CommerceHub, Inc. Shareholder Alert: Former SEC Attorney Willie Briscoe Investigates Merger with GTCR and Sycamore Partners

03/15/2018 | 04:34pm CET

Former United States Securities and Exchange Commission attorney Willie Briscoe is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of CommerceHub, Inc. (“CommerceHub”) (NASDAQ: CHUBA) (NASDAQ: CHUBK) concerning the merger with affiliates of GTCR and Sycamore Partners. Under the terms of the agreement, CommerceHub shareholders will only receive $22.75 in cash per CommerceHub share held.

If you are an affected investor, and you want to learn more about the investigation or if you have information that you believe would be helpful to our investigation of the fairness of the proposed transaction, contact Willie Briscoe at The Briscoe Law Firm, PLLC via email at [email protected] or by calling (888) 809-2750. There is no cost or fee to you.

The investigation centers on whether CommerceHub’s Board of Directors is acting in the shareholders’ best interests, whether the board is properly negotiating a higher share price for the shareholders, and whether the board has employed an adequate process to review and act on the proposed transaction.

The Briscoe Law Firm, PLLC is a full-service business litigation and shareholder rights advocacy firm with more than 20 years of experience in complex litigation matters, including claims of investor and stockholder fraud, shareholder derivative suits, and securities class actions.


© Business Wire 2018
