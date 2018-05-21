Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Comcast Corporation    CMCSA

COMCAST CORPORATION (CMCSA)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Meet Antonio: Bringing a Veteran’s Work Ethic to Customers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/21/2018 | 10:10pm CEST

Our technicians spend their days working in the communities where they live. They have an important job that finds them in our customers' homes every day. They are engineers in the home who configure wifi networks and set up video platforms but also fix any issues that arise. They are product ambassadors and teachers that can help our customers set up their xFI user profiles or learn how to access Netflix through the X1 platform. Their top priority is creating an excellent experience for our customers and they bring that commitment to work every day.

We're extremely proud of our team of technicians and we want to share their stories.

Meet Antonio from Chicago, Illinois. Antonio is a veteran, a runner and a someone who loves to make people smile. His commitment to his work and community can be experienced through his story. There are Comcast technicians like Antonio working in our customers' homes every day in every city and town where we provide service.

Disclaimer

Comcast Corporation published this content on 21 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2018 20:09:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMCAST CORPORATION
10:10pMEET ANTONIO : Bringing a Veteran’s Work Ethic to Customers
PU
10:00pMEET CHARLIE : Turning Technicians Into Heroes for Customers
PU
08:15pCOMCAST : New Xfinity Stores Designed With The Customer Journey In Mind
PU
06:01pCOMCAST : Contributes $100,000 to Latinas in Tech to Support Programs for Advanc..
BU
04:52pBritain Unlikely to Review Comcast's Sky Deal -- Update
DJ
04:46pBritain unlikely to investigate Comcast bid for Sky, says minister
RE
04:02pCOMCAST : Statement on the proposed merger between Comcast Corporation and Sky p..
AQ
04:01pCOMCAST : Launches New Interactive Xfinity Store Design Centered on the Customer
BU
03:36pU.K. Culture Secretary Doesn't Plan to Raise Concerns Over Comcast's Sky Bid
DJ
03:21pCOMCAST : Charter, Comcast And Cox Tap Nicolle Pangis To Lead NCC Media As Presi..
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
12:39pWWE +4.7% on report of 'massive' Fox offer for 'SmackDown' 
12:00pWhat Investors Need To Know Following The 2018 TV Upfronts 
09:48a10 Dividend Growth Stocks For May 2018 
05/18Buy Fox Now, Not Disney 
05/18Tracking Glenn Greenberg's Brave Warrior Advisors Portfolio - Q1 2018 Update 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 89 797 M
EBIT 2018 18 741 M
Net income 2018 11 705 M
Debt 2018 62 549 M
Yield 2018 2,30%
P/E ratio 2018 13,03
P/E ratio 2019 12,03
EV / Sales 2018 2,36x
EV / Sales 2019 2,25x
Capitalization 149 B
Chart COMCAST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Comcast Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | CMCSA | US20030N1019 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends COMCAST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 44,7 $
Spread / Average Target 37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian L. Roberts Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Cavanagh Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Kenneth J. Bacon Independent Director
Sheldon M. Bonovitz Director
Jeffrey A. Honickman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMCAST CORPORATION-18.30%149 139
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-3.33%155 521
SKY33.89%31 528
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP17.12%23 533
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE-11.92%23 533
LIBERTY BRAVES GROUP13.38%23 533
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.