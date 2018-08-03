Log in
COMCAST CORPORATION (CMCSA)
Trump administration asks Supreme Court to vacate Obama-era internet rules

08/03/2018 | 11:49pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: Customers use the internet at a Starbucks in the financial district in New York

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday to vacate a 2016 appeals court ruling that had upheld Obama era "net neutrality" rules that barred internet service providers from blocking, throttling or prioritising content.

The request was made even though the Federal Communications Commission voted along party lines to toss out the 2015 rules late last year, rendering the fight over their legality moot.

In a filing to the Supreme Court, the Trump administration said the question for the court was "whether the now-superseded 2015 order was invalid because it exceeded the FCC's statutory authority, was arbitrary and capricious, was promulgated without adequate public notice, or violated the First Amendment."

The FCC's decision to repeal the 2015 net neutrality rules was widely considered a victory for internet service providers, or ISPs, like Verizon Communications Inc or Comcast Corp, over internet companies like Netflix Inc or Facebook Inc which depend on ISPs to carry their content to customers.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Richard Chang)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AT&T 1.32% 32.27 Delayed Quote.-18.08%
COMCAST CORPORATION 2.22% 35.41 Delayed Quote.-13.51%
FACEBOOK 0.80% 177.78 Delayed Quote.-0.05%
NETFLIX -0.41% 343.09 Delayed Quote.79.46%
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS 0.56% 52.27 Delayed Quote.-1.79%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 89 496 M
EBIT 2018 19 174 M
Net income 2018 12 027 M
Debt 2018 60 700 M
Yield 2018 2,15%
P/E ratio 2018 13,38
P/E ratio 2019 12,52
EV / Sales 2018 2,50x
EV / Sales 2019 2,39x
Capitalization 163 B
Chart COMCAST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Comcast Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMCAST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 42,7 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian L. Roberts Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Cavanagh Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Kenneth J. Bacon Independent Director
Sheldon M. Bonovitz Director
Jeffrey A. Honickman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMCAST CORPORATION-13.51%162 898
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)4.87%167 958
SKY50.15%33 957
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP18.43%24 954
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE0.92%24 954
LIBERTY BRAVES GROUP15.78%24 954
