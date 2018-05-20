Commercial Bank of Dubai P S C : Announces Winners of its Gold Bonanza Promotion

Commercial Bank of Dubai Announces Winners of its Gold Bonanza Promotion

Dubai, 16 May, 2018: Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD) announced the winners of the Gold Bonanza campaign for the months of March and April at a ceremony held recently at its Head Office in Dubai. The Gold Bonanza promotion offers a gold coin every day throughout the campaign period, which is slated to end on 30 June 2018.

The prizes were presented to the winners by Amit Malhotra, General Manager - Personal Banking Group at CBD.

Congratulating the winners, Amit Malhotra, said, 'We are delighted to present these gold coins to our lucky winners. As a leading bank in the region, we always look to add value to our clients' transactions and enhance their overall experience. Out of the 122 gold coins, 61 gold coins and 5 grand prizes are still to be won by our customers who open a new account, increase the balance in their existing account or in their Step-Up Deposit.'

Customers can get one entry in the daily raffle for every AED 5,000 increase in the monthly average balance in their current or savings account or for every AED 100,000 placed in a Step-Up Deposit. The more they deposit, the more are their chances to win.

CBD's Accounts and Depositsoffer all-day access to the accounts through digital channels and are tailored to suit requirements of customers across all segments. Also our Step-up Deposits are designed to offer flexibility and convenience of instant sign up through digital channels blended with attractive interest rates.

