Comcast : NBC Sports’ Playmaker Media Powers 4.37 Billion Live Streaming Minutes

Playmaker Media, NBC Sports Digital's technology service providing end-to-end video delivery for media companies in need of best-in-class live streaming and VOD solutions, has powered NBC Sports Digital in delivering 4.37 billion live streaming minutes for the three biggest digital events of 2018: Super Bowl LII, the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, and the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The Super Bowl and Olympic Games were streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app, while the World Cup was streamed on Telemundo.com, the Telemundo Deportes En Vivo app, and the NBC Sports app. Streaming coverage of the three events:

2018 FIFA World Cup: The Playmaker-powered digital presentation for Telemundo delivered 1.96 billion live minutes and reached 15.5 million unique users, generating a record-setting 130 million live streams. The Mexico-Sweden Group Stage finale from Russia peaked at 1.02 million concurrent livestreams - the most for any event in NBC Sports Digital history, excluding Super Bowls, and the only event other than the Super Bowl to hit the 1 million mark.

PyeongChang Olympics: Playmaker's video delivery from PyeongChang delivered 1.86 billion live minutes and was consumed across 32.8 million unique devices and supported an average-minute audience of 211,000 for the primetime presentation of the Games across 10 different platforms.

Super Bowl LII: Delivered the most live-streamed Super Bowl ever with an in-game average minute audience of 2.02 million viewers across NBC Sports app, NBCSports.com, NBC.com TV Everywhere, Telemundo En Vivo app, NFL.com and NFL Mobile from Verizon app. The event also delivered 546 million live minutes*, as well as a peak concurrency of 3.1, believed to be the highest of any domestic sporting event ever.

*Excludes Y! / NFL Mobile

'Playmaker Media is proud of these accomplishments,' said Eric Black, SVP and CTO, NBC Sports Digital and Playmaker Media. 'To execute not just one but three major events of this size, scale, quality and stability in such a short duration is unheard of in the digital video delivery landscape. We look forward to future opportunities to innovate and deliver world class solutions for both NBC Sports Group and our Playmaker Media partners.'

The 4.37 billion live streaming minutes is equal to:

262 trillion seconds of viewing

8 million hours

3 million days

433,500 weeks

8,314 years

About Playmaker Media

A company owned by NBC Sports Group and operated by NBC Sports Digital, Playmaker Media launched in May 2016 to provide end-to-end video support service for companies in need of best-in-class live streaming and VOD solutions. Since its launch, Playmaker Media has streamed tens of thousands of events that air across NBC, NBCSN,NBC Sports Gold, Golf Channel, Telemundo, NBCUniverso and six NBC Sports Regional Networks. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) signed on as Playmaker Media's first client, with Playmaker providing live streaming video support for the IOC's Olympic Channel, a global digital initiative. Playmaker provided streaming support for NBC News' 2016 election coverage and also powers NASCAR's global direct-to-consumers NASCAR TrackPass product that provides live, season-long coverage of NASCAR to 120 different nations. Playmaker also provides the video delivery platform for USA Swimming, FC Guadalajara'sChivasTV, F1's FI TV, USA Figure Skating's Figure Skating Pass.