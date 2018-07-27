Log in
COMMBK OF BAY (CBYAA)
Community Bank of the Bay Announces 2018 Second-Quarter Results

07/27/2018 | 01:51am CEST

OAKLAND, Calif., July 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Bank of the Bay (OTCBB:CBYAA), a San Francisco Bay Area commercial bank with full service offices in Oakland, Danville and San Mateo, reported unaudited financial results for its quarter ending June 30, 2018.

2018 Second-Quarter Financial Highlights

  • Net income for the quarter ending June 30, 2018 totaled $998 thousand, an increase of $470 thousand from the prior quarter, and an increase of $590 thousand, or 144.6 percent, from the same quarter a year ago.  Earnings per common share totaled $0.15 in the second quarter of 2018, compared to $0.08 in the prior quarter and $0.06 in the same quarter a year ago.  Earnings in the second quarter benefited from $445 thousand of SBA premium income and a $233 Bank Enterprise Award from the Community Development Fund of the US Treasury. 

  • Total assets at June 30, 2018 were $373 million, an increase of $41.0 million, or 12.3 percent, from the prior quarter, and an increase of $86.3 million, or 30.1 percent, from a year ago.  Average earning assets for the quarter reached $336.1 million, an increase of $34.6 million, or 11.5 percent, compared with the prior quarter, and an increase of $71.4 million, or 27.0 percent, from the same quarter a year ago.

  • Deposits totaled $318.2 million at June 30, 2018 and were up $34.8 million, or 12.3 percent, from the prior quarter, and up $68.9 million, or 27.6 percent, from a year ago.  72 percent of second quarter deposit growth was in non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts. 

  • Loans totaled $295.8 million at June 30, 2018, an increase of $35.1 million, or 13.5 percent, from the prior quarter, and an increase of $95.1 million, or 47.4 percent, compared to the same quarter a year ago.  During the last twelve months secured commercial real estate lending, including owner-occupied increased $49 million and unsecured commercial and industrial lending increased $22.8 million. 

  • Non-performing assets increased $517 thousand to $2.2 million in the second quarter and now represents 0.74 percent of total loans.  The allowance for loan losses represents 1.24 percent of total loans at quarter end.         

  • Net interest margin for the second quarter totaled 3.98 percent compared with 4.02 percent for the prior quarter and 3.82 percent in the same quarter a year ago.  The decrease from the prior quarter primarily relates to an overall increase in deposit costs, while the improvement from the same quarter a year ago is primarily due to the increase in earning assets. 

  • Total equity as of June 30, 2018 of $39.2 million increased $1.0 million, or 2.7 percent, from the prior quarter.  The Bank’s capital levels are well above FDIC “Well Capitalized” standards as of June 30, 2018, with a total capital ratio of 14.16 percent, a tier 1 capital ratio of 12.92 percent, and a common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 11.58 percent.  Total equity includes $4.1 million of Preferred Stock that the Bank expects to redeem in the coming year.  If Preferred Stock were to have been redeemed at quarter end the total capital ratio would have been approximately 12.82 percent. 
         
  • Book value per common share totaled $5.29 as of June 30, 2018, an increase of 6.6 percent from the same quarter one year ago. 

“The Bank recorded another exceptional quarter of quality deposit and loan growth.  Since raising $12 million of new capital in March 2017 we have grown the bank by almost $100 million. This higher level of earning assets is now starting to translate to increased profitability and we are eagerly looking forward to the second half of the year,” said William S. Keller, President, and Chief Executive Officer. “We also note that our recent Bank Enterprise Award marks the seventeenth year in which the Bank has received this award from the Community Development Financial Institutions Fund of the US Treasury. This particular Award was for 2016 activities and the Fund expects to announce its 2017 Awards before the end of this calendar year.  The Bank’s consistent recognition by the CDFI Fund is confirmation that we remain true to our mission of enhancing the economic development and sustainability of the communities we serve.”        

