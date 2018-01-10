Columbia Bank :'s Third Annual Warm Hearts Winter Drive Raises Over $220,000 To Benefit Northwest Homeless Shelters

Log in
01/10/2018 | 06:14pm CET

TACOMA, Wash., Jan. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia Bank announced today that $220,365 and 6,542 items of warm winter wear and supplies were donated for the benefit of 58 local homeless shelters across the Pacific Northwest during the Bank's third annual Warm Hearts Winter Drive. Through kindhearted donations from customers, employees and the community, Columbia Bank surpassed funds raised in the prior year by more than $10,000. Columbia Bank has raised a total of $587,302 for homeless shelters in just three winter holiday seasons.

Columbia Bank logo. (PRNewsFoto/Columbia Bank)

"Homelessness is impacting the Northwest more than ever before, with tent cities, encampments, and people sleeping in cars or in doorways throughout many of our local communities," said Hadley Robbins, President and Chief Executive Officer of Columbia. "This is a heartbreaking problem that affects everyone in our region.  We wish to thank all of the many individuals and local businesses that have participated in our Warm Hearts Winter Drive for their generous gifts and donations that are making a difference for the lives of those affected." 

Columbia donates 100 percent of the funds and winter wear collected to shelters and relief organizations in the communities where collected. The Columbia Bank Warm Hearts Winter Drive, started in 2015, is a bank wide, employee-led program to provide aid to those experiencing homelessness throughout the Pacific Northwest.

About Columbia Bank

Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB) is the holding company of Columbia Bank, a Washington state-chartered full-service commercial bank with locations throughout Washington, Oregon and Idaho. For the eleventh consecutive year, the bank was named in 2017 as one of Puget Sound Business Journal's "Washington's Best Workplaces." Columbia ranked in the top 30 on the 2017 Forbes list of best banks. More information about Columbia can be found on its website at www.columbiabank.com.

Media Contact:
Financial Profiles, Inc.
Moira Conlon
(310) 622-8220

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/columbia-banks-third-annual-warm-hearts-winter-drive-raises-over-220000-to-benefit-northwest-homeless-shelters-300580838.html

SOURCE Columbia Bank


© PRNewswire 2018
