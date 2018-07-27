Commerce Bancshares, Inc. : Declares Cash Dividends on Common and Preferred Stock

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH) announced today that its Board
of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.235 per share on the
Company's common stock, payable September 24, 2018, to stockholders of
record at the close of business on September 7, 2018.
Also, today the Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.375 per
depositary share on the Company’s Series B non-cumulative perpetual
preferred stock (NASDAQ: CBSHP), payable September 4, 2018, to
stockholders of record at the close of business on August 13, 2018.
About Commerce Bancshares, Inc.
Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH), is a regional bank holding
company with $24.5 billion in assets, as of June 30, 2018. Commerce
provides a full line of banking services, including investment
management and securities brokerage and has a nationwide presence in the
commercial payments industry. The Company currently operates banking
facilities in nine key markets including St. Louis, Kansas City,
Springfield, Central Missouri, Central Illinois, Wichita, Tulsa,
Oklahoma City and Denver. The Company also maintains commercial offices
in Dallas, Houston, Cincinnati, Nashville, Des Moines, Indianapolis, and
Grand Rapids.
For additional information, please visit www.commercebank.com.