About Community Bank of the Bay

Community Bank of the Bay (OTCBB:CBYAA) is headquartered in Oakland and serves the financial needs of closely held businesses and professional service firms, as well as their owner-operators and non-profit organizations throughout the San Francisco Bay Area.  Community Bank of the Bay is a member of the FDIC, an SBA Preferred Lender, and a CDARS depository institution, with offices in Oakland, Danville and San Mateo.  It is also California’s first FDIC-insured certified Community Development Financial Institution and one of only four now operating in the Northern California market.  The bank is recognized for establishing the Bay Area Green Fund to provide dedicated financing to sustainable businesses and projects and supports environmentally responsible values.  Additional information on the bank is available online at www.BankCBB.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements, such as, among others, statements about plans, expectations and goals concerning growth and improvement. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties may include but are not necessarily limited to fluctuations in interest rates, inflation, government regulations and general economic conditions, including the real estate market in California and other factors beyond the Bank's control. Such risks and uncertainties could cause results for subsequent interim periods or for the entire year to differ materially from those indicated. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which reflect management's view only as of the date hereof. The Bank does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media Contacts: 
William S. Keller
President & CEO
510-433-5404   
[email protected]

                      
COMMUNITY BANK OF THE BAY     
UNAUDITED SUMMARY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS     
(Dollars in thousands, except earnings per share)     
                          
                          
 INCOME STATEMENT                                  Three Months Ended 
     2018   2018  Qtr over Qtr    2017  Qtr over Yr Ago Qtr     
     June 30   March 31  % Change    June 30  % Change     
                          
Interest income   $   3,818  $   3,289  16.1%  $   2,750  38.8%    
Interest expense   483   298  62.1%     231  109.1%    
  Net interest income before provision   3,335     2,991  11.5%      2,519  32.4%    
Provision for Loan Losses    100     -          75  33.3%    
  Net interest income after provision  3,235     2,991  8.2%      2,444  32.4%    
                          
Non-interest income     838     149  462.4%      168  398.8%    
Non-interest expense    2,609     2,369  10.1%      1,933  35.0%    
  Income before provision for income taxes  1,464     771  89.9%      679  115.6%    
Provision for income taxes    466     243  91.8%      271  72.0%    
  Net income  $   998  $   528  89.0%   $   408  144.6%    
                          
Less: preferred dividends  20   20  0.0%     20  0.0%    
  Net income available for common stockholders   $   978  $   508  92.5%  $   388  152.1%    
                          
Basic earnings per common share    $   0.15  $   0.08  92.4%  $   0.06  151.9%    
Weighted average common shares outstanding   6,641,601     6,639,718         6,634,306        
                          
Return on average assets  1.18%  0.67%      0.58%       
Return on average common equity11.49%   6.05%       4.67%        
                          


               
    COMMUNITY BANK OF THE BAY     
    UNAUDITED SUMMARY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS     
    (Dollars in thousands, except book value per share)     
               
               
 BALANCE SHEET At Period End  
    2018 2018 Qtr over Qtr 2017 Year over Year  
 ASSETS  June 30 March 31 % Change June 30 % Change  
               
Total cash and investments  $  72,261  $  67,086 7.7%  $  80,977 -10.8% 
Loans, net of unearned income   295,766   260,674 13.5%   200,715 47.4% 
  Loan loss reserve     (3,666)   (3,505) 4.6%   (3,065) 19.6%  
Other assets    9,077   8,194 10.8%   8,506 6.7%  
  Total Assets    373,438   332,449 12.3%   287,133 30.1%  
               
 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY          
               
Non-interest bearing demand deposits  128,834   103,755 24.2%   105,224 22.4%  
Interest bearing deposits   189,376   179,618 5.4%   144,061 31.5%  
  Total deposits    318,210   283,373 12.3%   249,285 27.6%  
Total borrowings and other liabilities  16,010   10,900 46.9%   858 1766.0%  
  Total Liabilities   $  334,220  $  294,273 13.6%  $  250,143 33.6%  
               
Total equity    39,218   38,176 2.7%   36,990 6.0%  
Total Liabilities and Total Equity  $  373,438  $  332,449 12.3%  $  287,133 30.1%  
               
Book value per common share  $  5.29  $  5.14 3.0%  $  4.96 6.6%  
               

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
