COHERENT, INC. (COHR)
Coherent : to Present at Oppenheimer's 3rd Annual Midwest Corporate Access Day in Chicago

08/02/2018 | 02:32am CEST

Contact:

Kevin Palatnik

EVP & Chief Financial Officer +1 (408) 764-4110

[email protected]

For Immediate Release:

Coherent, Inc. to Present at Oppenheimer's 3rd Annual Midwest

Corporate Access Day in Chicago

SANTA CLARA, CA., August 1, 2018 -- Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHR) today announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer John Ambroseo, and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Kevin Palatnik, will participate in the Oppenheimer 3rd Annual Midwest Corporate Access Day in Chicago on August 15, 2018 at the Four Seasons Hotel in Chicago, IL.

###

Founded in 1966, Coherent, Inc. is one of the world's leading providers of lasers, laser-based technologies and laser-based system solutions for scientific, commercial and industrial customers. Our common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and is part of the Russell 1000 and Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index. For more information about Coherent, visit the company's website at http://www.coherent.com for product and financial updates.

5100 Patrick Henry Dr., Santa Clara, CA 95054 | (800) 527-3786 |www.coherent.com

Coherent Inc. published this content on 01 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2018 00:31:03 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 960 M
EBIT 2018 525 M
Net income 2018 255 M
Debt 2018 110 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 15,54
P/E ratio 2019 12,08
EV / Sales 2018 2,12x
EV / Sales 2019 1,84x
Capitalization 4 047 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 238 $
Spread / Average Target 50%
Managers
NameTitle
John R. Ambroseo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Garry W. Rogerson Chairman
Kevin S. Palatnik CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Sandeep S. Vij Independent Director
Susan M. James Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COHERENT, INC.-36.49%4 047
INTEL CORPORATION4.20%222 235
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%208 315
NVIDIA CORPORATION26.54%148 187
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS6.19%108 572
BROADCOM INC-13.67%96 343
