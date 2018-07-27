Log in
COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC. (CBSH)
Commerce Bancshares, Inc. : Declares Cash Dividends on Common and Preferred Stock

07/27/2018

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.235 per share on the Company's common stock, payable September 24, 2018, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 7, 2018.

Also, today the Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.375 per depositary share on the Company’s Series B non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock (NASDAQ: CBSHP), payable September 4, 2018, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 13, 2018.

About Commerce Bancshares, Inc.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH), is a regional bank holding company with $24.5 billion in assets, as of June 30, 2018. Commerce provides a full line of banking services, including investment management and securities brokerage and has a nationwide presence in the commercial payments industry. The Company currently operates banking facilities in nine key markets including St. Louis, Kansas City, Springfield, Central Missouri, Central Illinois, Wichita, Tulsa, Oklahoma City and Denver. The Company also maintains commercial offices in Dallas, Houston, Cincinnati, Nashville, Des Moines, Indianapolis, and Grand Rapids.

For additional information, please visit www.commercebank.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Latest news on COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC.
06:38pCOMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC. : Declares Cash Dividends on Common and Preferred Stoc..
BU
07/19Today’s Free Research Reports Coverage on US Bancorp and Three More Financial..
AC
07/12CA and Commerce Bancshares jump; L Brands tumbles
AQ
07/12COMMERCE BANCSHARES INC /MO/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (fo..
AQ
07/12COMMERCE BANCSHARES : Ahead of executive change, Commerce Bank parent posts stro..
AQ
07/12COMMERCE BANCSHARES : out with earnings
AQ
07/12COMMERCE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/12COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC. : Reports Record Second Quarter Earnings Per Share of ..
BU
07/09COMMERCE BANK : Launches Commerce Bank : Medical Refinance Loan for Doctors
BU
06/21COMMERCE BANCSHARES : to Participate in Morgan Stanley's Financials Conference, ..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 327 M
EBIT 2018 568 M
Net income 2018 412 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,36%
P/E ratio 2018 17,81
P/E ratio 2019 17,26
Capi. / Sales 2018 5,50x
Capi. / Sales 2019 5,28x
Capitalization 7 302 M
Chart COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 67,5 $
Spread / Average Target -1,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David W. Kemper Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John W. Kemper President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Charles G. Kim Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David L. Roller Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
W. Thomas Grant Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC.22.78%7 302
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.40%392 162
BANK OF AMERICA4.81%315 030
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-9.35%284 023
WELLS FARGO-3.89%283 747
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.90%242 775
