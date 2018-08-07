Log in
COMCAST CORPORATION (CMCSA)

COMCAST CORPORATION (CMCSA)
My previous session
08/07 08:16:44 pm
35.405 USD   +0.24%
07:45pFox posts offer document for Sky deal
RE
07:43p21st Century Fox Makes Formal Offer for Sky -- Update
DJ
07:35p21st Century Fox Makes Formal Offer for Sky in Bidding War Agains..
DJ
Fox posts offer document for Sky deal

08/07/2018 | 07:45pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: The 21st Century Fox logo is displayed outside the News Corporation building in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York

(Reuters) - Twenty-First Century Fox Inc on Tuesday posted an offer document and form of acceptance for its 14 pounds a share offer to buy UK's Sky on Tuesday.

Fox now intends to implement Sky's acquisition by way of a takeover offer rather than a scheme of arrangement, as described in the Companies Act 2006, with the deal conditional on 75 percent or more Sky shareholders accepting the offer.

The deadline to set out a revised offer document is Sept. 22, Fox added.

Fox's current offer still lags Comcast Corp's 14.75 pounds a share bid, leaving the world's biggest entertainment group in the lead of the long-winded takeover battle for the British pay-TV group.

In a separate announcement, Sky acknowledged Fox's offer document and said its independent committee would respond to the offer within 14 days.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru)
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMCAST CORPORATION 0.42% 35.4525 Delayed Quote.-11.81%
SKY 0.30% 1520 Delayed Quote.49.75%
TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX 0.36% 45.88 Delayed Quote.32.32%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 1.01% 117.18 Delayed Quote.6.12%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 89 493 M
EBIT 2018 19 211 M
Net income 2018 12 060 M
Debt 2018 62 490 M
Yield 2018 2,11%
P/E ratio 2018 13,59
P/E ratio 2019 12,76
EV / Sales 2018 2,51x
EV / Sales 2019 2,39x
Capitalization 162 B
Chart COMCAST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Comcast Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMCAST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 43,1 $
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian L. Roberts Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Cavanagh Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Kenneth J. Bacon Independent Director
Sheldon M. Bonovitz Director
Jeffrey A. Honickman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMCAST CORPORATION-11.81%161 834
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)6.12%172 374
SKY49.75%33 717
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP18.68%25 237
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE1.80%25 237
LIBERTY BRAVES GROUP14.69%25 237
