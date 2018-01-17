Comba Telecom : 5G Solutions Helps Customers to Evolve Their Wireless Networks

5G NR Antennas Deployed for Trials around the World

(17 January 2018, Hong Kong) - Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited ('Comba Telecom' or 'the Group,' Hong Kong stock code: 2342), a global leading wireless solutions provider, a global leading wireless solutions provider, is pleased to announce its participation in numerous 5G network trials around the world. The Company's 5G NR (New Radio) equipment is playing a key role in the ongoing pre-5G testing and trials already happening in major metropolitan areas.

As part of those efforts, Comba Telecom is working with its customers on developing 5G NR solutions such as base station antennas. Part of a 5G macro network rollout will be Comba Telecom's massive MIMO active antenna system (AAS) which integrates the radio and antenna components for smaller footprint, more efficient power usage for reduced TCO and easier deployment.

Mr. Simon Yeung, Executive Director and Senior Vice President of Comba Telecom and President of Comba Telecom Internationalsaid 'Comba Telecom has always made R&D a high priority and 5G is no exception. We continue to work very closely with stakeholders from across the 5G ecosystem such as wireless operators, OEM vendors, and industry standard organizations to ensure our solutions are robust and address the pain points effectively and efficiently. In addition to massive MIMO active antenna technology for the 5G rollout stage, we are actively working on DAS and small cell solutions for the 5G network enhancement stages as well as smart solutions for the corresponding IoT and Smart City evolution.'

Mr. Yeungadded, 'Although commercial 5G networks expected to start rolling out in earnest in the 2019/2020 timeframe, operators and enterprises are already trialing the technologies and working with potential partners in advance. In short, the industry and the world are on the threshold of the 5G era - and Comba Telecom is ready to address the opportunities and help advance the industry.'