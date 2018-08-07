Columbus Gold : Completion of Public Hearings for Columbus Gold's Montagne d'Or Gold Project; Support for Development of Montagne d'Or Remains Widespread

is pleased to provide a permitting update for the Montagne d'Or gold mine project located in French Guiana, France. As required by French legislation, public hearings for Montagne d'Or were organized by the French National Commission of Public Debate (CNDP). They were completed on July 7th, 2018. In total, 14 public information meetings and workshops were held at various locations around French Guiana.

The next phase of the public consultation process is for the CNDP to create a report based on all the opinions, questions, commentaries and contributions received from stakeholders during the public hearings. The report is due to be published no later than September 7th, 2018. Following the publication of the report, the Montagne d'Or joint venture (Columbus 44.99% and Nordgold 55.01%) will have three months to make a public announcement regarding its plans, or modifications thereunder, to develop Montagne d'Or.

Like most mining projects, there is some NGO opposition to Montagne d'Or, which was expressed during the public hearings. However, Montagne d'Or has received widespread support from numerous local socio-economic groups, three out of the four local workers' trade unions, and a majority of the elected representatives of French Guiana, including Rodolphe Alexandre, the President of French Guiana, whom publicly stated: 'I've always said that I support the gold mining sector... replacing illegal mining by legal mining'. Click here to view the complete press interview in French:

www.columbusgold.com/i/nr/2018-08-07-alexandre.mov

Other elected representatives of French Guiana that have expressed support for Montagne d'Or include Denis Galimot, a Vice President of French Guiana, Lénaïck Adam, one of two Delegates of the National Assembly representing French Guiana in the lower house of Parliament of France, Georges Patient, a Senator representing French Guiana in the upper house of the Parliament of France, and Léon Bertrand, Mayor of the city of Saint-Laurent du Maroni, where the Montagne d'Or project is located. Other notable individuals that have expressed support include:

Paulin Bruné - Former Delegate of the National Assembly, representing French Guiana in the lower house of the Parliament of France and current President of the local Federation of the Republican Party.

Thara Govindin - President of the Movement of French Entrepreneurs (MEDEF), French Guiana Chapter.

Paul Dolianki - Mayor of the Municipality of Apatou (the closest community to Montagne d'Or) and Vice-President of the Organization of Municipalities of West French Guiana.

Michel Chaya - Vice-President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of French Guiana.

Jean Gontrand - Elected representative of the Organization of Municipalities of West French Guiana, Member of the Port Commission of West French Guiana, and Counselor of the City of Saint-Laurent du Maroni (Montagne d'Or is located within the jurisdiction of Saint-Laurent du Maroni).

Monique Guard - President of 'Citoyens Citoyennes' -- A collective movement advocating for social causes in French Guiana.

Gauthier Horth - Elected Councilor of French Guiana (CTG).

Bernard Sellier - Deputy Mayor of Saint-Laurent du Maroni.

Valentine Bonifacie - President of 'Les Premières de Guyane', incubator for innovative entrepreneurs.

Barbara Bartebin -Deputy Mayor of Saint-Laurent du Maroni.

With the permitting process well underway, Columbus is turning its attention towards other opportunities in French Guiana that could establish Columbus as a dominant player in an emerging gold mining district.

Columbus is a leading gold exploration and development company operating in French Guiana, France. Columbus holds a major interest in the world-class Montagne d'Or gold deposit in French Guiana. A Feasibility Study for Montagne d'Or was filed in May 2017, and the permitting process is currently underway.

