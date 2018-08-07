Columbia Sportswear Company : Announces $200 Million Increase to Stock Repurchase Authorization

Columbia Sportswear Company (Nasdaq:COLM), a leading innovator in active
outdoor apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment, today announced
that its Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to an
additional $200 million of company common stock in market or negotiated
transactions. The authorization is effective immediately. Year-to-date,
the company has repurchased 939,560 shares, including 398,518 shares
since our last earnings release on July 26, 2018. Currently, the company
has $59.7 million remaining available under the current share repurchase
authorization.
"Because of market opportunities we were on a path to exhausting the
existing authorization more swiftly than anticipated. Our share
repurchase program is an important part of our capital allocation
strategy, and we are pleased we have been able to deliver additional
returns to shareholders by repurchasing shares in the marketplace. Since
2014, we have repurchased over 3.4 million shares at approximately $58
per share,” said President and CEO Tim Boyle. "We remain confident in
our long-term sustainable profitable growth potential and ability to
increase total return to shareholders in the years ahead."
The repurchase program does not obligate the company to acquire any
specific number of shares or acquire shares over any specified period of
time, and the share repurchase program may be commenced, modified,
suspended, or discontinued at any time by the company at its discretion.
About Columbia Sportswear Company
Columbia Sportswear Company has assembled a portfolio of brands for
active lives, making it a leader in the global active lifestyle apparel,
footwear, accessories, and equipment industry. Founded in 1938 in
Portland, Oregon, the company's brands are today sold in approximately
90 countries. In addition to the Columbia® brand, Columbia Sportswear
Company also owns the Mountain Hardwear®, SOREL® and prAna® brands. To
learn more, please visit the company's websites at www.columbia.com,
www.mountainhardwear.com,
www.sorel.com,
and www.prana.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of
the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the
company’s expectations regarding its long-term growth potential and
ability to increase total return to shareholders. Forward-looking
statements often use words such as "will," "anticipate," "estimate,"
"expect," "should," "may" and other words and terms of similar meaning
or reference future dates. The company's expectations, beliefs and
projections are expressed in good faith and are believed to have a
reasonable basis; however, each forward-looking statement involves a
number of risks and uncertainties, including those set forth in this
document, those described in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K
and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the heading "Risk Factors," and
those that have been or may be described in other reports filed by the
company, including reports on Form 8-K. The company cautions that
forward-looking statements are inherently less reliable than historical
information. The company does not undertake any duty to update any of
the forward-looking statements after the date of this document to
conform them to actual results or to reflect changes in events,
circumstances or its expectations. New factors emerge from time to time
and it is not possible for the company to predict or assess the effects
of all such factors or the extent to which any factor, or combination of
factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in
any forward-looking statement.
