Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET  >  Commercial Bank of Dubai P.S.C.    CBD   AEC000201017

COMMERCIAL BANK OF DUBAI P.S.C. (CBD)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Commercial Bank of Dubai P S C : Announces Winners of its Gold Bonanza Promotion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/20/2018 | 09:55am CEST

Commercial Bank of Dubai Announces Winners of its Gold Bonanza Promotion

Dubai, 16 May, 2018: Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD) announced the winners of the Gold Bonanza campaign for the months of March and April at a ceremony held recently at its Head Office in Dubai. The Gold Bonanza promotion offers a gold coin every day throughout the campaign period, which is slated to end on 30 June 2018.

The prizes were presented to the winners by Amit Malhotra, General Manager - Personal Banking Group at CBD.

Congratulating the winners, Amit Malhotra, said, 'We are delighted to present these gold coins to our lucky winners. As a leading bank in the region, we always look to add value to our clients' transactions and enhance their overall experience. Out of the 122 gold coins, 61 gold coins and 5 grand prizes are still to be won by our customers who open a new account, increase the balance in their existing account or in their Step-Up Deposit.'

Customers can get one entry in the daily raffle for every AED 5,000 increase in the monthly average balance in their current or savings account or for every AED 100,000 placed in a Step-Up Deposit. The more they deposit, the more are their chances to win.

CBD's Accounts and Depositsoffer all-day access to the accounts through digital channels and are tailored to suit requirements of customers across all segments. Also our Step-up Deposits are designed to offer flexibility and convenience of instant sign up through digital channels blended with attractive interest rates.

Back

Disclaimer

Commercial Bank of Dubai PSC published this content on 20 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2018 07:54:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMMERCIAL BANK OF DUBAI P
09:55aCOMMERCIAL BANK OF DUBAI P S C : Announces Winners of its Gold Bonanza Promotion
PU
05/08COMMERCIAL BANK OF DUBAI P S C : launches Positive Pay Solutions to Eliminate Ch..
PU
05/08COMMERCIAL BANK OF DUBAI P S C : Appoints New Chief Financial Officer
PU
04/25COMMERCIAL BANK OF DUBAI P S C : Appoints New Chairman and Vice Chairman to the ..
PU
04/11COMMERCIAL BANK OF DUBAI P S C : launches Liquidity Management and Receivables M..
PU
03/29COMMERCIAL BANK OF DUBAI P.S.C. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2017COMMERCIAL BANK OF DUBAI P S C : and City University College of Ajman celebrate ..
PU
2017COMMERCIAL BANK OF DUBAI P S C : and RKM Group celebrate signing of Cash Managem..
PU
2017COMMERCIAL BANK OF DUBAI P S C : CBD Partners on Imtiyazat Program with Federal ..
PU
2017COMMERCIAL BANK OF DUBAI P.S.C. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials ( AED)
Sales 2018 2 727 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 1 183 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 9,09
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 4,11x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,82x
Capitalization 11 211 M
Chart COMMERCIAL BANK OF DUBAI P
Duration : Period :
Commercial Bank of Dubai P Technical Analysis Chart | CBD | AEC000201017 | 4-Traders
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 4,20  AED
Spread / Average Target 4,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernardus van Linder Chief Executive Officer
Saeed Ahmed Ghobash Chairman
C. Krishna Kumar Chief Operating Officer
Darren Clarke Chief Financial Officer
Asem Fikree Head-Information Technology & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMERCIAL BANK OF DUBAI P.S.C.-2.44%3 053
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD1.83%196 377
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%91 188
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP-1.98%61 319
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD-1.49%59 072
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK-13.98%50 173
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.