CommerceHub, Inc. Shareholder Alert: Former SEC Attorney Willie Briscoe Investigates Merger with GTCR and Sycamore Partners

Former United States Securities and Exchange Commission attorney Willie
Briscoe is investigating potential claims against the Board of
Directors of CommerceHub, Inc. (“CommerceHub”) (NASDAQ: CHUBA) (NASDAQ:
CHUBK) concerning the merger with affiliates of GTCR and Sycamore
Partners. Under the terms of the agreement, CommerceHub shareholders
will only receive $22.75 in cash per CommerceHub share held.
If you are an affected investor, and you want to learn more about the
investigation or if you have information that you believe would be
helpful to our investigation of the fairness of the proposed
transaction, contact Willie Briscoe at The Briscoe Law Firm, PLLC via
email at [email protected]
or by calling (888) 809-2750. There is no cost or fee to you.
The investigation centers on whether CommerceHub’s Board of Directors is
acting in the shareholders’ best interests, whether the board is
properly negotiating a higher share price for the shareholders, and
whether the board has employed an adequate process to review and act on
the proposed transaction.
The
Briscoe Law Firm, PLLC is a full-service business litigation and
shareholder rights advocacy firm with more than 20 years of experience
in complex litigation matters, including claims of investor and
stockholder fraud, shareholder derivative suits, and securities class
actions.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180315005923/en/