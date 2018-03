--France's Societe Generale SA (>> company sheet) has submitted a higher offer than rival bidder Goldman Sachs for Commerzbank equity markets and commodities division, or EMC, and is now in exclusive talks with the German bank, Handelsblatt said, citing sources familiar with the transaction.

--It may be several more weeks before the details are clarified and the deal is completed, Handelsblatt said, citing a source.

Full story: http://bit.ly/2GqKcRz

