers from one of the largest Chinese machine tool manufacturers. We also saw a solid uptick in medical device manufacturing workstations," stated John Ambroseo, Coherent's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We were pleased with our financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2018, which enabled another €75 million voluntary debt payment. We have now repaid approximately one third of the debt used to finance the Rofin transaction. In addition, as a result of our strong cash generation, our Board has approved a share repurchase authorization of up to $100 million," he added.

CONFERENCE CALL REMINDER

Summarized statement of operations information is as follows (unaudited, in thousands except per share data):



Three Months Ended

Dec. 30, 2017

Sep. 30, 2017

Dec. 31, 2016











Net sales $ 477,565



$ 490,298



$ 346,073

Cost of sales(A)(B)(D)(E)(F) 260,542



268,244



204,559

Gross profit 217,023



222,054



141,514

Operating expenses:









Research & development(A)(B)(F) 31,392



31,063



27,084

Selling, general & administrative(A)(B)(E)(F)(G) 73,437



73,482



73,768

Gain from business combination(C) —



—



(5,416)

Impairment of assets held for sale (I) 265



2,916



—

Amortization of intangible assets(D) 2,606



2,964



3,878

Total operating expenses 107,700



110,425



99,314

Income from operations 109,323



111,629



42,200

Other income (expense), net(B) (H) (8,500)



(10,415)



5,172

Income from continuing operations, before income taxes 100,823



101,214



47,372

Provision for income taxes(J) 58,920



28,327



16,674

Net income from continuing operations 41,903



72,887



30,698

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (2)



865



(290)

Net income $ 41,901



$ 73,752



$ 30,408













Net income (loss) per share:









Basic from continuing operations 1.70



2.97



1.26

Basic from discontinued operations —



0.03



(0.01)

Basic earnings per share $ 1.70



$ 3.00



$ 1.25

Diluted from continuing operations 1.67



2.93



1.25

Diluted from discontinued operations —



0.03



(0.01)

Diluted earnings per share $ 1.67



$ 2.96



$ 1.23













Shares used in computations:









Basic 24,635



24,568



24,347

Diluted 25,025



24,883



24,644



(A) Stock-based compensation expense included in operating results is summarized below (all footnote amounts are unaudited, in thousands, except per share data):

Stock-based compensation expense Three Months Ended

Dec. 30, 2017

Sep. 30, 2017

Dec. 31, 2016 Cost of sales $ 988



$ 923



$ 960

Research & development 668



684



1,053

Selling, general & administrative 5,420



5,588



7,642

Impact on income from operations $ 7,076



$ 7,195



$ 9,655





For the quarters ended December 30, 2017, September 30, 2017 and December 31, 2016, the impact on net income, net of tax was $5,467 ($0.22 per diluted share), $5,277 ($0.21 per diluted share) and $8,166 ($0.33 per diluted share), respectively.



(B) Changes in deferred compensation plan liabilities are included in cost of sales and operating expenses while gains and losses on deferred compensation plan assets are included in other income (expense), net. Deferred compensation expense (benefit) included in operating results is summarized below:

Deferred compensation expense (benefit) Three Months Ended

Dec. 30, 2017

Sep. 30, 2017

Dec. 31, 2016 Cost of sales $ 78



$ 43



$ 1

Research & development 359



133



25

Selling, general & administrative 1,627



692



(62)

Impact on income from operations $ 2,064



$ 868



$ (36)





For the quarters ended December 30, 2017, September 30, 2017 and December 31, 2016, the impact on other income (expense), net from gains or losses on deferred compensation plan assets was income of $1,906, $883 and $10, respectively.



(C) For the quarter ended December 31, 2016, the gain from business combination was $5,416 ($3,426 net of tax ($0.14 per diluted share)).



(D) For the quarters ended December 30, 2017, September 30, 2017 and December 31, 2016, the impact of amortization of intangibles expense was $15,100 ($10,773 net of tax ($0.43 per diluted share)), $16,253 ($11,546 net of tax ($0.46 per diluted share)), and $12,088 ($7,726 net of tax ($0.31 per diluted share)), respectively.



(E) For the quarter ended December 31, 2016, the impact of inventory and favorable lease step-up costs related to acquisitions was $9,304 ($6,469 net of tax ($0.26 per diluted share)).



