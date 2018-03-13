Log in
COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. (CVGI)

COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. (CVGI)
03/12 09:00:00 pm
11.12 USD   +1.00%
03/12COMMERCIAL VEHI : posts 4Q loss
AQ
03/08COMMERCIAL VEHI : annual earnings release
02/22COMMERCIAL VEHI : Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 Conf..
PR
Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. : to Host Earnings Call

03/13/2018 | 12:37pm CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2018 / Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGI) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q4 Earnings Call to be held on March 13, 2018, at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/23869

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 879 M
EBIT 2018 72,8 M
Net income 2018 37,1 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 9,41
P/E ratio 2019 10,90
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,38x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,39x
Capitalization 338 M
Chart COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP,
Commercial Vehicle Group, Technical Analysis Chart | CVGI | US2026081057 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 13,0 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick E. Miller President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard A. Snell Chairman
C. Timothy Trenary Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Scott C. Arves Independent Director
Robert C. Griffin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC.4.02%338
PLASTIC OMNIUM2.05%7 198
STANLEY ELECTRIC CO LTD-12.39%6 696
LINAMAR CORPORATION1.73%3 750
AUTONEUM HOLDING AG5.43%1 445
UNIPRES CORP-18.47%1 123
