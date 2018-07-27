Commerce Bancshares, Inc. : Declares Cash Dividends on Common and Preferred Stock

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.235 per share on the Company's common stock, payable September 24, 2018, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 7, 2018.

Also, today the Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.375 per depositary share on the Company’s Series B non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock (NASDAQ: CBSHP), payable September 4, 2018, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 13, 2018.

About Commerce Bancshares, Inc.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH), is a regional bank holding company with $24.5 billion in assets, as of June 30, 2018. Commerce provides a full line of banking services, including investment management and securities brokerage and has a nationwide presence in the commercial payments industry. The Company currently operates banking facilities in nine key markets including St. Louis, Kansas City, Springfield, Central Missouri, Central Illinois, Wichita, Tulsa, Oklahoma City and Denver. The Company also maintains commercial offices in Dallas, Houston, Cincinnati, Nashville, Des Moines, Indianapolis, and Grand Rapids.