(F) For the quarters ended December 30, 2017, September 30, 2017 and December 31, 2016, the impact of restructuring charges was $1,160 ($850 net of tax ($0.04 per diluted share)), $3,201 ($2,273 net of tax ($0.09 per diluted share)) and $7,062 ($4,600 net of tax ($0.19 per diluted share)), respectively.



(G) The quarter ended December 31, 2016 included $14,228 ($14,492 net of tax ($0.59 per diluted share)) of costs related to the acquisition of Rofin.



(H) For the quarter ended December 31, 2016, the gain on our hedge of the debt commitment and issuance of the debt was $11,298 ($7,147 net of tax ($0.29 per diluted share)) and interest expense on the debt commitment was $2,665 ($1,844 net of tax ($0.07 per diluted share)).



(I) For the quarters ended December 30, 2017 and September 30, 2017, the impairment of net assets held for sale was $265 ($265 net of tax ($0.01 per diluted share)) and $2,916 ($1,885 net of tax ($0.08 per diluted share)), respectively.



(J) The quarter ended December 30, 2017 included $41,745 ($1.67 per diluted share) non-recurring tax expense due to the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act transition tax and deferred tax remeasurement and $12,451 ($0.50 per diluted share) tax benefit from the adoption of new rules for accounting for excess tax benefits and tax deficiencies for employee stock-based compensation. The quarter ended September 30, 2017 included $1,358 ($0.05 per diluted share) non-recurring tax benefit from the closure of audits.

Summarized balance sheet information is as follows (unaudited, in thousands):



Dec. 30, 2017

Sept. 30, 2017 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments $ 424,546



$ 476,673

Accounts receivable, net 309,132



305,668

Inventories 432,809



414,807

Prepaid expenses and other assets 77,003



70,268

Assets held-for-sale 8,577



44,248

Total current assets 1,252,067



1,311,664

Property and equipment, net 291,308



278,850

Other assets 733,284



747,286

Total assets $ 2,276,659



$ 2,337,800









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Short-term borrowings $ 6,928



$ 5,078

Accounts payable 81,397



75,860

Other current liabilities 304,876



338,207

Total current liabilities 393,201



419,145

Other long-term liabilities 688,077



755,391

Total stockholders' equity 1,195,381



1,163,264

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,276,659



$ 2,337,800



Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP net income (unaudited, in thousands (other than per share data), net of tax):



Three Months Ended

Dec. 30, 2017

Sep. 30, 2017

Dec. 31, 2016 GAAP net income from continuing operations $ 41,903



$ 72,887



$ 30,698

Stock-based compensation expense 5,467



5,277



8,166

Amortization of intangible assets 10,773



11,546



7,726

Restructuring charges 850



2,273



4,600

Gain on business combination —



—



(3,426)

Non-recurring tax expense (benefit) 41,745



(1,358)



—

Tax benefit from stock-based compensation expense (12,451)



—



—

Impairment of assets held for sale 265



1,885



—

Acquisition-related costs —



—



14,492

Interest expense on debt commitment —



—



1,844

Gain on hedge of debt and debt commitment —



—



(7,147)

Purchase accounting step-up —



—



6,469

Non-GAAP net income $ 88,552



$ 92,510



$ 63,422

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $ 3.54



$ 3.72



$ 2.57



RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES

The Company and its business are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, risks associated with growth in demand for our products, customer acceptance of our products, the worldwide demand for flat panel displays, the demand for and use of our products in commercial applications, our ability to general sufficient cash to fund capital spending or debt repayment, our successful implementation of our customer design wins, our and our customers' exposure to risks associated with worldwide economic conditions, our customers' ability to cancel long-term purchase orders, the ability of our customers to forecast their own end markets, our ability to accurately forecast future periods, customer acceptance and adoption of our new product offerings, continued timely availability of products and materials from our suppliers, our ability to timely ship our products and our customers' ability to accept such shipments, our ability to have our customers qualify our product offerings, worldwide government economic policies, our ability to integrate the business of Rofin successfully, manage our expanded operations and achieve anticipated synergies, and other risks identified in the Company's SEC filings. Readers are encouraged to refer to the risk disclosures and critical accounting policies described in the Company's reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K, as applicable and as filed from time-to-time by the Company.

Founded in 1966, Coherent, Inc. is one of the world's leading providers of lasers, laser-based technologies and laser-based system solutions for scientific, commercial and industrial customers. Our common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and is part of the Russell 1000 and Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index. For more information about Coherent, visit the company's website at www.coherent.com for product and financial updates.

