Columbia Bank :'s Third Annual Warm Hearts Winter Drive Raises Over $220,000 To Benefit Northwest Homeless Shelters

TACOMA, Wash., Jan. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia Bank announced today that $220,365 and 6,542 items of warm winter wear and supplies were donated for the benefit of 58 local homeless shelters across the Pacific Northwest during the Bank's third annual Warm Hearts Winter Drive. Through kindhearted donations from customers, employees and the community, Columbia Bank surpassed funds raised in the prior year by more than $10,000. Columbia Bank has raised a total of $587,302 for homeless shelters in just three winter holiday seasons.

"Homelessness is impacting the Northwest more than ever before, with tent cities, encampments, and people sleeping in cars or in doorways throughout many of our local communities," said Hadley Robbins, President and Chief Executive Officer of Columbia. "This is a heartbreaking problem that affects everyone in our region. We wish to thank all of the many individuals and local businesses that have participated in our Warm Hearts Winter Drive for their generous gifts and donations that are making a difference for the lives of those affected."

Columbia donates 100 percent of the funds and winter wear collected to shelters and relief organizations in the communities where collected. The Columbia Bank Warm Hearts Winter Drive, started in 2015, is a bank wide, employee-led program to provide aid to those experiencing homelessness throughout the Pacific Northwest.

