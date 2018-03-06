Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Comcast Corporation    CMCSA

COMCAST CORPORATION (CMCSA)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

White House, Justice Department sued for records on Fox-Disney deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/06/2018 | 12:52am CET
FILE PHOTO: Traders work at the post where Walt Disney Co. stock is traded on the floor of the NYSE in New York

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A nonprofit group with a mission to protect democracy filed a lawsuit on Monday seeking any records of communications between the White House and the Justice Department over Walt Disney Co's (>> Walt Disney Company (The)) $52.4 billion deal to buy film, television and international businesses from Rupert Murdoch’s Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (>> Twenty-First Century Fox).

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A nonprofit group with a mission to protect democracy filed a lawsuit on Monday seeking any records of communications between the White House and the Justice Department over Walt Disney Co's (>> Walt Disney Company (The)) $52.4 billion deal to buy film, television and international businesses from Rupert Murdoch’s Twenty-First Century Fox Inc.

The group, Protect Democracy Project Inc, filed suit in U.S. District Court in Washington seeking any records of communications about Fox's Rupert Murdoch or the Fox-Disney transaction.

The lawsuit also seeks "any related antitrust enforcement efforts by the DOJ, to find out whether the president or his administration is improperly interfering with the independence of the DOJ out of favoritism for a political ally."

The White House, the Justice Department and Disney did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Fox declined to comment.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who has attacked AT&T Inc's (>> AT&T) $85.4 billion acquisition of Time Warner Inc deal, spoke to Murdoch in December and congratulated him on the deal, according to the White House.

Last month, a federal judge denied AT&T's request to see White House communications that might shed light on whether Trump pressured the Department of Justice to try to block the wireless carrier’s purchase of Time Warner. Trump has frequently attacked Time Warner’s CNN news channel.

Protect Democracy, which describes itself as a non-partisan group seeking to prevent American society from "descending into a more autocratic form of government," in November filed a lawsuit against the Justice Department seeking similar communications in the AT&T-Time Warner deal. That lawsuit is pending.

Last week, Comcast Corp’s (>> Comcast Corporation) proposed buying Sky Plc for $31 billion, raising the specter of a potential bidding war between Fox and Disney. Disney had agreed to buy a number of Fox assets, including Fox’s stake in Sky, in December.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AT&T 0.96% 36.7 Delayed Quote.-6.51%
SKY -1.35% 1355 Delayed Quote.35.72%
TIME WARNER 1.08% 94.59 Delayed Quote.2.31%
TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX 0.77% 36.65 Delayed Quote.5.33%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 0.41% 103.41 Delayed Quote.-4.20%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMCAST CORPORATION
12:52aWhite House, Justice Department sued for records on Fox-Disney deal
RE
12:52aRUPERT MURDOCH : White House, Justice Department sued for records on Fox-Disney ..
RE
03/05UNIVERSAL : Theme parks are strong, Comcast executive says
AQ
03/05COMCAST : Extends Gigabit Internet Service in Homes and Businesses Throughout th..
BU
03/05EDITORIAL : Take a stand for net neutrality, Toomey
AQ
03/05COMCAST : Sky rockets past BT after Comcast offer
AQ
03/04COMCAST : Sky bidder Comcast labelled 'worst company in America'
AQ
03/03RAINIER MAYOR : New Comcast high-speed internet will "add potential"
AQ
03/03Why US media giants are eyeing Sky – and what any deal might mean
AQ
03/03GLOBAL INTERACTIVE RESIDENTIAL SECUR : Qualitative Research Report on Interactiv..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/05SUPPORT.COM : Buy Before It's Too Late 
03/05LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO : Talks with Vodafone ongoing amid 'convergence' 
03/05COMCAST : Contrarian Play On Overdone Price Decline 
03/05Oscars ratings down 16%, may plumb all-time low 
03/03Tariffs, Wages And Target In The Bull's-eye 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 89 483 M
EBIT 2018 18 913 M
Net income 2018 11 626 M
Debt 2018 59 824 M
Yield 2018 2,02%
P/E ratio 2018 14,85
P/E ratio 2019 13,49
EV / Sales 2018 2,56x
EV / Sales 2019 2,49x
Capitalization 169 B
Chart COMCAST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Comcast Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | CMCSA | US20030N1019 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends COMCAST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 49,1 $
Spread / Average Target 35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian L. Roberts Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Cavanagh Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Kenneth J. Bacon Independent Director
Sheldon M. Bonovitz Director
Jeffrey A. Honickman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMCAST CORPORATION-8.89%169 478
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-4.20%154 864
SKY35.72%32 580
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP8.47%23 127
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE-3.76%23 127
CBS CORPORATION-9.63%21 329
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.