502 Bad Gateway

502 Bad Gateway

nginx

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  COMMERCEH    CHUBK

COMMERCEH (CHUBK)
Add to my list  
502 Bad Gateway

502 Bad Gateway

nginx
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets
502 Bad Gateway

502 Bad Gateway

nginx

COMMERCEHUB INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of CommerceHub, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2018 | 03:43pm CET

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of CommerceHub, Inc. (“CommerceHub” or the “Company”) (NasdaqGM: CHUBA, CHUBK) to affiliates of GTCR and Sycamore Partners. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of CommerceHub Series A, B, and C will receive only $22.75 in cash for each such share of CommerceHub that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn ([email protected]) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgm-chuba/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
502 Bad Gateway

502 Bad Gateway

nginx
Latest news on COMMERCEH
03:43pCOMMERCEHUB INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FO : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequ..
BU
02:01pCOMMERCEH : CommerceHub and Convey Partner to Help Retailers Deliver an Exceptio..
BU
03/15COMMERCEHUB, INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Former SEC Attorney Willie Briscoe Investi..
BU
03/13Brower Piven Commences an Investigation into the Proposed Sale of CommerceHub..
BU
03/12WEISSLAW LLP : Investigates CommerceHub, Inc. Acquisition
PR
03/12COMMERCEH : RM LAW Announces Investigation of CommerceHub, Inc.
PR
03/07Brower Piven Commences An Investigation Into The Proposed Sale Of CommerceHub..
BU
03/07Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether..
BU
03/06Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whethe..
BU
03/06COMMERCEHUB ALERT : Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of CommerceHub, In..
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/01CommerceHub, Inc. 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/22Tracking Wallace Weitz's Weitz Investment Management Portfolio - Q4 2017 Upda.. 
01/19CommerceHub (CHUBK) Presents At Needham & Co. 20th Annual Growth Conference -.. 
01/11CommerceHub (CHUBK) Presents At 18th Annual CJS Securities "New Ideas for the.. 
2017Tracking Wallace Weitz's Weitz Investment Management Portfolio - Q3 2017 Upda.. 
Chart COMMERCEH
Duration : Period :
COMMERCEH Technical Analysis Chart | CHUBK | US20084V3069 | 4-Traders
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
502 Bad Gateway

502 Bad Gateway

nginx